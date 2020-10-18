New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Driverless Race Steps Up With Cruise Allowed To Drive Empty In San Francisco

Cruise, which is majority owned by General Motors Co and counts Honda Motor Co Ltd and SoftBank Group as investors, has been testing 180 self-driving cars in San Francisco with a safety driver behind the wheel.

By  Reuters | Published:
eye
0  Views
Cruise is the fifth company to receive the driverless permit in California expand View Photos
Cruise is the fifth company to receive the driverless permit in California
Tech News

The race for driverless autonomous vehicles is heating up and on Thursday Cruise became the first to receive a permit to test cars without anyone in them on the streets of San Francisco from California's Department of Motor Vehicles. Cruise, which is majority owned by General Motors Co and counts Honda Motor Co Ltd and SoftBank Group as investors, has been testing 180 self-driving cars in San Francisco with a safety driver behind the wheel, and the permit allows five of those cars to roam empty. But don't expect robo-taxis just yet.

“So that's a step or two beyond what we'll be doing initially with this permit,” said Dan Ammann, Cruise's chief executive. “It's not too far down the road,” he said, but declined to share a timeline.

In a blog post, he added, "We're not the first company to receive this permit, but we're going to be the first to put it to use on the streets of a major U.S. city."

It will be an important step for Cruise to charge customers. For any of the companies to start making money in California, a separate permit is required, state officials said.

As part of SoftBank's investment, SoftBank is obligated to purchase additional Cruise shares for $1.35 billion when Cruise is ready for commercial deployment.

“That's a nice incentive to get to commercial deployment,” said Ammann, adding Cruise was in "very strong" financial shape after raising more than $7 billion. Cruise booked a $1 billion loss in 2019, according to a GM filing.

Cruise is the fifth company to receive the driverless permit in California. Alphabet's Waymo was the first in late 2018 to receive it for about three dozen test vehicles with speeds of up to 65 miles per hour. This year SoftBank-backed Nuro, whose vehicle has no steering wheel or pedals, was also approved and has delivered medical supplies for temporary COVID-19 hospitals.

Chinese startup AutoX and Amazon.com Inc's Zoox also got their permits in recent months. The four previous permits are for cities in Silicon Valley that are easier to navigate. Under its permit, Cruise cars can go anywhere on San Francisco streets at a maximum speed of 30 miles per hour, and can drive both day and night.

In Arizona, which has been more open to testing of self-driving cars without drivers, Waymo has already been charging a select group of customers since summer of 2019 for empty vans that pull up and shuttle them around. That program - temporarily paused for the pandemic - was restarted in October and is expected to soon open to the wider public.

0 Comments

To prepare for its robotaxi future, Cruise is working on improving its ride hailing app that employees use for free to get around the city, Ammann said. That future would likely eventually include the Cruise Origin an electric vehicle with no steering wheel or pedals unveiled in January, but it would require approval from The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Here's Why GM Calls This Production Facility 'Factory Zero'
Here's Why GM Calls This Production Facility 'Factory Zero'
Renault Announces Discounts Of Up To Rs. 1 Lakh On BS6 Triber, Duster And Kwid In October
Renault Announces Discounts Of Up To Rs. 1 Lakh On BS6 Triber, Duster And Kwid In October
Audi Q2 Compact SUV: 10 Things You Need To Know
Audi Q2 Compact SUV: 10 Things You Need To Know
2021 Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift Debuts In Indonesia; India Launch Next Year
2021 Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift Debuts In Indonesia; India Launch Next Year
McLaren Reveals The Elva Gulf Theme At Goodwood SpeedWeek
McLaren Reveals The Elva Gulf Theme At Goodwood SpeedWeek
Tata Gravitas 7-Seater SUV Spotted With New Alloy Wheels
Tata Gravitas 7-Seater SUV Spotted With New Alloy Wheels
Audi And FAW Establish New Company To Produce Electric Vehicles In China
Audi And FAW Establish New Company To Produce Electric Vehicles In China
Driverless Race Steps Up With Cruise Allowed To Drive Empty In San Francisco
Driverless Race Steps Up With Cruise Allowed To Drive Empty In San Francisco
Hyundai Forms New Task Force To Support Flood Affected Customers In Hyderabad
Hyundai Forms New Task Force To Support Flood Affected Customers In Hyderabad
Here's Why GM Calls This Production Facility 'Factory Zero'
Here's Why GM Calls This Production Facility 'Factory Zero'
India's Car, Motorbike Sales Surge As Dealerships Stock Up Ahead Of Festive Season
India's Car, Motorbike Sales Surge As Dealerships Stock Up Ahead Of Festive Season
Renault Announces Discounts Of Up To Rs. 1 Lakh On BS6 Triber, Duster And Kwid In October
Renault Announces Discounts Of Up To Rs. 1 Lakh On BS6 Triber, Duster And Kwid In October
Audi Q2 Compact SUV: 10 Things You Need To Know
Audi Q2 Compact SUV: 10 Things You Need To Know
2021 Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift Debuts In Indonesia; India Launch Next Year
2021 Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift Debuts In Indonesia; India Launch Next Year
Audi Q2: Variants Explained In Detail
Audi Q2: Variants Explained In Detail
Audi And FAW Establish New Company To Produce Electric Vehicles In China
Audi And FAW Establish New Company To Produce Electric Vehicles In China
Volkswagen Raises Navistar Bid To $44.50 Per Share To Clinch Trucks Deal
Volkswagen Raises Navistar Bid To $44.50 Per Share To Clinch Trucks Deal
McLaren Reveals The Elva Gulf Theme At Goodwood SpeedWeek
McLaren Reveals The Elva Gulf Theme At Goodwood SpeedWeek
Uber Seeking Options Including Partial Sale For Uber Elevate: Axios
Uber Seeking Options Including Partial Sale For Uber Elevate: Axios
Tata Gravitas 7-Seater SUV Spotted With New Alloy Wheels
Tata Gravitas 7-Seater SUV Spotted With New Alloy Wheels
McLaren's New Hybrid Supercar Enters Final Stage Of Testing
McLaren's New Hybrid Supercar Enters Final Stage Of Testing
2020 Force Gurkha BS6 Spotted Testing Again Ahead Of Official Launch
2020 Force Gurkha BS6 Spotted Testing Again Ahead Of Official Launch
2021 Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift Debuts In Indonesia; India Launch Next Year
2021 Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift Debuts In Indonesia; India Launch Next Year
2020 Force Gurkha BS6 Spotted Testing Again Ahead Of Official Launch
2020 Force Gurkha BS6 Spotted Testing Again Ahead Of Official Launch
McLaren Reveals The Elva Gulf Theme At Goodwood SpeedWeek
McLaren Reveals The Elva Gulf Theme At Goodwood SpeedWeek
Yamaha Launches Bluetooth Connectivity For Motorcycles
Yamaha Launches Bluetooth Connectivity For Motorcycles
Triumph Trident Unveil Details Revealed
Triumph Trident Unveil Details Revealed

New Car Models

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

Sedan, 19 Kmpl
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
Price Starts
₹ 39.3 - 41.4 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 81,580 9% / 5 yrs

Land Rover Defender

SUV, 14 Kmpl
Land Rover Defender
Price Starts
₹ 73.98 - 90.46 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,53,570 9% / 5 yrs

Mercedes-Benz EQC

SUV, 471 Km/Full Charge
Mercedes-Benz EQC
Price Starts
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,06,130 9% / 5 yrs

MG Gloster

SUV, 0 Kmpl
MG Gloster
Price Starts
₹ 28.98 - 35.38 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 60,158 9% / 5 yrs

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Price Starts
₹ 9.8 - 13.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs

Toyota Urban Cruiser

SUV, 17.03 - 18.76 Kmpl
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Price Starts
₹ 8.4 - 11.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 17,437 9% / 5 yrs

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Price Starts
₹ 6.71 - 11.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs

Audi RS Q8

SUV, 8.2 Kmpl
Audi RS Q8
Price Starts
₹ 2.07 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 4,29,698 9% / 5 yrs

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Price Starts
₹ 9.8 - 13.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Price Starts
₹ 2.89 - 4.36 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Price Starts
₹ 6.71 - 11.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Price Starts
₹ 7.59 - 11.21 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs

Tata Altroz

Hatchback, 18 - 25 Kmpl
Tata Altroz
Price Starts
₹ 5.44 - 9.09 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 11,293 9% / 5 yrs

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

Hatchback, 22 Kmpl
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
Price Starts
₹ 5.19 - 8.02 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,774 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Crossover, 21.4 - 21.7 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Price Starts
₹ 3.71 - 5.14 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,691 9% / 5 yrs

Renault Kwid

Hatchback, 22 - 25 Kmpl
Renault Kwid
Price Starts
₹ 3 - 5.13 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 6,223 9% / 5 yrs
Mercedes Benz C Class Desktop
x
2021 Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift Debuts In Indonesia; India Launch Next Year
2021 Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift Debuts In Indonesia; India Launch Next Year
2020 Force Gurkha BS6 Spotted Testing Again Ahead Of Official Launch
2020 Force Gurkha BS6 Spotted Testing Again Ahead Of Official Launch
McLaren Reveals The Elva Gulf Theme At Goodwood SpeedWeek
McLaren Reveals The Elva Gulf Theme At Goodwood SpeedWeek
Yamaha Launches Bluetooth Connectivity For Motorcycles
Yamaha Launches Bluetooth Connectivity For Motorcycles
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities