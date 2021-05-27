New-Generation KTM RC 390 Bookings Open Unofficially

KTM is all set to launch the new-generation KTM RC 390 globally and in India as well. Few dealerships across India have started taking bookings unofficially as well. Booking amount varies from Rs. 5,000 to Rs. 10,000 at different dealerships. The new-gen model has been spied testing multiple times, globally and in India as well. We expect KTM to launch the new model in the next couple of months, latest. Currently, the KTM RC 390 is priced at Rs. 2.66 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and we expect the prices to see an upward revision by about Rs. 20,000.

Also Read: New-Gen KTM RC 390 Spied Without Camouflage

(The 373 cc single-cylinder engine is likely to get new components and a new exhaust system)

The motorcycle gets a completely new design, which includes a new sharper-looking fairing with better aerodynamics, large 'KTM' lettering stickered onto the bike along with some sharp black graphics. The motorcycle also gets a new, rounded fuel tank, which also appears to be slightly larger and now comes with a split design. The motorcycle gets a new orange-black colour scheme, along with a sleeker tail section, and new split seats. The bike also gets new rear grab rails, new LED taillights and a new side-mounted exhaust system. The new RC 390 is also seen with a set of new alloy wheels, done in a glossy black shade instead of the signature KTM orange. Furthermore, the bike comes with reflective sidewall pinstripes on the wheels and a rear tyre hugger.

Also Read: KTM/Husqvarna Extend Warranty And Service Period

(The main frame and the rear sub-frame look to be new on the test bike. The seating position seems to be a little relaxed as well)

The new design also includes a revised headlight cluster, with twin projector lights, similar to the ones on the current 390 Duke. Other updates include a new windscreen, up-side-down (USD) forks at the front, rear monoshock, and disc brakes at both ends, with dual-channel ABS. The motorcycle is also expected to get an updated electronics package, a new instrument cluster, possibly a TFT colour display, and redesigned turn indicators among other features.

The new KTM RC 390 is expected to come with the same 373.2cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled fuel-injected engine as on the current model. This engine is tuned to make 42 bhp and 35 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired to a 6-speed gearbox, and gets a slipper clutch as well.

Photo source: TeamBHP