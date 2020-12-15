Three Major Mumbai Toll Plazas Now Fastag Ready

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has announced that three of the major toll plazas in Mumbai recently went live on NETC Fastag platform. The toll plazas at Airoli, Mulund Eastern Express Way and Mulund (LBS Marg) have enabled the platform for seamless toll payments experience. The Rajiv Gandhi Sea link plaza and Vashi Toll plaza have already enabled the platform earlier. However, the implementation work at Dahisar toll plaza is underway and is expected to go live very soon.

Airoli Toll Plaza, Mulund Eastern Express Way and Mulund (LBS Marg) went live on the NETC FASTag platform recently

ICICI Bank is the first bank to integrate with the Fastag technology at toll plazas at Vashi, Airoli-Mulund Eastern Express Way, Mulund (LBS Marg) and Dahisar. With entries to the city are now enabled on Fastag platform, NPCI is also expecting all parking lots in the city to gradually adopt 100 per cent smart and contactless parking with this unique platform. A few months ago, the Fastag led contactless car parking was introduced at Hyderabad International Airport. This system has played a significant role in reducing queues at the entry and exit of the parking lot by offering convenient parking payments experience to customers.

The Mumbai-Pune Expressway toll plaza has been on the platform since its inception. However, it has also now migrated to latest technological specifications, making inter-city travel experience seamless for commuters. Recently, the present concessionaire of electronic toll collection - IRB Infrastructure Developers, also provided two dedicated Fastag lanes for cars in each direction at Khalapur and Talegaon toll plazas of Yashwantrao Chavan Expressway sections.

Rajiv Gandhi Sea link plaza and Vashi Toll plaza have already enabled the platform earlier

Praveena Rai, COO, NPCI said, "Implementation of Fastag on nearly all the toll plazas of Mumbai demonstrates awareness and acceptance of Fastag among millions of commuters. We are glad to see rapid adoption of Fastag in the city which is offering safe and contactless toll payments experience to commuters. We are also looking at enabling parking lots with Fastag. With gaining momentum of Fastag across the country, we are confident that it will scale newer heights. We at NPCI are constantly working towards not only enhancing toll transactions experience for commuters but also making their car parking payments completely safe and contactless with the interoperability of Fastag."

Vijay Waghmare IAS (JMD, MSRDC) said, "Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has pioneered in furthering the NETC Fastag solution since its inception of the programme. Mumbai-Pune expressway, Satara-Kagal, and now Sea Link & Mumbai Entry Point plazas are running on the NETC Fastag solution. We look forward to enable the Dahisar toll plaza, post metro work completion. This will make Mumbai city the first city to go completely cashless across all tolls. Our next step is to increase the penetration of Fastags. This digital transformation will introduce transparency and ensure complete contactless and safe travel for the commuter. MSRDC requests all commuters to install Fastags on their vehicles and ensure sufficient cash balance in the Fastag".

