Hero MotoCorp To Resume Operations At All Manufacturing Plants From May 24, 2021

Hero MotoCorp has officially confirmed that it is gearing up to gradually resume operations by starting production across all manufacturing plants in India from May 24, 2021. The two-wheeler manufacturer has already re-started staggered operations at three of its plants, Gurugram and Dharuhera in Haryana and Haridwar in Uttarakhand in a single shift from May 17, 2021. The company had originally announced to proactively halt operations temporarily in a staggered manner from April 22 to May 1, 2021. Due to the rising COVID-19 cases in the country, the company extended shutdown till May 16 to ensure the safety of its employees.

Hero MotoCorp's Global Parts Centre (GPC) at Neemrana will also be operational from Monday

The other plants of Hero MotoCorp in India, Neemrana in Rajasthan, Halol in Gujarat and Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh, will also start single shift operations from May 24. Moreover, Hero MotoCorp's Global Parts Centre (GPC) at Neemrana will also be operational from Monday. In addition to manufacturing for the domestic market in India, these plants will also have an enhanced focus on catering to the Global Business (GB) markets across the globe. According to a statement issued by Hero MotoCorp, the company continues to monitor the situation closely and will move to double-shift production gradually.

Additionally, India's largest two-wheeler manufacturer by volume has commenced a concerted initiative across the organization as a top priority to get the employees in the age group of 18-45 vaccinated. According to the company, over 90 per cent of Hero MotoCorp employees above the age of 45 have already been vaccinated. Strict safety and hygiene protocols are in place at all plant locations and offices in preparation for the gradual resumption of operations.

