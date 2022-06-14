  • Home
  • News
  • Jaguar Land Rover Announces Its Annual Monsoon Service Camp

Jaguar Land Rover Announces Its Annual Monsoon Service Camp

All JLR vehicles would be attended to by highly trained technicians and receive the assurance of genuine parts where necessary.
authorBy car&bike Team
14-Jun-22 01:37 PM IST
Jaguar Land Rover Announces Its Annual Monsoon Service Camp banner
Highlights
  • Jaguar Land Rover India announces its annual Monsoon Service Camp.
  • To be held between June 14 to 18, 2022 across all authorised retailers.
  • All JLR vehicles would be attended by trained technicians.

Jaguar Land Rover India announced its annual Monsoon Service Camp for its customers, between June 14 to 18, 2022 across all authorised retailers. At the camp, customers can benefit from vehicle checks and exclusive offers on branded goods, accessories, and value-added services as well. Additionally, all JLR vehicles would be attended to by highly trained technicians and receive the assurance of genuine parts where necessary.

Also Read: Jaguar Land Rover Targets 46 Percent Emissions Reduction By 2030

Rohit Suri, President, and MD, Jaguar Land Rover India said, “We remain committed to providing our customers with services that deliver best-in-class care for their vehicles, along with a safe and efficient driving experience. Our Monsoon Service Camp is designed to address the seasonal needs of all Jaguar and Land Rover vehicle owners by equipping them with monsoon-ready cars, peace of mind, and a seamless driving experience at all times.”

Also Read: Jaguar Land Rover To Form New Partnerships For Next-Gen Technology

To ensure monsoon season is safe and secure, the camp will offer a 32-point electronic vehicle health check-up, brake and wiper check, tyre and fluid level check, as well as a comprehensive battery health check. For customers with chauffeurs, the service camp will also include a specially curated chauffeur training program that will cover all aspects of driving and vehicle maintenance in the monsoon season.
Related Articles
Jaguar Land Rover Names Bergmeier As Industrial Operations Chief
Jaguar Land Rover Names Bergmeier As Industrial Operations Chief
2 months ago
Tata Motors Q1 FY2023 Results: Consolidated Revenue Up 8.3%
Tata Motors Q1 FY2023 Results: Consolidated Revenue Up 8.3%
2 months ago
Sir Ralf Speth Admitted As Fellow Of The Royal Society
Sir Ralf Speth Admitted As Fellow Of The Royal Society
2 months ago
Jaguar Land Rover Announces Its Annual Monsoon Service Camp
Jaguar Land Rover Announces Its Annual Monsoon Service Camp
3 months ago

Top trending

1Citroen C5 Aircross
Citroen C5 Aircross
2Mercedes-AMG EQS
Mercedes-AMG EQS
5000+ Certified Used Cars Near Youline
Shop from India's Largest
Collection of Certified Cars

Quick Links

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh