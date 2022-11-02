Maruti Suzuki's Cumulative Production Breaches 2.5 Crore Units Mark

Maruti Suzuki India, the country's largest car manufacturer by volume, has achieved a new milestone, with the company's cumulative production breaching the 2.5 crore (25 million) units mark. This effectively makes the company the only Indian automaker to have achieved this significant milestone in passenger vehicle production. The carmaker began its operations in 1983, with its first production facility in Gurugram, Haryana, which rolled out the iconic Maruti 800. Interestingly, Maruti Suzuki's latest production feat comes at a time when the company is about to complete 40 years in India.

Commenting about the company's latest achievement, Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki, said, "2022 marks 40 years of Suzuki's partnership with the people of India. Crossing of 25 million cumulative production milestone this year is a testimony of Suzuki's continued commitment and partnership with the people of India. I take this opportunity to express my gratitude to all employees of Maruti Suzuki, our vendor partners and dealer partners."

Right now, the company has two production facilities in the state, including one in Manesar. The two plants, located in Gurugram and Manesar, currently have a cumulative production capacity of 1.5 million units per annum. Today, Maruti Suzuki India has a line-up of 16 passenger vehicle models in the country, and the cars produced in the aforementioned plants and also exported to around 100 markets worldwide.

Talking about the company's commitment to India and future expansion plans, Takeuchi added, "Going forward, we will continue to work towards our goal of offering 'Joy of Mobility' for all. For this, we will introduce new exciting, feature-rich and environment-friendly products in the market. Anticipating growing demand for passenger vehicles, we have also started work on setting up a new manufacturing facility in Kharkhoda, Haryana."

Earlier this year, the company signed an agreement with the Haryana government for the set-up of its third and largest production facility in the state. The new 800-acre plant will be set up in IMT Kharkhoda in the Sonipat district with Maruti Suzuki stating that it planned to invest Rs. 18,000 crore into the new plant. The company said that the new facility would have a maximum annual production capacity of up to 10 lakh units annually making it one of the largest car plants in the country and Maruti's largest plant in India.