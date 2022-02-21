MotoGP: Bagnaia Set To Continue With Ducati Until End Of 2024

Ducati has announced that the 2021 MotoGP world championship runner-up Francesco Bagnaia will remain with the squad for two more years. The 25-year old Italian rider made his MotoGP debut in 2019 riding the Desmosedici GP of Pramac Racing Team after winning the 2018 Moto2 World Championship. After struggling with the Ducati of Pramac Racing Team for 2 years having scored only one podium, Francesco signed with Ducati's factory team for the 2021 season. 'Pecco' kickstarted the championship by putting his bike on pole position and finishing 3rd in the opening GP in Qatar and soon became one of the main title contenders for the season.

Bagnaia after securing pole position in the Qatar GP

After having signed the contract extension for the 2023 and 2024 seasons with the Italian team, Bagnaia stated that "Being a Ducati rider in MotoGP has always been my dream, and being able to continue for two more seasons makes me very happy". He also added that he has "found a serene environment in the factory team" and that he is "very much in tune with my team and know that we can do great things together".

"We are delighted to have Bagnaia with us for another two seasons." Ducati's General manager Gigi Dall'Igna added.

"Since he arrived at Ducati in 2019, Pecco has shown great talent and the ability to interpret our Desmosedici GP very well, adapting to ride it in any condition. He did it, especially in the last season, during which he had significant growth and got to play for the World Title."

Pecco on his way to win the Algarve GP, and secure the fastest lap

After bagging nine podiums, four wins, and six pole positions, Francesco Bagnaia finished runner-up to Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo in the 2021 MotoGP World Championship and is now looking like one of the title-favourites for the 2022 season. The new season is due to start on March 6 at Losail International Circuit in Doha, Qatar.