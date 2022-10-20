  • Home
  • News
  • Mercedes Signs Deal With Rock Tech Lithium To Push e-Vehicle Drive

Mercedes Signs Deal With Rock Tech Lithium To Push e-Vehicle Drive

Mercedes will receive on average 10,000 tons of battery-grade lithium hydroxide per year.
authorBy Reuters
20-Oct-22 01:28 PM IST
Mercedes Signs Deal With Rock Tech Lithium To Push e-Vehicle Drive banner

Mercedes-Benz has signed a supply agreement with Canadian-German Rock Tech Lithium Inc to receive on average 10,000 tons of battery-grade lithium hydroxide per year, the German carmaker said on Thursday.

The deal allows the luxury carmaker to supply its battery partners with raw material, starting in 2026, including a qualification period, in order to rapidly scale up production of fully electric vehicles, the company said in a statement.

 

Related Articles
Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV, AMG EQE SUV Revealed
Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV, AMG EQE SUV Revealed
2 days ago
Mercedes-Benz And Microsoft Collaborate On Supply Chain Data Platform
Mercedes-Benz And Microsoft Collaborate On Supply Chain Data Platform
5 days ago
Mercedes Benz Sold 30,000 EVs In Q3 Of 2022
Mercedes Benz Sold 30,000 EVs In Q3 Of 2022
7 days ago
Not A Scam! Actor Pratik Gandhi Brings Home The Mercedes-Benz GLS Worth Rs. 1.16 Crore
Not A Scam! Actor Pratik Gandhi Brings Home The Mercedes-Benz GLS Worth Rs. 1.16 Crore
13 days ago

Top trending

1Tata Tiago EV
Tata Tiago EV
2Mahindra Scorpio-N
Mahindra Scorpio-N
5000+ Certified Used Cars Near Youline
Shop from India's Largest
Collection of Certified Cars

Mercedes-Benz Cars

View All

Top Festive Picks

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh

Question Of The Day

Would you spend ₹5 lakh for retrofitting your car with EV batteries?