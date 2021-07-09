Land Rover Defender 90: All You Need To Know
The lifestyle oriented Land Rover Defender 90 too has finally joined the Defender range in India. Here's everything you need to know about it.
Highlights
- The Land Rover Defender 90 is offered with 3 powertrain options in India.
- It is a lifestyle oriented off-roader in the Defender range.
- It is sold as a CBU in India and will be available in multiple variants.
The mighty Land Rover Defender went on sale in our market last year, but initially we only got the bigger wheelbase Defender 110. At the time, Land Rover went with introducing the comparatively more practical variant of the off-roader in India in a bid to analyse customers' interest around it, but the British brand did affirm that the Defender 90 will follow, subsequently. And finally, almost a year later, the lifestyle-oriented Land Rover Defender 90 too has joined the range. Here's everything you need to know about it.
- The Land Rover Defender 90 was announced for India last year itself and it's been now launched in our market with prices starting at Rs. 76.57 lakh for the standard version and going all the way up to Rs. 1.12 crore for the range-topping Defender X. All prices are ex-showroom India.
- The new Land Rover Defender 90 is offered in multiple variants including the Defender, X-Dynamic and Defender X and these are in-turn divided into S, SE and HSE specification packs.
- In terms of looks, it is near identical to the Defender 110 five-door SUV, save for shorter wheelbase and second-row. Compared to the Defender 110, the Defender 90's wheelbase is 254 mm shorter.
- The new Land Rover Defender 90 is a six-seater SUV with the central jump seat in the front row, replacing the centre console.
- Just like the Defender 110, it also comes with the Pivi Pro infotainment system with OTA updates.
- The SUV also features configurable Terrain Response, and the Terrain Response 2 with the new Wade program.
- Land Rover is offering a number of personalisation options too including four accessory packs - Explorer, Adventure, Country and Urban Packs.
- Under the hood, the new Land Rover Defender 90 gets three engine options- the 2.0-litre petrol, 3.0-litre petrol and the 3.0-litre diesel.
- The 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol is tuned to churn out 296 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque.
- The bigger 3.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol powertrain puts out 394 bhp and 550 Nm of peak torque. The 3.0-litre diesel mill belts out 296 bhp and 650 Nm of peak torque.
