  • Home
  • News
  • India Says Importing Russian Oil Part Of Inflation Management

India Says Importing Russian Oil Part Of Inflation Management

India's finance minister said that importing Russian oil was part of the country's inflation-management strategy and that other countries were doing something similar.
authorBy Reuters
1 mins read
28-Sep-22 12:47 PM IST
India Says Importing Russian Oil Part Of Inflation Management banner

India's finance minister said on Thursday that importing Russian oil was part of the country's inflation-management strategy and that other countries were doing something similar.

Despite Western pressure, India has not condemned Russia's February invasion of Ukraine, instead calling for a diplomatic solution to the crisis and an end to violence. Russia has for decades been India's biggest foreign supplier of defence hardware.

India's crude oil shipments from Russia have jumped to between 12% and 13% of imports from all sources since February from about 2% before then, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.

India is the world's third-biggest consumer and importer of crude oil, and Sitharaman said Prime Minister Narendra Modi deserved credit for balancing trade and other ties with various countries.

"I give credit to the statesmanship of the prime minister to make sure globally that we did keep up the relationship with all countries but yet managed to get the Russian fuel, which is what Japan is doing today, which is what some other countries are doing," Sitharaman said at an event in New Delhi.

Indian government ministers have repeatedly said the country needed to keep buying energy from Russia to keep inflation under check.

Sitharaman said India's inflation management was "an exercise of so many activities, most of which are outside the (purview of) monetary policy".

Indian retail prices in July were 6.71% higher than a year earlier. Although the annual inflation rate has now fallen for three months, it has exceeded the central bank's tolerance band of 2% to 6% for seventh months in a row.
 

Related Articles
India Says Importing Russian Oil Part Of Inflation Management
India Says Importing Russian Oil Part Of Inflation Management
19 days ago
U.S. Says Had Constructive Talks With India On Russian Oil Price Cap Plan
U.S. Says Had Constructive Talks With India On Russian Oil Price Cap Plan
29 days ago
India Bond Yields End Up, High Oil Prices Stir Inflation Woes
India Bond Yields End Up, High Oil Prices Stir Inflation Woes
29 days ago
Russia-Backed Indian Refiner Nayara Energy Posts Record Profit
Russia-Backed Indian Refiner Nayara Energy Posts Record Profit
29 days ago

Top trending

1Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
2Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
5000+ Certified Used Cars Near Youline
Shop from India's Largest
Collection of Certified Cars

Top Festive Picks

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh

Question Of The Day

What would you consider before buying an electric scooter?