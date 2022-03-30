  • Home
  • News
  • Hertz In Talks With Tesla For EV Delivery Timeline

Hertz In Talks With Tesla For EV Delivery Timeline

Tesla boss Elon Musk took to Twitter on Monday to say that his company had not signed a contract with Hertz, spurring a brief halt in Tesla's stock rally.
authorBy Carandbike Team
30-Mar-22 06:54 PM IST
Hertz In Talks With Tesla For EV Delivery Timeline banner

Tesla Inc and Hertz Global Holdings Inc are working out how quickly the rental car company can receive deliveries from its large order of Tesla's electric cars, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Tesla and Hertz did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Last week, Hertz said it placed an initial order of 100,000 Teslas. Interim Hertz Chief Executive Mark Fields told Reuters the order will primarily be Model 3 vehicles. The announcement, triggered a meteoric rally in the carmaker's stock helping the company surpass $1 trillion in market value.

However, Tesla boss Elon Musk took to Twitter on Monday to say that his company had not signed a contract with Hertz, spurring a brief halt in Tesla's stock rally.

ugndjf1c

Hertz said it placed an initial order of 100,000 Teslas.

In response to Musk's comments, Hertz said in a statement that the deliveries of the Teslas had already started.

"We are seeing very strong early demand for Teslas in our rental fleet, which reflects market demand for Tesla vehicles," Hertz said on Tuesday.

The company has already started advertising its Tesla fleet on websites and in a series of YouTube commercials featuring National Football League (NFL) quarterback Tom Brady.

Shares of Tesla, which were up 2.3% at $1,242 in premarket trading, have rallied adding about $350 billion to its market value since Oct. 20, when it reported robust third-quarter results.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Related Articles
Hertz Ties Up With BP For EV Charger Installations In North America
Hertz Ties Up With BP For EV Charger Installations In North America
2 days ago
Analysis-Musk's Bold Goal Of Selling 20 Million EVs Could Cost Tesla Billions
Analysis-Musk's Bold Goal Of Selling 20 Million EVs Could Cost Tesla Billions
2 days ago
Tesla Recalls Nearly 1.1 Million U.S. Vehicles To Update Window Reversing Software
Tesla Recalls Nearly 1.1 Million U.S. Vehicles To Update Window Reversing Software
2 days ago
Elon Musk Faces Skeptics As Tesla Gets Ready To Unveil 'Optimus' Robot
Elon Musk Faces Skeptics As Tesla Gets Ready To Unveil 'Optimus' Robot
2 days ago

Top trending

1Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
2Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
5000+ Certified Used Cars Near Youline
Shop from India's Largest
Collection of Certified Cars

Top Festive Picks

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh

Question Of The Day

This Navratri, which car launch are you looking forward to?