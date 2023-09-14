New Tata Nexon and Nexon.ev India Launch LIVE Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images

Tata Motors is all set to launch the Nexon and Nexon EV facelifts in India today. The Nexon was first unveiled at the start of the month, whereas the Nexon.ev saw a reveal last week. Both SUVs now feature a significantly altered design, mechanical upgrades along with a load of new features. carandbike also had a chance to review both, the Nexon and the Nexon.ev ahead of their launch.

Unlike the Nexon ICE, the EV’s DRLs are connected using a lightbar (Nexon-top, Nexon.ev-bottom)

In terms of styling, both cars feature a fully revamped design with Curvv concept-inspired DRLs, identical 5-spoke alloy wheels and taillamps connected via a lightbar. However, unlike the Nexon ICE, the EV’s DRLs are connected using a lightbar that also shows charging levels when the car is plugged in. On the inside, both SUVs get a dual-screen setup with a 10.25-inch infotainment system in the Nexon and a larger 12.3-inch unit in the Nexon.ev. Other features include touch-based HVAC controls, a wireless phone charger, ventilated front seats, a 360-degree camera, cruise control and a new 9-speaker JBL sound system.

The Nexon EV gets a larger 12.3-inch infotainment system (Nexon-left, Nexon.ev-right)

On the powertrain front, the Nexon is available with a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol that makes 118 bhp and 170 Nm of torque, and a 1.5-litre diesel, that puts out 113 bhp and 260 Nm of torque. The Nexon EV on the other hand, is powered by a permanent synchronous motor that makes 128 bhp in its MR (Medium Range) variant and a higher 145 bhp in the LR (Long Range) variant. Torque output stands at 215 Nm and is the same on both variants.