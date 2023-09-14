New Tata Nexon and Nexon.ev India Launch LIVE Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
By Carandbike Team
2 mins read
14-Sep-23 10:42 AM IST
Highlights
Tata Motors is all set to launch the Nexon and Nexon EV facelifts in India today. The Nexon was first unveiled at the start of the month, whereas the Nexon.ev saw a reveal last week. Both SUVs now feature a significantly altered design, mechanical upgrades along with a load of new features. carandbike also had a chance to review both, the Nexon and the Nexon.ev ahead of their launch.
Also Read: New Tata Nexon and Nexon.ev: Price Expectation
Unlike the Nexon ICE, the EV’s DRLs are connected using a lightbar (Nexon-top, Nexon.ev-bottom)
In terms of styling, both cars feature a fully revamped design with Curvv concept-inspired DRLs, identical 5-spoke alloy wheels and taillamps connected via a lightbar. However, unlike the Nexon ICE, the EV’s DRLs are connected using a lightbar that also shows charging levels when the car is plugged in. On the inside, both SUVs get a dual-screen setup with a 10.25-inch infotainment system in the Nexon and a larger 12.3-inch unit in the Nexon.ev. Other features include touch-based HVAC controls, a wireless phone charger, ventilated front seats, a 360-degree camera, cruise control and a new 9-speaker JBL sound system.
Also Read: Tata Nexon EV: Old Vs New
The Nexon EV gets a larger 12.3-inch infotainment system (Nexon-left, Nexon.ev-right)
On the powertrain front, the Nexon is available with a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol that makes 118 bhp and 170 Nm of torque, and a 1.5-litre diesel, that puts out 113 bhp and 260 Nm of torque. The Nexon EV on the other hand, is powered by a permanent synchronous motor that makes 128 bhp in its MR (Medium Range) variant and a higher 145 bhp in the LR (Long Range) variant. Torque output stands at 215 Nm and is the same on both variants.
Tata Motors will reveal pricing for the newly unveiled Nexon and Nexon EV facelifts today.
And the event is underway.
Here's a recap, this is the most significant overhaul that Tata Motors has given the Nexon since its launch in 2017.
Here are some exterior and interior design elements of the new Tata Nexon
These are some of the features offered in the vehicle.
And Tata Motors has finally revealed the pricing for the new Nexon. The vehicle will start an introductory price tag of Rs 8.09 lakh, going all the way upto Rs 13 lakh for the top-of-the-line variants. (All prices in ex-showroom, Delhi)
And now, the launch event for the Tata Nexon.ev is underway.
The Tata Nexon.ev gets a lightbar connecting its DRLs, that can also display battery levels while charging.
