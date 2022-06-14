Jaguar Land Rover Announces Its Annual Monsoon Service Camp

Jaguar Land Rover India announced its annual Monsoon Service Camp for its customers, between June 14 to 18, 2022 across all authorised retailers. At the camp, customers can benefit from vehicle checks and exclusive offers on branded goods, accessories, and value-added services as well. Additionally, all JLR vehicles would be attended to by highly trained technicians and receive the assurance of genuine parts where necessary.

Also Read: Jaguar Land Rover Targets 46 Percent Emissions Reduction By 2030

Visit our complimentary Service Camp from 14th to 18th June 2022.

Book: https://t.co/YHRWCf2BGs pic.twitter.com/Z0PUVsMUXw — Jaguar India (@JaguarIndia) June 3, 2022

Rohit Suri, President, and MD, Jaguar Land Rover India said, “We remain committed to providing our customers with services that deliver best-in-class care for their vehicles, along with a safe and efficient driving experience. Our Monsoon Service Camp is designed to address the seasonal needs of all Jaguar and Land Rover vehicle owners by equipping them with monsoon-ready cars, peace of mind, and a seamless driving experience at all times.”

Also Read: Jaguar Land Rover To Form New Partnerships For Next-Gen Technology

To ensure monsoon season is safe and secure, the camp will offer a 32-point electronic vehicle health check-up, brake and wiper check, tyre and fluid level check, as well as a comprehensive battery health check. For customers with chauffeurs, the service camp will also include a specially curated chauffeur training program that will cover all aspects of driving and vehicle maintenance in the monsoon season.