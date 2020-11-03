Hero Electric Scooters Offered With Benefits Of Up To Rs. 6,000

New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Hero Electric Scooters Offered With Benefits Of Up To ₹ 6,000

Hero Electric has announced limited period benefits on lithium-ion & lead-acid electric scooters during the ongoing festive season.

Charanpreet Singh By  Charanpreet Singh | Updated:
eye
0  Views
Buyers opting for lead-acid models can now avail a flat discount of Rs. 3,000 expand View Photos
Buyers opting for lead-acid models can now avail a flat discount of Rs. 3,000

Highlights

  • Hero Electric e-scooters available with benefits of up to Rs. 6,000
  • No Offers on recently launched Optima HX City Speed and Nyx HX City Speed
  • Special offer on electric scooters are valid until November 14, 2020

In a bid to cater to maximum buyers this festive season, Hero Electric has announced limited period offers across its range of electric scooters. These benefits are available on lithium-ion & lead-acid electric scooters. Buyers opting for lead-acid models can now avail of  a flat discount of ₹ 3,000, and ₹ 5,000 on select models through Hero Electric's dealerships across the country. Apart from these offers, customers selecting brand's referral scheme can avail additional benefits worth ₹ 1,000 bringing the total value to ₹ 6,000.

Also Read: Hero Electric Nyx-HX Commercial Electric Scooter Launched With A Range Of 210 Km​

n0mgho5o

Hero Electric is offering attractive benefits on lithium-ion & lead-acid electric scooters.

This limited period festive offer is not valid on the recently launched Optima HX City Speed and Nyx HX City Speed. The electric scooters were introduced with a limited-time launch price of ₹ 57,560 and ₹ 63,990 respectively.

These special offers on electric scooters are valid until November 14, 2020. Buyers can take advantage of these benefits by visiting any of 500 plus dealerships across the country. The company is also providing a one of its kind 3-day return policy on all its electric bikes. There's also a cashback of up to ₹ 2000 on a reference of other consumers.

Newsbeep

Apart from cash discounts, the company is also proffering options for buyers to choose from additional discounts on an exchange of any two-wheelers up to ₹ 5,000. They can also avail attractive finance options of zero per cent interest rate at select locations.

acve5ovo

Buyers can take advantage of these benefits by visiting any of 500 plus Hero Electric dealerships

Also Read: Hero Electric 'City Speed' Electric Scooters Now Offered With Discounted Prices​

0 Comments

Commenting on the festive offers, Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric said, "Coming out of the lockdown, India has witnessed the impact of not having polluting vehicles on the road. By making a shift to cleaner, greener mobility solutions, together we can bring about a change. With a bouquet of festive offers for all our consumers, we are making it easier to own an electric vehicle at the very affordable prices. It is an exciting time for Hero Electric to be a part of our consumers' lives and celebrations. This festive season, once again we want to add to the joy of our customers by giving them an opportunity to buy their favorite electric scooter from the entire range of Hero Electric vehicles including the 5 new bike variants at very attractive prices."

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe Price Expectation In India
2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe Price Expectation In India
Diwali 2020: Best Festive Season Offers On Two-Wheelers
Diwali 2020: Best Festive Season Offers On Two-Wheelers
Car Sales October 2020: Tata Motors Registers 27% Growth In Domestic Sales; Sells 49,669 Units
Car Sales October 2020: Tata Motors Registers 27% Growth In Domestic Sales; Sells 49,669 Units
Nissan Magnite Production Officially Begins; Engine And Variant Details Out
Nissan Magnite Production Officially Begins; Engine And Variant Details Out
Diwali 2020: Best Discounts on Hatchbacks
Diwali 2020: Best Discounts on Hatchbacks
Honda Amaze & Honda WR-V Exclusive Editions Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 7.96 Lakh
Honda Amaze & Honda WR-V Exclusive Editions Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 7.96 Lakh
Two-Wheeler Sales October 2020: Suzuki Posts 3 Per Cent Growth; Exports Grow 15 Per Cent
Two-Wheeler Sales October 2020: Suzuki Posts 3 Per Cent Growth; Exports Grow 15 Per Cent
TVS Teases New Motorcycle; Unveil Date Revealed
TVS Teases New Motorcycle; Unveil Date Revealed
Hero Electric Scooters Offered With Benefits Of Up To Rs. 6,000
Hero Electric Scooters Offered With Benefits Of Up To Rs. 6,000
TVS Radeon Gets Festive Season Offers
TVS Radeon Gets Festive Season Offers
2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe India Launch Live Updates: Specifications, Prices, Features, Images, Bookings, Deliveries
2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe India Launch Live Updates: Specifications, Prices, Features, Images, Bookings, Deliveries
2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe Price Expectation In India
2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe Price Expectation In India
Renault Takes On 'Range Anxiety' In Electric Sales Push; But It's A Long Road
Renault Takes On 'Range Anxiety' In Electric Sales Push; But It's A Long Road
Two-Wheeler Sales October 2020: Honda Sales Stay Flat; Domestic Sales Grow 1 Per Cent
Two-Wheeler Sales October 2020: Honda Sales Stay Flat; Domestic Sales Grow 1 Per Cent
Car Sales October 2020: Tata Motors Registers 27% Growth In Domestic Sales; Sells 49,669 Units
Car Sales October 2020: Tata Motors Registers 27% Growth In Domestic Sales; Sells 49,669 Units
Car Sales October 2020: Kia India Registers Its Highest Ever Monthly Sales With 21,021 Units
Car Sales October 2020: Kia India Registers Its Highest Ever Monthly Sales With 21,021 Units
2020 Hyundai i20 Listed On Official Website Ahead Of Launch
2020 Hyundai i20 Listed On Official Website Ahead Of Launch
Diwali 2020: Best Festive Season Offers On Two-Wheelers
Diwali 2020: Best Festive Season Offers On Two-Wheelers
Nissan Magnite Production Officially Begins; Engine And Variant Details Out
Nissan Magnite Production Officially Begins; Engine And Variant Details Out
Diwali 2020: Best Discounts On Hatchbacks
Diwali 2020: Best Discounts On Hatchbacks
GM Unveils Chevy 1977 K5 Blazer-E Powered By eCrate Conversion Kit 
GM Unveils Chevy 1977 K5 Blazer-E Powered By eCrate Conversion Kit 
Two-Wheeler Sales October 2020: Suzuki Posts 3 Per Cent Growth; Exports Grow 15 Per Cent
Two-Wheeler Sales October 2020: Suzuki Posts 3 Per Cent Growth; Exports Grow 15 Per Cent
2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe Price Expectation In India
2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe Price Expectation In India
Diwali 2020: Best Discounts On Hatchbacks
Diwali 2020: Best Discounts On Hatchbacks
2020 BMW X3 M Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 99.90 Lakh
2020 BMW X3 M Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 99.90 Lakh
Nissan Magnite Production Officially Begins; Engine And Variant Details Out
Nissan Magnite Production Officially Begins; Engine And Variant Details Out
2020 Hero Super Splendor 125 BS6 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 67,300
2020 Hero Super Splendor 125 BS6 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 67,300

Hero Electric Optima

Scooter, 65 Km/Full Charge
Hero Electric Optima
Price Starts
₹ 41,770 - 61,866
EMI Starts
₹ 1,377 11.5% / 3 yrs

Hero Electric Flash

Scooter, 50 - 65 Km/Full Charge
Hero Electric Flash
Price Starts
₹ 37,078 - 49,663
EMI Starts
₹ 1,223 11.5% / 3 yrs

Hero Electric Photon

Scooter, 50 Km/Full Charge
Hero Electric Photon
Price Starts
₹ 86,490
EMI Starts
₹ 2,852 11.5% / 3 yrs

Hero Electric Dash

Scooter, 60 Km/Full Charge
Hero Electric Dash
Price Starts
₹ 62,000
EMI Starts
₹ 2,045 11.5% / 3 yrs

Hero Electric NYX

Scooter, 65 Km/Full Charge
Hero Electric NYX
Price Starts
₹ 61,866
EMI Starts
₹ 2,040 11.5% / 3 yrs
Flash Alloy
Flash Alloy
Flash Headlight
Flash Headlight
Flash Safty Frontbar
Flash Safty Frontbar
Alloywheels
Alloywheels
Doom
Doom
Seating
Seating
Gallery2
Gallery2
Gallery4
Gallery4
Gallery5
Gallery5
Side
Side
Default
Default
Mercedes Benz Gls Desktop
x
2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe Price Expectation In India
2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe Price Expectation In India
Diwali 2020: Best Discounts On Hatchbacks
Diwali 2020: Best Discounts On Hatchbacks
2020 BMW X3 M Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 99.90 Lakh
2020 BMW X3 M Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 99.90 Lakh
Nissan Magnite Production Officially Begins; Engine And Variant Details Out
Nissan Magnite Production Officially Begins; Engine And Variant Details Out
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities