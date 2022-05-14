Formula E: Mortara Holds Of Vergne To Win The Berlin E-Prix
- Mortara won the Berlin E-Prix Round 7 from pole position.
- Vergne tried to make a move on Mortara, but couldn't make it stick.
- Vandoorne recovered to finish P3 and keep his championship lead.
ROKiT Venturi Racing's Edoardo Mortara won the Berlin E-Prix Round 7, the first of the 2 races in the capital city of Germany. The Swiss driver converted his pole position to victory, and controlled the entire duration of the race from the lead, except when he dropped a couple of places while using his 2 attack modes. DSTecheetah driver Jean-Eric Vergne came home to finish the race in P2, to close his points gap with Vandoorne, who made a miraculous recovery to finish in P3 after dropping to 12th on the opening laps.
JEV gave it his all towards the closing stages of the race to get the lead, and on lap 37, he went for an ambitious move after a mistake from Mortara, and couldn't make it stick, leaving him under pressure from Vandoorne and the Porsche of Andre Lotterer. Vergne managed to hold on to second place, despite the pressure Vandoorne put him under, and closed the championship gap by 3 points. The Frenchman still hasn't won a race this season despite being 2nd in the championship - just 3 points behind Vandoorne - and he said that it was a matter of "when, not if" he wins a race this year.
Vandoorne drove an epic recovery drive after having dropped down to P12 at the opening laps. Following his win at the Monaco E-Prix, the Belgian driver, made up place after place, until he was up into the lead, but Mortara passed him for the lead using his attack mode. Soon after Mortara moved back into the lead, Vergne made a move on Vandoorne to take P2, and he did enough to fend him off despite struggling in the closing stages.
A lovely move from @JeanEricVergne to take P2
The race was dramatic from the the beginning. Right at the start of the race Antonio Felix da Costa attempted a move on Mahindra Racing's Alex Sims from P3, but the top trio came out as is out of turn 1. Post that, da Costa dropped down the order to finish 8th, as Sims finished behind him in P9. Sims' teammate Oliver Rowland couldn't manage to finish in points, as he could only recover to P11 after having started the race down in P17.
It's close at the start between @AlexanderSims and @afelixdacosta ⚔️@edomortara extends his lead out front...
The Porsche drivers fought with title contender Mitch Evans for P4, and they finished with Lotterer getting P4 ahead of Evans and Wehrlein. Evans climbed his way up from P9, and took home decent points to keep his title hopes alive, as title rival Robin Frijns could only finish 12th after qualifying down in 20th, dropping a place in the championship standings. Other than that change in the order, the top 10 in the World Championship stay in the same order, with the gap at the top now down to just 3 points.
2022 Berlin E-Prix - Round 7 Results:
|Pos.
|Driver
|Team
|Grid Pos.
|Time/Gap
|Points
|1
|Edoardo Mortara
|ROKiT Venturi Racing
|1 (Pole)
|46:16.175
|28 (25 + 3 for pole position)
|2
|Jean-Éric Vergne
|DS TECHEETAH
|4
|+1.782
|18
|3
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team
|8
|+1.987
|15
|4
|André Lotterer
|TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team
|5
|+2.579
|12
|5
|Mitch Evans
|Jaguar TCS Racing
|9
|+3.189
|10
|6
|Pascal Wehrlein
|TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team
|6
|+5.405
|9
|7
|Sam Bird
|Jaguar TCS Racing
|15
|+5.683
|6
|8
|António Félix Da Costa
|DS TECHEETAH
|3
|+6.400
|4
|9
|Alexander Sims
|Mahindra Racing
|2
|+6.569
|2
|10
|Nyck De Vries
|Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team
|12
|+6.602
|1
|11
|Oliver Rowland
|Mahindra Racing
|17
|+8.141
|0
|12
|Robin Frijns
|Envision Racing
|20
|+9.879
|0
|13
|Jake Dennis
|Avalanche Andretti Formula E
|11
|+13.314
|0
|14
|Sébastien Buemi
|Nissan e.Dams
|10
|+15.275
|0
|15
|Oliver Askew
|Avalanche Andretti Formula E
|22
|+22.071
|0
|16
|Oliver Turvey
|NIO 333 FE Team
|14
|+22.662
|0
|17
|Sérgio Sette Câmara
|DRAGON / PENSKE AUTOSPORT
|7
|+24.120
|0
|18
|Maximilian Günther
|Nissan e.Dams
|16
|+28.716
|0
|19
|Dan Ticktum
|NIO 333 FE Team
|21
|+30.393
|0
|20
|Antonio Giovinazzi
|DRAGON / PENSKE AUTOSPORT
|18
|+52.025
|0
|DNF
|Lucas Di Grassi
|ROKiT Venturi Racing
|13
|DNF
|0
|DNF
|Nick Cassidy
|Envision Racing
|19
|DNF
|0
ABB FIA Formula E World Championship Standings Post Round 7
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Points
|1
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team
|96
|2
|Jean-Éric Vergne
|DS TECHEETAH
|93
|3
|Mitch Evans
|Jaguar TCS Racing
|82
|4
|Edoardo Mortara
|ROKiT Venturi Racing
|77
|5
|Robin Frijns
|Envision Racing
|71
|6
|André Lotterer
|TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team
|55
|7
|Pascal Wehrlein
|TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team
|51
|8
|Nyck De Vries
|Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team
|40
|9
|Lucas Di Grassi
|ROKiT Venturi Racing
|37
|10
|António Félix Da Costa
|DS TECHEETAH
|34