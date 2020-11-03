Hero Electric Scooters Offered With Benefits Of Up To Rs. 6,000

In a bid to cater to maximum buyers this festive season, Hero Electric has announced limited period offers across its range of electric scooters. These benefits are available on lithium-ion & lead-acid electric scooters. Buyers opting for lead-acid models can now avail of a flat discount of ₹ 3,000, and ₹ 5,000 on select models through Hero Electric's dealerships across the country. Apart from these offers, customers selecting brand's referral scheme can avail additional benefits worth ₹ 1,000 bringing the total value to ₹ 6,000.

Hero Electric is offering attractive benefits on lithium-ion & lead-acid electric scooters.

This limited period festive offer is not valid on the recently launched Optima HX City Speed and Nyx HX City Speed. The electric scooters were introduced with a limited-time launch price of ₹ 57,560 and ₹ 63,990 respectively.

These special offers on electric scooters are valid until November 14, 2020. Buyers can take advantage of these benefits by visiting any of 500 plus dealerships across the country. The company is also providing a one of its kind 3-day return policy on all its electric bikes. There's also a cashback of up to ₹ 2000 on a reference of other consumers.

Apart from cash discounts, the company is also proffering options for buyers to choose from additional discounts on an exchange of any two-wheelers up to ₹ 5,000. They can also avail attractive finance options of zero per cent interest rate at select locations.

Buyers can take advantage of these benefits by visiting any of 500 plus Hero Electric dealerships

Commenting on the festive offers, Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric said, "Coming out of the lockdown, India has witnessed the impact of not having polluting vehicles on the road. By making a shift to cleaner, greener mobility solutions, together we can bring about a change. With a bouquet of festive offers for all our consumers, we are making it easier to own an electric vehicle at the very affordable prices. It is an exciting time for Hero Electric to be a part of our consumers' lives and celebrations. This festive season, once again we want to add to the joy of our customers by giving them an opportunity to buy their favorite electric scooter from the entire range of Hero Electric vehicles including the 5 new bike variants at very attractive prices."

