  • Home
  • News
  • Mercedes Signs 1.5 Billion Eur Deal With Rock Tech Lithium To Push E-Car Drive

Mercedes Signs 1.5 Billion Eur Deal With Rock Tech Lithium To Push E-Car Drive

The deal allows the luxury carmaker to supply its battery partners with raw material, starting in 2026, including a qualification period, in order to rapidly scale up production of fully electric vehicles, it said in a statement.
authorBy Reuters
1 mins read
30-Nov-22 04:39 PM IST
Mercedes Signs 1.5 Billion Eur Deal With Rock Tech Lithium To Push E-Car Drive banner

Mercedes-Benz has signed a supply agreement with Canadian-German Rock Tech Lithium Inc to receive on average 10,000 tons of battery-grade lithium hydroxide per year, the German carmaker said on Thursday.

The deal allows the luxury carmaker to supply its battery partners with raw material, starting in 2026, including a qualification period, in order to rapidly scale up production of fully electric vehicles, it said in a statement.

The deal, which comes shortly after the two groups said they would explore a strategic partnership, has a volume of 1.5 billion euros ($1.47 billion) and will cover enough lithium hydroxide for 150,000 cars a year, the companies said.

"This significant amount of lithium sourced directly from Rock Tech will help Mercedes Benz to advance localization of European production of state-of-the-art battery cells," Mercedes-Benz management board member Markus Schaefer said.

As part of the deal, Rock Tech Lithium plans to supply Mercedes-Benz battery partners from a converter based in Guben, Germany, helping the German luxury carmaker to go fully electric by the end of the decade where market conditions allow.

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
Related Articles
Mercedes Cuts Some China Electric Car Prices, Shaking Shares
Mercedes Cuts Some China Electric Car Prices, Shaking Shares
1 hour ago
Bosch, Mercedes-Benz To Roll Out Fully-Automated Parking At Stuttgart Airport
Bosch, Mercedes-Benz To Roll Out Fully-Automated Parking At Stuttgart Airport
1 hour ago
Mercedes Cuts Some China Electric Car Prices, Shaking Shares
Mercedes Cuts Some China Electric Car Prices, Shaking Shares
2 days ago
Mercedes-Benz India Appoints Lance Bennett As New Vice President, Sales & Marketing
Mercedes-Benz India Appoints Lance Bennett As New Vice President, Sales & Marketing
8 days ago

Question Of The Day

What is the ideal speed limit on expressways in your view?

Mercedes-Benz Cars

View All

Top Festive Picks

Under 6 Lakh
Between 6 Lakh - 9 Lakh
Between 9 Lakh - 12 Lakh
Between 12 Lakh - 18 Lakh
Above 18 Lakh

Top trending

1Mahindra XUV400
Mahindra XUV400
2Honda Amaze
Honda Amaze
Used Cars by lifestyle
line