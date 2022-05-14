Formula E: Mortara Holds Of Vergne To Win The Berlin E-Prix

ROKiT Venturi Racing's Edoardo Mortara won the Berlin E-Prix Round 7, the first of the 2 races in the capital city of Germany. The Swiss driver converted his pole position to victory, and controlled the entire duration of the race from the lead, except when he dropped a couple of places while using his 2 attack modes. DSTecheetah driver Jean-Eric Vergne came home to finish the race in P2, to close his points gap with Vandoorne, who made a miraculous recovery to finish in P3 after dropping to 12th on the opening laps.

Jean-Eric Vergne gave it his all, but could only manage to bring home P2.

JEV gave it his all towards the closing stages of the race to get the lead, and on lap 37, he went for an ambitious move after a mistake from Mortara, and couldn't make it stick, leaving him under pressure from Vandoorne and the Porsche of Andre Lotterer. Vergne managed to hold on to second place, despite the pressure Vandoorne put him under, and closed the championship gap by 3 points. The Frenchman still hasn't won a race this season despite being 2nd in the championship - just 3 points behind Vandoorne - and he said that it was a matter of "when, not if" he wins a race this year.

Also Read: Formula E Reveals Gen3 Electric Race Car

Stoffel Vandoorne drove a great recovery drive to finish on the podium.

Vandoorne drove an epic recovery drive after having dropped down to P12 at the opening laps. Following his win at the Monaco E-Prix, the Belgian driver, made up place after place, until he was up into the lead, but Mortara passed him for the lead using his attack mode. Soon after Mortara moved back into the lead, Vergne made a move on Vandoorne to take P2, and he did enough to fend him off despite struggling in the closing stages.

The race was dramatic from the the beginning. Right at the start of the race Antonio Felix da Costa attempted a move on Mahindra Racing's Alex Sims from P3, but the top trio came out as is out of turn 1. Post that, da Costa dropped down the order to finish 8th, as Sims finished behind him in P9. Sims' teammate Oliver Rowland couldn't manage to finish in points, as he could only recover to P11 after having started the race down in P17.

The Porsche drivers fought with title contender Mitch Evans for P4, and they finished with Lotterer getting P4 ahead of Evans and Wehrlein. Evans climbed his way up from P9, and took home decent points to keep his title hopes alive, as title rival Robin Frijns could only finish 12th after qualifying down in 20th, dropping a place in the championship standings. Other than that change in the order, the top 10 in the World Championship stay in the same order, with the gap at the top now down to just 3 points.

2022 Berlin E-Prix - Round 7 Results:

Pos. Driver Team Grid Pos. Time/Gap Points 1 Edoardo Mortara ROKiT Venturi Racing 1 (Pole) 46:16.175 28 (25 + 3 for pole position) 2 Jean-Éric Vergne DS TECHEETAH 4 +1.782 18 3 Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team 8 +1.987 15 4 André Lotterer TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team 5 +2.579 12 5 Mitch Evans Jaguar TCS Racing 9 +3.189 10 6 Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team 6 +5.405 9 7 Sam Bird Jaguar TCS Racing 15 +5.683 6 8 António Félix Da Costa DS TECHEETAH 3 +6.400 4 9 Alexander Sims Mahindra Racing 2 +6.569 2 10 Nyck De Vries Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team 12 +6.602 1 11 Oliver Rowland Mahindra Racing 17 +8.141 0 12 Robin Frijns Envision Racing 20 +9.879 0 13 Jake Dennis Avalanche Andretti Formula E 11 +13.314 0 14 Sébastien Buemi Nissan e.Dams 10 +15.275 0 15 Oliver Askew Avalanche Andretti Formula E 22 +22.071 0 16 Oliver Turvey NIO 333 FE Team 14 +22.662 0 17 Sérgio Sette Câmara DRAGON / PENSKE AUTOSPORT 7 +24.120 0 18 Maximilian Günther Nissan e.Dams 16 +28.716 0 19 Dan Ticktum NIO 333 FE Team 21 +30.393 0 20 Antonio Giovinazzi DRAGON / PENSKE AUTOSPORT 18 +52.025 0 DNF Lucas Di Grassi ROKiT Venturi Racing 13 DNF 0 DNF Nick Cassidy Envision Racing 19 DNF 0

ABB FIA Formula E World Championship Standings Post Round 7