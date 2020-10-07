New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Mercedes-Benz ECQ Electric SUV: Price Expectation In India

The Mercedes-Benz EQC will be the first all-electric vehicle from the carmaker and it will come to India as a CBU (Completely Built Unit) model. Thus the SUV will attract a decent premium and we expect the electric SUV to be priced in India around Rs. 1.25 crore.

| Published:
eye
  Views
expand View Photos
The Mercedes-Benz EQC will be the first all-electric vehicle from the German carmaker in India

Highlights

  • The Mercedes-Benz EQC will be launched on October 8, 2020
  • The EQC is the first electric vehicle from Mercedes-Benz
  • The EQC is expected to be priced in India around Rs. 1.25 crore

Mercedes-Benz India is all set to launch its first-ever electric vehicle in India - the EQC on October 8, 2020. The all-electric SUV was unveiled in 2018, and we first drove it in 2019. Much recently we bought you our India review as well where we told you all about the India-bound Mercedes-Benz EQC, which of course will come to our shores as a CBU (Completely Built Unit) model. Also, the EQC, and Mercedes' subsequent electric vehicles, will be sold under the company's (EV) brand EQ, which also launched in India last year.

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz EQC Review

0riqand

The SUV is expected to come in only one option - Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 - possibly offered in a couple of different trim options

Now, being a full import, the Mercedes-Benz EQC will attract a decent premium and we expect the electric SUV to be priced in India around ₹ 1.25 crore (ex-showroom, India). Right now, the SUV is expected to come in only one option - Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 - possibly offered in a couple of different trim options. While right now the EQC doesn't have a direct rival in India, Audi India is prepping to launch the e-Tron electric SUV to challenge Mercedes-Benz's electric SUV.

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz EQC Review: Testing Daimler's Big Bet On Electric

Also Read: Daimler To Build 50,000 Mercedes EQC Models This Year

Visually, the new Mercedes-Benz EQC comes with a multi-slat grille with a U-shaped chrome surround, along with LED headlamps and LED daytime running lamps. The large alloy wheels also come with blue accents that signify its electric nature, while the rear section comes with sleek wraparound LED taillamps connected by an LED strip. The cabin, at the same time, gets a minimalist design, with the dual 12.3-inch screens angled towards the driver, along with a multi-functional steering wheel and a signature centre console with the trackpad. The SUV also gets the MBUX infotainment system with Me, Mercedes, offering a range of connected car functions.

t535l434

The Mercedes-Benz EQC comes with two electric motors that generate a cumulative power of 402 bhp along with 765 Nm of peak torque

0 Comments

The Mercedes-Benz EQC comes with two electric motors that generate a cumulative power of 402 bhp along with 765 Nm of peak torque. The two electric motors are positioned at the front and rear axles, helping the SUV with an all-wheel-drive configuration. The company claims that the battery pack on the Mercedes-Benz EQC which is an 80kW lithium-ion unit is capable of providing a driving range of 450 - 471 km per when fully charged. The electric SUV can sprint from standstill to 100 kmph in merely 5.1 seconds before hitting the top speed of 180 kmph, which is electronically limited.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

MG Gloster India Launch: Price Expectation

MG Gloster India Launch: Price Expectation
Hero Maestro Edge 125 Stealth Edition Launched; Priced At Rs. 72,950

Hero Maestro Edge 125 Stealth Edition Launched; Priced At Rs. 72,950
2020 MG Gloster SUV Rolls Out From Halol Facility In Gujarat

2020 MG Gloster SUV Rolls Out From Halol Facility In Gujarat
Bajaj Dominar 400 BS6 Gets Yet Another Price Hike

Bajaj Dominar 400 BS6 Gets Yet Another Price Hike
Audi Q2 Spotted Ahead Of India Launch

Audi Q2 Spotted Ahead Of India Launch
Tesla Disbands U.S. Media Relations Team: Report

Tesla Disbands U.S. Media Relations Team: Report
Suzuki Bluetooth Enabled Access 125 And Burgman Street; Prices Start At Rs. 77,700

Suzuki Bluetooth Enabled Access 125 And Burgman Street; Prices Start At Rs. 77,700
Mercedes-Benz ECQ Electric SUV: Price Expectation In India

Mercedes-Benz ECQ Electric SUV: Price Expectation In India
MG Gloster India Launch: Price Expectation

MG Gloster India Launch: Price Expectation
2020 MG Gloster SUV Rolls Out From Halol Facility In Gujarat

2020 MG Gloster SUV Rolls Out From Halol Facility In Gujarat
Hero Maestro Edge 125 Stealth Edition Launched; Priced At Rs. 72,950

Hero Maestro Edge 125 Stealth Edition Launched; Priced At Rs. 72,950
Over 2,500 Electric Two-Wheelers Sold In September 2020; Industry Shows Signs Of Recovery, Says SMEV

Over 2,500 Electric Two-Wheelers Sold In September 2020; Industry Shows Signs Of Recovery, Says SMEV
Why Red Bull May Never Get Mercedes Engines For F1 Teams

Why Red Bull May Never Get Mercedes Engines For F1 Teams
Bajaj Dominar 400 BS6 Gets Yet Another Price Hike

Bajaj Dominar 400 BS6 Gets Yet Another Price Hike
Audi Q2 Spotted Ahead Of India Launch

Audi Q2 Spotted Ahead Of India Launch
Toyota And Hino To Make Electric Fuel Cell Truck For US

Toyota And Hino To Make Electric Fuel Cell Truck For US
Skoda Auto India Forays Into The Pre-Owned Vehicle Business

Skoda Auto India Forays Into The Pre-Owned Vehicle Business
Tesla Disbands U.S. Media Relations Team: Report

Tesla Disbands U.S. Media Relations Team: Report
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Spotted At Dealership Yard Ahead Of Launch

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Spotted At Dealership Yard Ahead Of Launch
MG Motor India In Talks With Volkswagen, Mahindra-Ford For Contract Manufacturing

MG Motor India In Talks With Volkswagen, Mahindra-Ford For Contract Manufacturing
BS6 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Gets A Price Hike Of Rs. 2,219

BS6 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Gets A Price Hike Of Rs. 2,219
Renault HBC Subcompact SUV Spied Testing Again In India

Renault HBC Subcompact SUV Spied Testing Again In India
Bajaj Files Trademark For 'Neuron'; Sparks Speculation On Internet

Bajaj Files Trademark For 'Neuron'; Sparks Speculation On Internet
Kia Sonet vs Main Subcompact SUV Rivals

Kia Sonet vs Main Subcompact SUV Rivals
MG Motor India In Talks With Volkswagen, Mahindra-Ford For Contract Manufacturing

MG Motor India In Talks With Volkswagen, Mahindra-Ford For Contract Manufacturing
KTM 390 Duke, RC 390 Now Get MRF Tyres

KTM 390 Duke, RC 390 Now Get MRF Tyres
Omar Abdullah Reviews Mahindra Thar. Anand Mahindra Responds

Omar Abdullah Reviews Mahindra Thar. Anand Mahindra Responds

Mercedes-Benz EQC

Mercedes-Benz EQC
Expected Price
₹ 1.25 - 1.5 Crore
Expected Launch
Nov 2020
SUV
Electric
find-new-car
View Specification & Features
 compare-cars
Check User Ratings & Reviews
 emi
Check On-Road Price
Mercedes-Benz EQC First Look
02:55
Mercedes-Benz EQC First Look
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 06-Sep-18 09:00 AM
Mercedes Benz EQC Review, Hyundai Venue IMT Review
19:04
Mercedes Benz EQC Review, Hyundai Venue IMT Review
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 05-Sep-20 06:01 PM
Mercedes-Benz EQC Review| First Fully Electric Mercedes Car Now In India
10:08
Mercedes-Benz EQC Review| First Fully Electric Mercedes Car Now In India
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 04-Sep-20 11:00 AM
Petrol, Diesel Hike, Mercedes-Benz EQC, Discounts On BS6 Honda Cars
03:28
Petrol, Diesel Hike, Mercedes-Benz EQC, Discounts On BS6 Honda Cars
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 22-Jun-20 08:49 PM
BS6 Mahindra Scorpio Price, Mercedes EQC launch, VW T-Roc GT
03:05
BS6 Mahindra Scorpio Price, Mercedes EQC launch, VW T-Roc GT
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 28-Apr-20 04:57 PM
MG Hector Diesel BS6 Prices, Mercedes-Benz EQC Launch, India's Fuel Consumption
03:13
MG Hector Diesel BS6 Prices, Mercedes-Benz EQC Launch, India's Fuel Consumption
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 10-Apr-20 08:29 PM
EQC Electric SUV India Launch
03:24
EQC Electric SUV India Launch
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 18-Jan-20 06:56 PM
Mercedes-Benq EQC - An All Electric Mercedes
19:51
Mercedes-Benq EQC - An All Electric Mercedes
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 15-Jun-19 08:30 PM
Tiago NRG, Pawan Goenka Chat, Marazzo Pronunciation, Mercedes EQC
19:26
Tiago NRG, Pawan Goenka Chat, Marazzo Pronunciation, Mercedes EQC
  • CNB Bazaar Buzz
  • 15-Sep-18 09:30 PM
Image of Mercedes Benz Eqc
Image of Mercedes Benz Eqc
Image of Mercedes Benz Eqc Alloy Wheels
Image of Mercedes Benz Eqc Alloy Wheels
Image of Mercedes Benz Eqc Charging Port
Image of Mercedes Benz Eqc Charging Port
Image of Mercedes Benz Eqc Eq
Image of Mercedes Benz Eqc Eq
Image of Mercedes Benz Eqc Eqc 400
Image of Mercedes Benz Eqc Eqc 400
Image of Mercedes Benz Eqc Frontview
Image of Mercedes Benz Eqc Frontview
Image of Mercedes Benz Eqc Headlight
Image of Mercedes Benz Eqc Headlight
Image of Mercedes Benz Eqc Rear Sideview
Image of Mercedes Benz Eqc Rear Sideview
Image of Mercedes Benz Eqc Riding Rearview
Image of Mercedes Benz Eqc Riding Rearview
Image of Mercedes Benz Eqc Riding Sideview
Image of Mercedes Benz Eqc Riding Sideview
Image of Mercedes Benz Eqc Riding View
Image of Mercedes Benz Eqc Riding View
Image of Mercedes Benz Eqc Boot Space
Image of Mercedes Benz Eqc Boot Space
Image of Mercedes Benz Eqc Dashboard
Image of Mercedes Benz Eqc Dashboard
Image of Mercedes Benz Eqc Energy Flow Display
Image of Mercedes Benz Eqc Energy Flow Display
Image of Mercedes Benz V Class Desktop
x
Bajaj Files Trademark For 'Neuron'; Sparks Speculation On Internet
Bajaj Files Trademark For 'Neuron'; Sparks Speculation On Internet
Kia Sonet vs Main Subcompact SUV Rivals
Kia Sonet vs Main Subcompact SUV Rivals
MG Motor India In Talks With Volkswagen, Mahindra-Ford For Contract Manufacturing
MG Motor India In Talks With Volkswagen, Mahindra-Ford For Contract Manufacturing
KTM 390 Duke, RC 390 Now Get MRF Tyres
KTM 390 Duke, RC 390 Now Get MRF Tyres
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities