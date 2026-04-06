MG Majestor To Be Launched In India On April 20

MG Motor India will be launching the new Majestor in India on April 20th. Positioned as the flagship offering, the Majestor will be positioned above the Gloster in the carmaker’s line-up. When launched, it will go up against the likes of the Toyota Fortuner, Skoda Kodiaq, and the recently launched Volkswagen Tayron.

MG debuted the Majestor last year at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025. We got up close and personal with it earlier this year as the Majestor’s specifications and positioning were revealed. MG showcased the prowess of the Majestor’s off-road credentials at the preview. Powering the Majestor is a 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel producing around 200bhp and 480Nm and comes paired with an eight-speed torque-converter automatic transmission. It can be had with both rear-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive configurations.

Compared to the Gloster, the Majestor has received some extensive upgrades, like a new front-end, accentuated by a ‘Mosaic Matrix’ grille, redesigned LED daytime running lights, and tri-beam LED projector headlights mounted low in the front bumper. It ajestor rides on 19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, and in profile, is more or less identical to the Gloster. At the back, there are LED taillights, which are now linked by a light bar.

On the inside, there’s a redesigned dashboard, with a freestanding 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment, a full digital instruments display, and a new centre console that houses twin wireless phone charging pads, powered front seats with 12-way adjustment, seat ventilation and multi-mode massage functions. The interior colour scheme is now ‘smoked ebony’, and the Majestor will be available with 7 seats as well as 6 seats, with the second row featuring captain chairs. The feature list includes three-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, a 12-speaker JBL sound system, 64-colour ambient lighting, a powered tailgate, 75 connected car features, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, to name a few.

There will be three variants on offer at the launch – Sharp 4x2, Savvy 4x2, and Savvy 4x4. You can also have it in a six-seater and seven-seater configuration. Pre-bookings for the Majestor are currently open for Rs. 41,000 ahead of the official launch. The expected pricing for the Majestor will range between Rs 40-45 lakh (ex-showroom).