Jaguar Land Rover To Use Advanced Silicon Carbide Semiconductors For Its EVs

Jaguar Land Rover and Wolfspeed, Inc. have today announced a strategic partnership to supply Silicon Carbide semiconductors for the next generation of electric vehicles. The company says that these semiconductors will deliver increased powertrain efficiency and extended driving range. Wolfspeed’s advanced silicon carbide technology will be used specifically in the vehicles’ inverter, managing the transfer of power from the battery to the electric motors. The first Range Rover vehicles with this advanced technology will be available from 2024, and the new all-electric Jaguar brand in 2025.

The partnership builds on Wolfspeed’s existing relationship with the race-winning Jaguar TCS Racing team competing in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, where its advanced Silicon Carbide technology has been used to accelerate on-track efficiency and performance.

Wolfspeed’s advanced silicon carbide technology will be used specifically in the vehicles’ inverter, managing the transfer of power from the battery to the electric motors.

Thierry Bolloré, Chief Executive Officer, Jaguar Land Rover, said: “By developing that into a strategic partnership as part of our Reimagine strategy, we can integrate Wolfspeed’s advanced Silicon Carbide technology into our next generation electric vehicles, delivering extended range and performance capabilities for our clients.”

The agreement is the latest in Jaguar Land Rover’s programme of establishing strategic partnerships with industry leaders for its future modern luxury vehicles: in February 2022, Jaguar Land Rover announced a partnership with NVIDIA focused on software-defined, advanced automated driving systems for next-generation vehicles starting in 2025.

