Hyundai Reveals Its Smallest EV Yet

Hyundai's designers adapted the signature 'kinetic cube lamp' design of '45' along with its angular yet smooth profile to create this yet-to-be-named EV that sports a Performance Blue exterior colour with orange accents.

This new EV does not have an officially rated driving range yet
Hyundai Motor Company has provided us with a first glimpse of its smallest EV yet. This petite EV's exterior style is based on the '45' EV concept that Hyundai presented in 2019 at the International Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt. Hyundai's designers adapted the signature 'kinetic cube lamp' design of '45' along with its angular yet smooth profile to create this yet-to-be-named EV that sports a Performance Blue exterior colour with orange accents.

2ggb79h

Hyundai has built this unique passenger vehicle out of a traditional eco-material - wood

This little engine packs two DC motors that push it to achieve its top speed of 7 kmph. While Hyundai does mention that 'Only the bravest souls will take the wheel of this speedster' we know where it's aiming at. To boost driver confidence, Hyundai designers took inspiration from motorsports by placing just one seat in the middle of the car.

uhliksi8

Hyundai's Smallest EV packs two DC motors that push it to achieve its top speed of 7 kmph.

In keeping with the 45's design heritage theme, Hyundai has built this unique passenger vehicle out of a traditional eco material - wood. This new EV does not have an officially rated driving range yet, but driver's laughter is believed to fuel the vehicle to travel further based on its Emotion Adaptive Vehicle Control (EAVC) technology.

