FASTag Mandatory From Tomorrow Midnight, Gadkari Says No Extension In Deadline

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said the deadline for the implementation wouldn't be extended further, and vehicle owners should immediately adopt this e-payment facility.

By  Charanpreet Singh (With Inputs From PTI) | Published:
Highlights

  • No extension in FASTag deadline, Says Gadkari
  • It will promote digital and IT-based payment of fees for toll collection

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) today issued a notification stating that FASTag will be mandatory from tomorrow midnight. Moreover, all lanes in the fee plazas on National Highways shall be declared as 'FASTag lane of the fee plaza' effective from midnight of 15th/16th February 2021. As per National Highway Fee Rules 2008, any vehicle not fitted with FASTag or vehicle without valid, functional FASTag entering into the FASTag lane of the fee plaza shall pay a fee equivalent to two times the fee applicable to that particular category.

According to a PTI report, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said the deadline for the implementation wouldn't be extended further, and vehicle owners should immediately adopt this e-payment facility. Previously, the government of India had extended FASTag deadline for the vehicles till February 15, 2021.

He said to PTI that, "The government had extended FASTag registration date limit two-three times before; and now, it would not be extended further. Now, everybody should immediately buy FASTag.

He further continued by saying, "The FASTag registration has increased by 90 per cent on some routes and only 10 per cent people are left. FASTag is also available on toll nakas and people should purchase and use it for seamless traffic, he said.

All lanes in the fee plazas on National Highways shall be declared as FASTag lane of the fee plaza effective from tomorrow midnight.

The government clarified by stating, "This has been done to further promote fee payment through digital mode, reduce waiting time and fuel consumption, and provide for a seamless passage through the fee plazas. The Ministry had mandated fitment of FASTag in M&N categories of motor vehicles with effect from 1st January 2021."

Notably, the Category 'M' stands for a motor vehicle with at least four wheels used for carrying passengers whereas Category 'N' denotes a motor vehicle with at least four wheels used for carrying goods, which may also carry persons in addition to goods.

