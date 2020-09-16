New Cars and Bikes in India
Kia Plans To Launch 7 New All Electric Cars By 2027 Globally

Under Kias Plan S strategy, announced at the start of 2020, it plans to expand its BEV line-up to 11 models by 2025

Kia President and CEO Ho Sung Song with the sketch of the 7 new BEVs

Kia Motors Corporation has shared a glimpse of its global electric vehicle (EV) business strategy revealing an early sketch of several of the brand's future dedicated Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs). Kia plans to launch a diverse range of dedicated BEVs and partner with EV charging companies worldwide to achieve this.

Under Kia's ‘Plan S' strategy, announced at the start of 2020, it plans to expand its BEV line-up to 11 models by 2025. Over the same period, Kia is aiming for BEVs to account for 20 percent of its total vehicle sales in advanced markets, including Korea, North America and Europe. The company said that 7 BEVs will be launched by 2027 and it revealed the sketch of the cars too. 

The company will cater to different segments in its electrification plans
 
The first of these BEVs, code-named CV, will be revealed in 2021 as the brand's first dedicated BEV, destined for many regions globally. Kia President and CEO Ho Sung Song, said, “Kia has sold more than 100,000 BEVs worldwide since the introduction of our first mass-produced BEV in 2011, the Kia Ray EV. Since then, we have started to introduce a range of new BEVs for global markets and announced plans to accelerate this process in the years ahead. By refocusing our business on electrification, we are aiming for BEVs to account for 25 percent of our total worldwide sales by 2029.”
 
 Kia is adapting its new Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) for the new cars that will roll out from the line-up. The brand is exploring the creation of subscription services to offer a diversified buying option for customers, as well as EV battery leasing and rental programs, and other ‘second-life' battery-related businesses.

The company will expand it's current EV portfolio to 11 cars by 2025 


 
In addition, Kia Motors plans to expand its global service infrastructure for EVs. Kia aims to increase its number of dedicated EV work bays in Korea to 1,200 by 2030. In other markets worldwide, Kia will increase its number of EV work bays to 600 by the end of this year, and more than 2,000 by 2023. Kia also plans to develop its own programs to train EV maintenance professionals.
 
Kia sees the expansion of electric charging infrastructures as a pre-condition for the popularization of EVs which is why in Korea, Kia will strengthen business activities that directly lead to the construction of a charging infrastructure. Initially this will rely on its existing network of nationwide sales branches, dealerships and service centres, with Kia aiming to supply around 1,500 EV chargers by 2030. Furthermore, Hyundai Motor Group will install 120 Ultra-Fast Chargers by 2021 in urban centres and along twelve highways linking eight provinces across the country.

The company is also looking to set up charging infrastructure in Europe and North America 


 
Worldwide, Kia is establishing more than 2,400 EV chargers in Europe and around 500 in North America, partnering with its dealer networks. Kia plans to continue to increase its charging infrastructure in line with the growing market for EVs.

