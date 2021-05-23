Honda Cars India has announced exciting benefits of up to ₹ 27,298 on select models for the month of May. These offers have been listed on the official website that interested buyers can avail while purchasing a new Honda car. These special benefits apply to models such as Amaze, WR-V, and Jazz. Offers are variant, grade and location-specific, and may vary by the model or by variants. All the offers are valid till May 31, 2021, or till the stocks last. Do note, there are no offers on the new-generation Honda City sedan.

The Honda Jazz premium hatchback comes with total benefits of up to ₹ 21,908

First up is the Honda Jazz premium hatchback which is listed on the official website with a total discount of ₹ 21,908. It includes a cash discount of up to ₹ 10,000 along with an exchange bonus of ₹ 10,000. Buyers can either avail of cash benefit or FOC accessories worth ₹ 11,908. The Japanese carmaker is also offering an additional offer for select corporates.

The Honda Amaze subcompact sedan is up for sale with a maximum discount of up to ₹ 27,298, which is applicable on the SMT petrol variant. It includes a cash discount of up to ₹ 10,000 and exchange bonus worth ₹ 15,000. Instead of a cash discount, customers can opt for FOC accessories worth Rs 12,298. Apart from the SMT petrol variant, all grades get a discount on car exchange worth ₹ 15,000.

The Honda WR-V is listed with total benefits of up to ₹ 22,158.

The Honda WR-V is also available with total benefits of up to ₹ 22,158 including cash discount of up to ₹ 10,000 or FOC accessories worth ₹ 12,158 along with a car exchange bonus of up to ₹ 10,000. There's also a loyalty bonus of up to ₹ 5,000 on these select models for existing Honda customers.

