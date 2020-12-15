New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Three Major Mumbai Toll Plazas Now Fastag Ready

Three major toll plazas in Mumbai - Airoli Toll Plaza, Mulund Eastern Express Way and Mulund (LBS Marg) went live on the NETC FASTag platform recently

Charanpreet Singh By  Charanpreet Singh | Updated:
eye
0  Views
NPCI expects all parking lots in the city gradually will adopt 100% contactless parking expand View Photos
NPCI expects all parking lots in the city gradually will adopt 100% contactless parking

Highlights

  • Three major toll plazas in Mumbai are now FASTag ready
  • Dahisar toll plazas to implement NETC FASTag soon
  • FASTag is compulsory for all four wheelers from January 1, 2021

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has announced that three of the major toll plazas in Mumbai recently went live on NETC Fastag platform. The toll plazas at Airoli, Mulund Eastern Express Way and Mulund (LBS Marg) have enabled the platform for seamless toll payments experience. The Rajiv Gandhi Sea link plaza and Vashi Toll plaza have already enabled the platform earlier. However, the implementation work at Dahisar toll plaza is underway and is expected to go live very soon.

Also Read: FASTags Compulsory For All Four-Wheelers From January 1, 2021: MoRTH

e84d3a9

Airoli Toll Plaza, Mulund Eastern Express Way and Mulund (LBS Marg) went live on the NETC FASTag platform recently

ICICI Bank is the first bank to integrate with the Fastag technology at toll plazas at Vashi, Airoli-Mulund Eastern Express Way, Mulund (LBS Marg) and Dahisar. With entries to the city are now enabled on Fastag platform, NPCI is also expecting all parking lots in the city to gradually adopt 100 per cent smart and contactless parking with this unique platform. A few months ago, the Fastag led contactless car parking was introduced at Hyderabad International Airport. This system has played a significant role in reducing queues at the entry and exit of the parking lot by offering convenient parking payments experience to customers.

The Mumbai-Pune Expressway toll plaza has been on the platform since its inception. However, it has also now migrated to latest technological specifications, making inter-city travel experience seamless for commuters. Recently, the present concessionaire of electronic toll collection - IRB Infrastructure Developers, also provided two dedicated Fastag lanes for cars in each direction at Khalapur and Talegaon toll plazas of Yashwantrao Chavan Expressway sections.

Newsbeep

Also Read: NPCI Registers Over 86 Million FASTag Transactions In July 2020​

4eflu74g

Rajiv Gandhi Sea link plaza and Vashi Toll plaza have already enabled the platform earlier

Praveena Rai, COO, NPCI said, "Implementation of Fastag on nearly all the toll plazas of Mumbai demonstrates awareness and acceptance of Fastag among millions of commuters. We are glad to see rapid adoption of Fastag in the city which is offering safe and contactless toll payments experience to commuters. We are also looking at enabling parking lots with Fastag. With gaining momentum of Fastag across the country, we are confident that it will scale newer heights. We at NPCI are constantly working towards not only enhancing toll transactions experience for commuters but also making their car parking payments completely safe and contactless with the interoperability of Fastag."

0 Comments

Vijay Waghmare IAS (JMD, MSRDC) said, "Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has pioneered in furthering the NETC Fastag solution since its inception of the programme. Mumbai-Pune expressway, Satara-Kagal, and now Sea Link & Mumbai Entry Point plazas are running on the NETC Fastag solution. We look forward to enable the Dahisar toll plaza, post metro work completion. This will make Mumbai city the first city to go completely cashless across all tolls. Our next step is to increase the penetration of Fastags. This digital transformation will introduce transparency and ensure complete contactless and safe travel for the commuter. MSRDC requests all commuters to install Fastags on their vehicles and ensure sufficient cash balance in the Fastag".

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Volvo S60 T4 Inscription Review
Volvo S60 T4 Inscription Review
Hyundai Micro SUV, Codenamed AX1, Spotted Again In South Korea
Hyundai Micro SUV, Codenamed AX1, Spotted Again In South Korea
MG Motor India Ties Up With TES-AMM India For Recycling EV Batteries
MG Motor India Ties Up With TES-AMM India For Recycling EV Batteries
Mahindra's Ssangyong Misses $55 Million Loan Repayment To Bank Of America, Others
Mahindra's Ssangyong Misses $55 Million Loan Repayment To Bank Of America, Others
Triumph Motorcycles Recalls 1,241 Units Of Rocket 3 Motorcycle In USA
Triumph Motorcycles Recalls 1,241 Units Of Rocket 3 Motorcycle In USA
Three Major Mumbai Toll Plazas Now Fastag Ready
Three Major Mumbai Toll Plazas Now Fastag Ready
Land Rover Defender Plug-In Hybrid Bookings Open In India
Land Rover Defender Plug-In Hybrid Bookings Open In India
Mahindra's Ssangyong Misses $55 Million Loan Repayment To Bank Of America, Others
Mahindra's Ssangyong Misses $55 Million Loan Repayment To Bank Of America, Others
Top 7 Upcoming Bikes In India In 2021
Top 7 Upcoming Bikes In India In 2021
Three Major Mumbai Toll Plazas Now Fastag Ready
Three Major Mumbai Toll Plazas Now Fastag Ready
MG Motor India Ties Up With TES-AMM India For Recycling EV Batteries
MG Motor India Ties Up With TES-AMM India For Recycling EV Batteries
Hyundai Micro SUV, Codenamed AX1, Spotted Again In South Korea
Hyundai Micro SUV, Codenamed AX1, Spotted Again In South Korea
Upcoming Premium SUV Launches In 2021
Upcoming Premium SUV Launches In 2021
Triumph Motorcycles Recalls 1,241 Units Of Rocket 3 Motorcycle In USA
Triumph Motorcycles Recalls 1,241 Units Of Rocket 3 Motorcycle In USA
Land Rover Defender Plug-In Hybrid Bookings Open In India
Land Rover Defender Plug-In Hybrid Bookings Open In India
Volvo S60 2021 Tech Check: Smart and Classy 
Volvo S60 2021 Tech Check: Smart and Classy 
Skoda Trademarks The Name Slavia In India; What Could It Be For?
Skoda Trademarks The Name Slavia In India; What Could It Be For?
Honda Two-Wheelers Offers Cashback Worth Rs. 5,000 On Select Models
Honda Two-Wheelers Offers Cashback Worth Rs. 5,000 On Select Models
Bentley’s First New Blower Completed In 90 Years
Bentley’s First New Blower Completed In 90 Years
Citroen C3-Based SUV Spotted Testing In India Again
Citroen C3-Based SUV Spotted Testing In India Again
Best Two-Wheeler Video Reviews Of 2020
Best Two-Wheeler Video Reviews Of 2020
F1: Vettel Calls Leclerc The Most Talented Driver He Has Seen In 15 Years
F1: Vettel Calls Leclerc The Most Talented Driver He Has Seen In 15 Years
Maruti 800 37th Anniversary: 7 Facts About The Car
Maruti 800 37th Anniversary: 7 Facts About The Car
Audi Begins Production Of A4 Facelift In India; Launch In Early 2021
Audi Begins Production Of A4 Facelift In India; Launch In Early 2021
Land Rover Defender Plug-In Hybrid Bookings Open In India
Land Rover Defender Plug-In Hybrid Bookings Open In India
MV Agusta Teams Up With Alpine For Superveloce Limited Edition
MV Agusta Teams Up With Alpine For Superveloce Limited Edition
Volvo S60 T4 Inscription Review
Volvo S60 T4 Inscription Review

New Car Models

Nissan Magnite

SUV, 17.7 - 20 Kmpl
Nissan Magnite
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 4.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,358 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Toyota Innova Crysta

MUV, 10.75 - 15.1 Kmpl
Toyota Innova Crysta
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 16.26 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 33,753 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Hyundai i20

Hatchback, 0 Kmpl
Hyundai i20
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,114 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW X3 M

SUV, 9.12 Kmpl
BMW X3 M
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,07,376 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Land Rover Defender

SUV, 14 Kmpl
Land Rover Defender
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 73.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,53,570 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

Sedan, 19 Kmpl
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 39.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 81,580 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mercedes-Benz EQC

SUV, 471 Km/Full Charge
Mercedes-Benz EQC
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,06,130 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

MG Gloster

SUV, 12.35 Kmpl
MG Gloster
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 28.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 60,158 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 2.89 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Nissan Magnite

SUV, 17.7 - 20 Kmpl
Nissan Magnite
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 4.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,358 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 7.59 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Crossover, 21.4 - 21.7 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,691 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Tata Altroz

Hatchback, 18 - 25 Kmpl
Tata Altroz
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.44 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 11,293 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

Hatchback, 22 Kmpl
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.19 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,774 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews
Gib Motor 300x600
x
Maruti 800 37th Anniversary: 7 Facts About The Car
Maruti 800 37th Anniversary: 7 Facts About The Car
Audi Begins Production Of A4 Facelift In India; Launch In Early 2021
Audi Begins Production Of A4 Facelift In India; Launch In Early 2021
Land Rover Defender Plug-In Hybrid Bookings Open In India
Land Rover Defender Plug-In Hybrid Bookings Open In India
MV Agusta Teams Up With Alpine For Superveloce Limited Edition
MV Agusta Teams Up With Alpine For Superveloce Limited Edition
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities