Eccentric Engine Powers Citroen India's 3D Product Visualisation

Eccentric Engine which has powered many of the virtual experiences that Indian automakers have deployed especially during the pandemic to drive sales and engagement with customers has unveiled a new 3D product visualisation which it has implemented for Citroen India which recently launched the C5 Aircross SUV.

"We are excited to partner with Citroen and contribute to their digital journey as they mark their debut in India. While developing Photorealistic CGI Images has been a common practice in the automotive industry, with the new Citroen C5 Aircross SUV, we have democratised Photorealistic 3D Visualization for the Internet. This is first in the Industry not only in India but across the world. The latest update takes vehicle exploration to a whole new level," said Varun Shah the co-founder and CEO of Eccentric Engine.

"We are excited with the customer response to the High Definition 3D Configurator developed by Eccentric Engine. This extremely realistic visualisation experience ties up very well with our brand ethos of Citroen 360-degree Comfort to enhance the overall customer journey through our AnyTime AnyWhere AnyDevice AnyContent [ATAWADAC] strategy. While the new C5 Aircross SUV is our first vehicle to adapt this technology, our continuous endeavor will be to provide Indian customers unique and ingenious experiences across our brands, reiterating our commitment to be the digital reference in the Indian automotive industry," added Citroen India's Saurabh Vatsa, who is the brand head for the Stellantis owned French automaker.

2021 Citroen C5 Aircross is the first car in India by the French brand

The 3D visualization is based on a proprietary algorithm that integrates both online and in-dealership experiences to provide a superior product experience. It has been described as photo-realistic as it renders the vehicle in a very visual way. It is a first for the Indian market.

Already, the work Eccentric Engine and Citroen have done is paying dividends. More than 250,000 people from tier-one cities have gone online to explore the C5 Aircross in 3D. Eccentric Engine reveals that more than consumers spent 5.9 lakh minutes were spent evaluating and considering the vehicle. Overall, 38 lakh interactions were recorded.

Citroen customers can fully customise the vehicles using this system - getting access to all elements like texture, materials in a visual manner. Realistic graphics have been used which mimic the real product. All the colors and trims can be accessed and witnessed in 3D. Accessories also can be overlaid and preview in real-time. The Citroen Advanced Comfort Program is also explained in great detail as well.