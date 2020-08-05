New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Japanese Automakers Post Double-Digit Sales Growth In China, In July

Nissan's sales in China rose 11.6% last month from a year earlier to 120,945 vehicles. Toyota sold around 165,600 cars last month in China, up 19.1% year-on-year, while Honda sold 136,646 vehicles in China in July, up 17.8%.

| Published:
eye
0  Views
expand View Photos
Carmakers like Nissan, Toyota and Honda witnessed double digit growth in China, in July 2020

Japanese automakers' China sales grew by more than 10% from a year earlier in July as the world's biggest auto market sustained its recovery.

Nissan Motor Co said on Wednesday its sales in China rose 11.6% last month from a year earlier to 120,945 vehicles. China is a market that Nissan is focusing on as the embattled car maker struggles to fix problems from ousted leader Carlos Ghosn's aggressive expansion drive.

oc62h0kk

Nissan's sales in China rose 11.6% last month from a year earlier to 120,945 vehicles

Toyota Motor Corp sold around 165,600 cars last month in China, up 19.1% year-on-year. Of the total, 22,300 came from its premium Lexus brand, which showed a 38.6% sales jump compared to a year earlier.

Honda Motor Co said on Wednesday it sold 136,646 vehicles in China in July, up 17.8%.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

0 Comments

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Latest News

Japanese Automakers Post Double-Digit Sales Growth In China, In July
Japanese Automakers Post Double-Digit Sales Growth In China, In July
BS6 Car Discounts: Offers of Up to Rs. 60,000 on Hyundai Santro, Grand i10, Aura And Elantra
BS6 Car Discounts: Offers of Up to Rs. 60,000 on Hyundai Santro, Grand i10, Aura And Elantra
2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol: All That Is New
2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol: All That Is New
Apple TV+ To Telecast Adventure Bike Show 'Long Way Up' Featuring Ewan McGregor
Apple TV+ To Telecast Adventure Bike Show 'Long Way Up' Featuring Ewan McGregor
Piaggio India Announces Festive Offers For Aprilia And Vespa Scooter Range
Piaggio India Announces Festive Offers For Aprilia And Vespa Scooter Range
Nissan Magnite Design Elements Explained
Nissan Magnite Design Elements Explained
Tesla's Cybertruck Could Be Replaced By A More Conventional Looking Electric Truck
Tesla's Cybertruck Could Be Replaced By A More Conventional Looking Electric Truck
Innovative Use Of Tractor To Milk Cows Wins Anand Mahindra's Praise
Innovative Use Of Tractor To Milk Cows Wins Anand Mahindra's Praise
Ampere Electric Launches Battery Subscription Plan In Partnership With Autovert Technologies
Ampere Electric Launches Battery Subscription Plan In Partnership With Autovert Technologies
Jawa, Jawa Forty-Two BS6 Deliveries Begin; Updates Explained
Jawa, Jawa Forty-Two BS6 Deliveries Begin; Updates Explained
BS6 KTM 250 Duke Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 2.09 Lakh
BS6 KTM 250 Duke Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 2.09 Lakh
Demand For Cars Back To Pre-COVID Levels; Auto Industry Hasn't Fully Adopted Digitisation Claims Google India
Demand For Cars Back To Pre-COVID Levels; Auto Industry Hasn't Fully Adopted Digitisation Claims Google India
New Ford CEO Jim Farley Will Wrestle With Coronavirus And Restructuring
New Ford CEO Jim Farley Will Wrestle With Coronavirus And Restructuring
Horwin EK3 Electric Scooter Revealed For Europe
Horwin EK3 Electric Scooter Revealed For Europe
Coronavirus Pandemic: 16 New COVID-19 Positive Cases Emerge At Toyota's Bidadi Plant
Coronavirus Pandemic: 16 New COVID-19 Positive Cases Emerge At Toyota's Bidadi Plant

Latest Cars

rating-logo
8.1
star-white
Audi RS7 Sportback

Audi RS7 Sportback

₹ 1.94 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.8
star-white
Honda City

Honda City

₹ 10.89 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.6
star-white
Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai Tucson

₹ 22.3 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
MG Hector Plus

MG Hector Plus

₹ 13.49 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.7
star-white
Honda WR-V

Honda WR-V

₹ 8.5 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.6
star-white
Mercedes-Benz GLS

Mercedes-Benz GLS

₹ 1 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.8
star-white
BMW X6

BMW X6

₹ 95 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.6
star-white
Datsun Redi GO

Datsun Redi GO

₹ 2.83 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.2
star-white
Mercedes-AMG GT

Mercedes-AMG GT

₹ 2.27 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Nissan models

Nissan Kicks
Nissan Kicks
₹ 9.5 - 14.15 Lakh *
Nissan GT-R
Nissan GT-R
₹ 2.12 Crore *
Jawa Perak 1
x
Innovative Use Of Tractor To Milk Cows Wins Anand Mahindra's Praise
Innovative Use Of Tractor To Milk Cows Wins Anand Mahindra's Praise
Kia Sonet Variant Details Leaked Ahead Of Official Debut
Kia Sonet Variant Details Leaked Ahead Of Official Debut
2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol India Launch Live Updates; Price, Features, Specifications, Images
2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol India Launch Live Updates; Price, Features, Specifications, Images
2020 Mahindra Thar Unveil Details Revealed; Launch Expected Post October
2020 Mahindra Thar Unveil Details Revealed; Launch Expected Post October
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities