Mercedes-Benz India Reopen Bookings For Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS, Mercedes-Benz AMG G63

Mercedes-Benz India announced the opening of bookings for two of its top-end vehicles, based on the limited additional production it received, owing to its strategic importance as an emerging market. The bookings will be exclusively open for existing ‘Mercedes-Benz customers only for the first week, prior to other customers. The higher allocations and availability are for the imported CBU models comprising the Mercedes-Benz AMG G 63 and Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS 600.

Also Read: Review: Mercedes-AMG E53 4MATIC+ Cabriolet

Mercedes-Benz in India comprises top-end vehicles like the Mercedes-Benz AMG E 53 cabriolet, Mercedes-Benz AMG G 63, Mercedes-Benz GLS Maybach, Mercedes-Benz S-Class, Mercedes-Benz S-Class Maybach, and the Mercedes-Benz EQS EV.

Santosh Iyer, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said, “With this priority allocation and having a customer-first approach, we reopen the bookings for the top-end models exclusively for our existing customers, waiting for these vehicles for months. We will continue new model introductions in this segment from Mercedes-Benz’s global portfolio, reaffirming the strong potential of the segment buoyed by growing aspirations and desire of the customers for owning such top-end vehicles.”

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz GLB, EQB Review: The Rise Of The Affordable 7-Seater Luxury SUVs

The segment with a 69 per cent YoY growth was Mercedes-Benz India’s highest-growing segment in CY 2022. The segment remains a strong focus area for the company in CY 2023, with more than half of the upcoming launches in 2023, planned for the segment.

Mercedes-Benz India expects the waiting period for these vehicles to reduce by up to 6-10 months depending on the model. The waiting period for the AMG G63 is now reduced to 12-16 months from earlier 24-36 months. The waiting period for the GLS Maybach 600 is now reduced to 8 months for the single colour and 8-10 months for the dual-tone colour.