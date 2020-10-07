Mercedes-Benz ECQ Electric SUV: Price Expectation In India

Mercedes-Benz India is all set to launch its first-ever electric vehicle in India - the EQC on October 8, 2020. The all-electric SUV was unveiled in 2018, and we first drove it in 2019. Much recently we bought you our India review as well where we told you all about the India-bound Mercedes-Benz EQC, which of course will come to our shores as a CBU (Completely Built Unit) model. Also, the EQC, and Mercedes' subsequent electric vehicles, will be sold under the company's (EV) brand EQ, which also launched in India last year.

The SUV is expected to come in only one option - Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 - possibly offered in a couple of different trim options

Now, being a full import, the Mercedes-Benz EQC will attract a decent premium and we expect the electric SUV to be priced in India around ₹ 1.25 crore (ex-showroom, India). Right now, the SUV is expected to come in only one option - Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 - possibly offered in a couple of different trim options. While right now the EQC doesn't have a direct rival in India, Audi India is prepping to launch the e-Tron electric SUV to challenge Mercedes-Benz's electric SUV.

Visually, the new Mercedes-Benz EQC comes with a multi-slat grille with a U-shaped chrome surround, along with LED headlamps and LED daytime running lamps. The large alloy wheels also come with blue accents that signify its electric nature, while the rear section comes with sleek wraparound LED taillamps connected by an LED strip. The cabin, at the same time, gets a minimalist design, with the dual 12.3-inch screens angled towards the driver, along with a multi-functional steering wheel and a signature centre console with the trackpad. The SUV also gets the MBUX infotainment system with Me, Mercedes, offering a range of connected car functions.

The Mercedes-Benz EQC comes with two electric motors that generate a cumulative power of 402 bhp along with 765 Nm of peak torque

The Mercedes-Benz EQC comes with two electric motors that generate a cumulative power of 402 bhp along with 765 Nm of peak torque. The two electric motors are positioned at the front and rear axles, helping the SUV with an all-wheel-drive configuration. The company claims that the battery pack on the Mercedes-Benz EQC which is an 80kW lithium-ion unit is capable of providing a driving range of 450 - 471 km per when fully charged. The electric SUV can sprint from standstill to 100 kmph in merely 5.1 seconds before hitting the top speed of 180 kmph, which is electronically limited.

