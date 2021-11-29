  • Home
  • News
  • India's October Fuel Demand Surges, Petrol Sales Hit Record

India's October Fuel Demand Surges, Petrol Sales Hit Record

October's sales of petrol were 8.3% and 3.4% higher than in 2019 and 2020 respectively and at 2.75 million tonnes, was the highest-ever monthly figure recorded as per data going back to 1998.
authorBy Reuters
29-Nov-21 03:39 PM IST
India's October Fuel Demand Surges, Petrol Sales Hit Record banner

India's fuel demand rose in October to a seven-month peak, with gasoline sales surging to an all-time high, government data showed on Tuesday, as festivals boosted mobility and economic activity in the world's third-biggest oil consumer.

Fuel consumption, a proxy for oil demand, rose over 12% to 17.87 million tonnes last month from September. It was up 0.8% from the corresponding period last year and 3% from October 2019, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) showed.

Consumption got a boost from the start of the festival season in October, offsetting the impact of high prices, Refinitiv analyst Ehsan Ul-Haq said.

October's sales of petrol were 8.3% and 3.4% higher than in 2019 and 2020 respectively and at 2.75 million tonnes, was the highest-ever monthly figure recorded as per data going back to 1998.

Improving vaccination coverage and the opening up of schools, colleges and offices helped demand, said Prashant Vasisht, vice president and co-head, corporate ratings at ICRA.

mdft43pk

Consumption of diesel was also up 1.5% from October 2020, but down 5.6% year-on-year.

Diesel sales, which typically rise ahead of the Diwali festival, rose nearly 20% from September to 6.61 million tonnes, helped along by the quickest monthly expansion in the country's factory activity in eight months.

Consumption of diesel, which accounts for about 40% of India's refined fuel sales, was also up 1.5% from October 2020, but down 5.6% year-on-year.

India, Asia's third-largest economy, reduced excise duty on petrol by 5 rupees ($0.0674) per litre, and that on diesel by 10 rupees ($0.1348) per litre, last week.

The lower prices and an uptick in economic activity should also aid diesel demand, ICRA's Vasisht added.

Compared to last year, sales of cooking gas, or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), increased nearly 3% to 2.49 million tonnes, while naphtha sales fell 5.2% to 1.28 million tonnes.

Related Articles
India's August Diesel Demand Slumps Due To Monsoon Rains
India's August Diesel Demand Slumps Due To Monsoon Rains
11 hours ago
Monsoon Rains Dampen India's July Fuel Demand
Monsoon Rains Dampen India's July Fuel Demand
6 days ago
Monsoon Rains Dampen India's July Fuel Demand
Monsoon Rains Dampen India's July Fuel Demand
27 days ago
India Cuts Windfall Tax On Diesel, Aviation Fuel Exports
India Cuts Windfall Tax On Diesel, Aviation Fuel Exports
2 months ago

Top trending

1Mercedes-AMG EQS
Mercedes-AMG EQS
2Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
5000+ Certified Used Cars Near Youline
Shop from India's Largest
Collection of Certified Cars

Quick Links

Exciting Deals for Used Cars
Explore New Arrivals
Shop Top-Rated Cars
Used Cars Under ₹10 Lakh
Best-Selling Pre-Owned SUVs