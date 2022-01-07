Honda Announces Benefits Of Up To Nearly Rs. 36,000 In January 2022

In a bid to attract new car buyers, Honda Cars India has announced a wide range of exciting offers on its entire range for January 2022. The carmaker is offering lucrative discounts of up to Rs. 35,596 on its entire lineup, ranging from the Jazz hatchback to the City mid-sized sedan. These benefits comprise cash discount or FOC accessories, corporate discount, and discount on car exchange. Additional benefits for the existing Honda customers are loyalty bonus and Honda car exchange bonus. The offers will be applicable till January 31, 2022.

The Honda Amaze facelift is up for sale with maximum benefits of up to Rs. 15,000. It includes a loyalty bonus of Rs. 5,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 6,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000 respectively. The Honda WR-V has been listed on the official website with benefits of up to Rs. 26,000. It includes an exchange discount worth Rs. 10,000, loyalty bonus of Rs. 5,000, Honda car exchange bonus of Rs. 7,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000.

These offers are variant, grade and location-specific and may vary by the model or variants.

The Japanese automaker is offering benefits of up to Rs. 35,596 across all grades. It includes a cash discount of up to Rs. 10,500 or FOC accessories of up to Rs. 10,596. Buyers can also avail discount on car exchange worth Rs. 5,000. Additional benefits include a loyalty bonus of Rs. 5,000, Honda car exchange bonus of Rs. 7,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 8,000. The 4th generation City sedan is also available for sale with benefits of up to Rs. 20,000.

The Honda Jazz is up for sale with a maximum discount of up to Rs. 33,147. The premium hatchback can be bought with a cash discount of up to Rs. 10,000 or FOC accessories of up to Rs. 12,147 along with a discount on car exchange worth Rs. 5,000. Buyers can avail loyalty bonus of Rs. 5,000, Honda car exchange bonus of Rs. 7,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000.