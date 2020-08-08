New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Mahindra Seeks Investors For Electric Vehicle Business

Mahindra & Mahindra is looking for investment partners for its domestic electric vehicles business and is finalising investment plans for its Automobili Pininfarina unit.

| Published:
eye
0  Views
expand View Photos
Mahindra & Mahindra is seeking financial or strategic investors for Mahindra Electric

Indian automaker Mahindra & Mahindra is looking for investment partners for its domestic electric vehicles business and is finalising investment plans for its Automobili Pininfarina unit, the group's managing director said on Friday. The automaker wants to be a key player in mass-market electric vehicles (EVs) through its unit Mahindra Electric and in the high-end segment through Europe-based Pininfarina, which is building an electric hyper car Battista, Pawan Goenka said.

Also Read: Mahindra Withdraws Bid To Supply Trucks To The US Postal Service

Mahindra

Mahindra Cars

Bolero Pik-Up

Scorpio

Thar

XUV300

Bolero Camper

KUV100 NXT

XUV500

Bolero

Bolero Big Pik-Up

TUV300

Supro

Marazzo

NuvoSport

e-Verito

Verito Vibe

Xylo

e2oPlus

Alturas G4

TUV300 Plus

Verito

alvrdgmo

Mahindra e-KUV100 was showcased at the Auto Expo 2020

Mahindra & Mahindra is seeking financial or strategic investors for Mahindra Electric, Goenka told a news conference after the group's quarterly earnings. For Pininfarina, it is finalising how much investment it needs for future projects and will then decide how to raise funds, Goenka said, adding that this could include taking a strategic partner.

Mahindra & Mahindra said in June that it was evaluating all its businesses and would continue to invest only in those where it sees a strategic advantage or can get an 18% return. It has said that EVs are strategic to its growth.

As part of this evaluation, Mahindra has also decided not to proceed with the bid made by its North American unit to supply vehicles to the U.S. Postal Service, group CFO Anish Shah told the same press conference, conducted online. The project would have required an investment of close to $500 million and given "the current environment and the focus on capital allocation" it would not have met the company's targeted return on investment, he said.

mahindra electric vehicles

The company in June said that it was evaluating all its businesses and would continue to invest only in those where it sees a strategic advantage.

Shah said the North America business is also under review and Mahindra will have more clarity on its future once litigation with carmaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCA) in that region ends.

Also Read: Mahindra's Q1 FY2021 Profit Slumps 97% Year-On-Year

0 Comments

Mahindra reported a sharp fall in profit for the April-June quarter to 1.12 billion rupees ($15 million), compared with 23.14 billion rupees a year earlier, due to lockdowns and disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The automakers' shares have risen around 18% since the group announced on June 12 that it was reevaluating its businesses.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up with Immediate Rivals

Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up
Mahindra
Bolero Pik-Up

Latest News

Mahindra Seeks Investors For Electric Vehicle Business
Mahindra Seeks Investors For Electric Vehicle Business
Hero MotoCorp Donates First Responder Vehicles To Civil Hospital In Gurugram
Hero MotoCorp Donates First Responder Vehicles To Civil Hospital In Gurugram
Coronavirus Pandemic: You Will Be Fined For Driving Without Mask In Delhi
Coronavirus Pandemic: You Will Be Fined For Driving Without Mask In Delhi
2020 Ford Endeavour BS6 Becomes Dearer By Up To Rs. 1.20 Lakh
2020 Ford Endeavour BS6 Becomes Dearer By Up To Rs. 1.20 Lakh
BharatBenz Enters Used Truck Market With BharatBenz Exchange
BharatBenz Enters Used Truck Market With BharatBenz Exchange
Exclusive: Indian FTR 1200 Rally, FTR 1200 Carbon Launch Details Revealed
Exclusive: Indian FTR 1200 Rally, FTR 1200 Carbon Launch Details Revealed
F1: Racing Point Penalised 400,000 Euros And Lose 15 Points After Renault Protest For Brake Duct Design
F1: Racing Point Penalised 400,000 Euros And Lose 15 Points After Renault Protest For Brake Duct Design
Pre-Registered BS4 Indian FTR 1200 Bikes Still On Sale; Limited Stocks Left
Pre-Registered BS4 Indian FTR 1200 Bikes Still On Sale; Limited Stocks Left
2020 KTM 250 Duke: Top 7 Bikes You Can Buy At Similar Price
2020 KTM 250 Duke: Top 7 Bikes You Can Buy At Similar Price
Mahindra Withdraws Bid To Supply Trucks To The US Postal Service
Mahindra Withdraws Bid To Supply Trucks To The US Postal Service
Kia Sonet GT Line Trim: All You Need To Know
Kia Sonet GT Line Trim: All You Need To Know
Delhi Government Announces Benefits Of Up To Rs. 1.5 Lakh On EVs
Delhi Government Announces Benefits Of Up To Rs. 1.5 Lakh On EVs
Hero Electric Is The Market Leader For High-Speed Electric Two-Wheelers In First Four Months Of FY'21
Hero Electric Is The Market Leader For High-Speed Electric Two-Wheelers In First Four Months Of FY'21
Formula E: Felix da Costa Cruises To Victory In Berlin e-Prix Round 7, Mahindra Finishes Outside Points
Formula E: Felix da Costa Cruises To Victory In Berlin e-Prix Round 7, Mahindra Finishes Outside Points
Kia Sonet: 5 Features Which Make It A Tech Laden SUV
Kia Sonet: 5 Features Which Make It A Tech Laden SUV

Popular Cars

rating-logo
8.2
star-white
Ford EcoSport

Ford EcoSport

₹ 8.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.1
star-white
Skoda Rapid

Skoda Rapid

₹ 7.49 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.9
star-white
Skoda Superb

Skoda Superb

₹ 29.99 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Skoda Karoq

Skoda Karoq

₹ 24.99 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
9.0
star-white
Ford Figo

Ford Figo

₹ 5.39 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.4
star-white
Ford Figo Aspire

Ford Figo Aspire

₹ 5.99 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.2
star-white
Ford Endeavour

Ford Endeavour

₹ 29.55 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.1
star-white
Ford Freestyle

Ford Freestyle

₹ 5.89 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.8
star-white
Honda Amaze

Honda Amaze

₹ 6.1 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Mahindra Cars

Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up
₹ 6.51 - 7.21 Lakh *
Mahindra Scorpio
Mahindra Scorpio
₹ 12.4 - 16 Lakh *
Mahindra Thar
Mahindra Thar
₹ 9.6 - 9.99 Lakh *
Mahindra XUV300
Mahindra XUV300
₹ 8.3 - 12.69 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero Camper
Mahindra Bolero Camper
₹ 7.35 - 7.9 Lakh *
Mahindra KUV100 NXT
Mahindra KUV100 NXT
₹ 5.54 - 7.16 Lakh *
Mahindra XUV500
Mahindra XUV500
₹ 12.31 - 18.63 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero
Mahindra Bolero
₹ 7.77 - 8.78 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero Big Pik-Up
Mahindra Bolero Big Pik-Up
₹ 6.39 - 6.79 Lakh *
Mahindra TUV300
Mahindra TUV300
₹ 8.54 - 10.55 Lakh *
Mahindra Supro
Mahindra Supro
₹ 5.29 - 5.86 Lakh *
Mahindra Marazzo
Mahindra Marazzo
₹ 10.35 - 14.77 Lakh *
Mahindra NuvoSport
Mahindra NuvoSport
₹ 7.77 - 10.26 Lakh *
Mahindra e-Verito
Mahindra e-Verito
₹ 10.11 - 10.47 Lakh *
Mahindra Verito Vibe
Mahindra Verito Vibe
₹ 6.58 - 7.5 Lakh *
Mahindra Xylo
Mahindra Xylo
₹ 9.17 - 12 Lakh *
Mahindra e2oPlus
Mahindra e2oPlus
₹ 7.57 - 8.33 Lakh *
Mahindra Alturas G4
Mahindra Alturas G4
₹ 28.69 - 31.69 Lakh *
Mahindra TUV300 Plus
Mahindra TUV300 Plus
₹ 9.93 - 11.42 Lakh *
Mahindra Verito
Mahindra Verito
₹ 7.48 - 8.87 Lakh *
View More
Mercedes Benz Gle Class Desktop
x
Delhi Government Announces Benefits Of Up To Rs. 1.5 Lakh On EVs
Delhi Government Announces Benefits Of Up To Rs. 1.5 Lakh On EVs
2020 KTM 250 Duke: Top 7 Bikes You Can Buy At Similar Price
2020 KTM 250 Duke: Top 7 Bikes You Can Buy At Similar Price
Coronavirus Pandemic: You Will Be Fined For Driving Without Mask In Delhi
Coronavirus Pandemic: You Will Be Fined For Driving Without Mask In Delhi
Hero Electric Is The Market Leader For High-Speed Electric Two-Wheelers In First Four Months Of FY'21
Hero Electric Is The Market Leader For High-Speed Electric Two-Wheelers In First Four Months Of FY'21
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities