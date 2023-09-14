Login

New Tata Nexon and Nexon.ev India Launch LIVE Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images

Both SUVs now come with a heavily revamped design, mechanical upgrades and a load of new features
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

14-Sep-23 10:42 AM IST

Share-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

    Tata Motors is all set to launch the Nexon and Nexon EV facelifts in India today. The Nexon was first unveiled at the start of the month, whereas the Nexon.ev saw a reveal last week. Both SUVs now feature a significantly altered design, mechanical upgrades along with a load of new features. carandbike also had a chance to review both, the Nexon and the Nexon.ev ahead of their launch. 

     

    Also Read: New Tata Nexon and Nexon.ev: Price Expectation

    Unlike the Nexon ICE, the EV’s DRLs are connected using a lightbar (Nexon-top, Nexon.ev-bottom)

     

    In terms of styling, both cars feature a fully revamped design with Curvv concept-inspired DRLs, identical 5-spoke alloy wheels and taillamps connected via a lightbar. However, unlike the Nexon ICE, the EV’s DRLs are connected using a lightbar that also shows charging levels when the car is plugged in. On the inside, both SUVs get a dual-screen setup with a 10.25-inch infotainment system in the Nexon and a larger 12.3-inch unit in the Nexon.ev. Other features include touch-based HVAC controls, a wireless phone charger, ventilated front seats, a 360-degree camera, cruise control and a new 9-speaker JBL sound system. 

     

    Also Read: Tata Nexon EV: Old Vs New

    The Nexon EV gets a larger 12.3-inch infotainment system (Nexon-left, Nexon.ev-right)

     

    On the powertrain front, the Nexon is available with a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol that makes 118 bhp and 170 Nm of torque, and a 1.5-litre diesel, that puts out 113 bhp and 260 Nm of torque. The Nexon EV on the other hand, is powered by a permanent synchronous motor that makes 128 bhp in its MR (Medium Range) variant and a higher 145 bhp in the LR (Long Range) variant. Torque output stands at 215 Nm and is the same on both variants.

     

    # Tata Motors# Tata Nexon# Tata Nexon.ev# electric car# electric SUV# petrol# automatic challan system# manual
    11:15 AM
    Sep 14, 2023

    Tata Motors will reveal pricing for the newly unveiled Nexon and Nexon EV facelifts today.

    12:00 PM
    Sep 14, 2023

    And the event is underway.

    12:05 PM
    Sep 14, 2023

    Here's a recap, this is the most significant overhaul that Tata Motors has given the Nexon since its launch in 2017.

     

    12:14 PM
    Sep 14, 2023

    Here are some exterior and interior design elements of the new Tata Nexon

    12:17 PM
    Sep 14, 2023

    These are some of the features offered in the vehicle.

    12:28 PM
    Sep 14, 2023

    And Tata Motors has finally revealed the pricing for the new Nexon. The vehicle will start an introductory price tag of Rs 8.09 lakh, going all the way upto Rs 13 lakh for the top-of-the-line variants. (All prices in ex-showroom, Delhi)

     

     

    12:35 PM
    Sep 14, 2023

    And now, the launch event for the Tata Nexon.ev is underway.

     

    12:43 PM
    Sep 14, 2023

    The Tata Nexon.ev gets a lightbar connecting its DRLs, that can also display battery levels while charging.

    Great Deals on Used Cars

    View All Used Cars
    Used 2011 Honda Accord
    2011 Honda Accord
    82,000 km
    Hybrid
    Automatic
    ₹ 4.75 L
    Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
    Used 2014 Honda City
    7.0
    0
    10
    2014 Honda City
    60,752 km
    Diesel
    Manual
    ₹ 3.75 L
    Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
    Used 2021 Maruti Suzuki Baleno
    2021 Maruti Suzuki Baleno
    22,376 km
    Petrol
    Manual
    ₹ 6.90 L
    Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
    Used 2014 BMW X1
    7.0
    0
    10
    2014 BMW X1
    44,300 km
    Diesel
    Automatic
    ₹ 10.90 L
    Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
    Used 2012 Honda City
    6.5
    0
    10
    2012 Honda City
    84,000 km
    Petrol
    Automatic
    ₹ 4.25 L
    Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
    Used 2013 Audi A6
    6.2
    0
    10
    2013 Audi A6
    77,000 km
    Diesel
    Automatic
    ₹ 8.25 L
    Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
    Used 2014 Audi A3
    6.9
    0
    10
    2014 Audi A3
    47,549 km
    Diesel
    Automatic
    ₹ 12.50 L
    Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
    Used 2016 Volvo V40
    7.3
    0
    10
    2016 Volvo V40
    76,000 km
    Diesel
    Automatic
    ₹ 12.50 L
    Guru Kripa Motors Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
    Used 2013 Mitsubishi Pajero Sport
    2013 Mitsubishi Pajero Sport
    76,000 km
    Diesel
    Manual
    ₹ 8.50 L
    Guru Kripa Motors Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
    Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz M-Class
    7.0
    0
    10
    2014 Mercedes-Benz M-Class
    91,000 km
    Diesel
    Automatic
    ₹ 18.50 L
    Guru Kripa Motors Prashant Vihar, New Delhi

    Research More on Nexon

    Tata Nexon
    7.8
    0
    10
    Tata Nexon

    Starts at ₹ 7.6 - 14.48 Lakh

    Check On-Road Price
    View Nexon Specifications
    View Nexon Features

    Popular Tata Models

    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch

    ₹ 6 - 10.1 Lakh

    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon

    ₹ 7.6 - 14.48 Lakh

    Tata Tiago EV
    Tata Tiago EV

    ₹ 8.69 - 12.04 Lakh

    Tata Nexon EV
    Tata Nexon EV

    ₹ 16.19 - 18.79 Lakh

    Tata Altroz
    Tata Altroz

    ₹ 6.6 - 10.74 Lakh

    Tata Harrier
    Tata Harrier

    ₹ 15 - 24.07 Lakh

    Tata Tiago
    Tata Tiago

    ₹ 5.6 - 8.11 Lakh

    Tata Safari
    Tata Safari

    ₹ 15.65 - 25.02 Lakh

    Tata Nexon EV Max
    Tata Nexon EV Max

    ₹ 16.49 - 19.54 Lakh

    Tata Tigor
    Tata Tigor

    ₹ 6.3 - 8.95 Lakh

    Tata Tigor EV
    Tata Tigor EV

    ₹ 12.49 - 13.75 Lakh

    Tata Tiago NRG
    Tata Tiago NRG

    ₹ 6.7 - 8.11 Lakh

    Upcoming Cars

    Tata Nexon EV
    Tata Nexon EV

    ₹ 16 - 18 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Sep 14, 2023

    Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV
    Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV

    ₹ 1 - 1.5 Crore

    Expected Launch : Sep 15, 2023

    Mercedes-Benz EQA
    Mercedes-Benz EQA

    ₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Sep 19, 2023

    Tata New Nexon
    Tata New Nexon

    ₹ 8 - 15 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Sep 20, 2023

    Lexus LM
    Lexus LM

    ₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore

    Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

    Citroen C3 Aircross
    Citroen C3 Aircross

    ₹ 11 - 20 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Sep 27, 2023

    Mercedes-Maybach EQS
    Mercedes-Maybach EQS

    ₹ 2 - 2.5 Crore

    Expected Launch : Sep 29, 2023

    Aston Martin DB12
    Aston Martin DB12

    ₹ 4.5 - 5 Crore

    Expected Launch : Sep 29, 2023

    Renault Arkana
    Renault Arkana

    ₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

    Hyundai New Kona Electric
    Hyundai New Kona Electric

    ₹ 24 - 26 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Oct 23, 2023

    Upcoming Bikes

    Suzuki V-Strom 1050
    Suzuki V-Strom 1050

    ₹ 14.4 - 15 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Sep 19, 2023

    Yamaha New YZF R3
    Yamaha New YZF R3

    ₹ 3.2 - 3.5 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

    EeVe Tesero
    EeVe Tesero

    ₹ 1 - 1.3 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Sep 22, 2023

    Triumph Scrambler 400 X
    Triumph Scrambler 400 X

    ₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

    Indian New Chieftain
    Indian New Chieftain

    ₹ 33 - 34 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

    Honda Activa 7G
    Honda Activa 7G

    ₹ 80,000 - 95,000

    Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

    Benelli New TNT 300
    Benelli New TNT 300

    ₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

    Aprilia RS 457
    Aprilia RS 457

    ₹ 3.3 - 3.6 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Oct 20, 2023

    TVS ADV
    TVS ADV

    ₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

    Hero Electric AE-47
    Hero Electric AE-47

    ₹ 1.5 - 1.7 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

    You might be interested in

    • Latest News

    • Related Articles

    2023 Tata Nexon Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 8.10 Lakh
    2023 Tata Nexon Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 8.10 Lakh
    c&b icon
    By Jaiveer Mehra
    calendar-icon

    -19015 second ago

    Facelifted Nexon gets styling details reminiscent of the Curvv concept, an overhauled cabin, and new features.

    Nissan Magnite With 1.0-litre AMT Gearbox Launching Soon
    Nissan Magnite With 1.0-litre AMT Gearbox Launching Soon
    c&b icon
    By Yash Sunil
    calendar-icon

    -12734 second ago

    The 999cc naturally aspirated petrol motor on the Magnite is only offered with a 5-speed manual gearbox, but Nissan is launching an AMT powertrain by the end of the month.

    New Tata Nexon and Nexon.ev India Launch LIVE Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
    New Tata Nexon and Nexon.ev India Launch LIVE Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
    c&b icon
    By Carandbike Team
    calendar-icon

    -11776 second ago

    Both SUVs now come with a heavily revamped design, mechanical upgrades and a load of new features

    2023 Range Rover Velar Launched At Rs 94.3 Lakh
    2023 Range Rover Velar Launched At Rs 94.3 Lakh
    c&b icon
    By Yash Sunil
    calendar-icon

    10 hours ago

    The facelifted luxury SUV is available in its top-spec HSE trim and with a pair of four-cylinder petrol and diesel engines.

    New Tata Nexon and Nexon.ev: Price Expectation
    New Tata Nexon and Nexon.ev: Price Expectation
    c&b icon
    By Sidharth Nambiar
    calendar-icon

    12 hours ago

    The Tata Nexon and Nexon.ev are all set to be launched tomorrow and here’s how we expect it to be priced

    Indian Army Inducts Specialised Armoured Fleet by Mahindra
    Indian Army Inducts Specialised Armoured Fleet by Mahindra
    c&b icon
    By Carandbike Team
    calendar-icon

    13 hours ago

    Powering the armoured vehicle is powered by a 3.2-liter multi-fuel diesel engine, featuring a 4x4 drivetrain and front and rear differential locks, delivering power output of 212 bhp.

    Nissan Magnite Is The Official Car For ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023
    Nissan Magnite Is The Official Car For ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023
    c&b icon
    By Jafar Rizvi
    calendar-icon

    13 hours ago

    Nissan will promote the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 and will prominently display the Nissan Magnite at the tournament venues

    India Welcomes MotoGP: A Look at the 2023 Rider Lineup
    India Welcomes MotoGP: A Look at the 2023 Rider Lineup
    c&b icon
    By Yashraj Singh
    calendar-icon

    14 hours ago

    From September 22nd to 24th, the Buddh International Circuit will witness fierce competition among 22 riders representing 11 esteemed teams in MotoGP.

    Skoda Auto India Enters Web3 And Sells 128 NFTs With Skodaverse Initiative
    Skoda Auto India Enters Web3 And Sells 128 NFTs With Skodaverse Initiative
    c&b icon
    By Carandbike Team
    calendar-icon

    15 hours ago

    The NFT designs were created with the assistance of design students from the Pearl Academy in Jaipur and MIT Institute of Design in Pune

    Yamaha R15M, MT-15 and Ray ZR 125 MotoGP Editions Launched Ahead Of Inaugural Bharat GP
    Yamaha R15M, MT-15 and Ray ZR 125 MotoGP Editions Launched Ahead Of Inaugural Bharat GP
    c&b icon
    By Carandbike Team
    calendar-icon

    16 hours ago

    The Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Edition models wear a livery inspired by the bikemaker's YZR-M1 race bike.

    2023 Tata Nexon Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 8.10 Lakh
    2023 Tata Nexon Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 8.10 Lakh
    c&b icon
    By Jaiveer Mehra
    calendar-icon

    -19015 second ago

    Facelifted Nexon gets styling details reminiscent of the Curvv concept, an overhauled cabin, and new features.

    New Tata Nexon and Nexon.ev: Price Expectation
    New Tata Nexon and Nexon.ev: Price Expectation
    c&b icon
    By Sidharth Nambiar
    calendar-icon

    12 hours ago

    The Tata Nexon and Nexon.ev are all set to be launched tomorrow and here’s how we expect it to be priced

    Range Rover Velar Facelift India Launch Today: All You Need To Know
    Range Rover Velar Facelift India Launch Today: All You Need To Know
    c&b icon
    By Sidharth Nambiar
    calendar-icon

    18 hours ago

    JLR is set to launch the updated Range Rover Velar in India today. Here’s everything we know about the SUV.

    2023 Tata Nexon EV Facelift Review: More Charged Up Now!
    2023 Tata Nexon EV Facelift Review: More Charged Up Now!
    c&b icon
    By Seshan Vijayraghvan
    calendar-icon

    1 day ago

    We spent a day with the 2023 Tata Nexon EV facelift. The updated EV is claimed to offer more tech, premium features and improved performance.

    BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo M Sport Signature Edition Launched In India
    BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo M Sport Signature Edition Launched In India
    c&b icon
    By Sidharth Nambiar
    calendar-icon

    2 days ago

    This special edition variant is priced at Rs 75.9 lakh (ex-showroom) and can only be booked through the BMW Online Shop.

    c&b icon
    • Home
    • News
    • New Tata Nexon and Nexon.ev India Launch LIVE Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
    car&bike
    About Us
    New Cars
    Used Cars
    New Bikes
    Sell Your Car
    Terms and Conditions
    Privacy Policys
    Investor Relations
    Popular Car Brands
    Maruti Suzuki
    Hyundai
    Tata
    Volkswagen
    Honda
    Mahindra
    Kia
    MG
    Popular Car Models
    Mahindra XUV 700
    Kia Seltos
    Mahindra Thar
    Tata Nexon
    Kia Sonet
    Tata Punch
    MG Hector
    Honda City
    Popular Bike Brands
    Royal Enfield
    Honda
    KTM
    Bajaj
    Yamaha
    TVS
    Hero
    Kawasaki
    Popular Bike Models
    Royal Enfield Classic 350
    Yamaha MT-15
    Bajaj Pulsar 220
    KTM RC 200
    Hero Splendor Plus
    Bajaj Pulsar 150
    Honda CB Shine
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350
    Keep in Touch
    YoutubeTwitterInstagramFacebookLinkedIn