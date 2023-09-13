Login

New Tata Nexon and Nexon.ev: Price Expectation

The Tata Nexon and Nexon.ev are all set to be launched tomorrow and here’s how we expect it to be priced
By Sidharth Nambiar

2 mins read

13-Sep-23 06:35 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • Both SUVs feature a heavily revamped design.
  • The Nexon is expected to be priced from Rs 8 to 15 lakh (ex-showroom).
  • The Nexon.ev is expected to be priced from Rs 15 to 20 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata Motors is all set to launch the Nexon and Nexon EV facelifts in India tomorrow. Now featuring significantly altered designs, mechanical upgrades along with a load of new features, both SUVs will be looking to further establish their dominance in their respective segments. carandbike also had a chance to review both, the Nexon and the Nexon EV ahead of their launch. 

 

The addition of more sophisticated features will surely mean that the SUVs will come at a premium over their predecessors. While several publications had reported a starting price of Rs 7.39 lakh for the Nexon after an alleged pricing leak on Facebook, Tata later released a statement clarifying that the reports were false. However, we expect the starting price of the SUV to be close to this figure and possibly range from Rs 8 to 15 lakh (ex-showroom). The EV on the other hand will be priced higher, likely in the ballpark of Rs 15 to 20 lakh (ex-showroom).

 

Also Read: New Tata Nexon.ev Unveiled; Launch On September 14

Unlike the Nexon ICE, the EV’s DRLs are connected using a lightbar (Nexon-top, Nexon.ev-bottom)

 

Now featuring a fully revamped design, both SUVs get Curvv concept-inspired DRLs, identical 5-spoke alloy wheels and taillamps connected via a lightbar. However, unlike the Nexon ICE, the EV’s DRLs are connected using a lightbar that also shows charging levels when the car is plugged in. In terms of dimensions, both cars are marginally narrower and taller than the previous models but have the same 2,498 mm wheelbases. Ground clearance is rated at 208 mm and a marginally lower 205 mm in the Nexon.ev, while boot space is pegged at 382 litres in the ICE version and 350 litres in the EV.

 

Also Read: New Tata Nexon Debuts; Gains Twin-Screen Setup And Dual-Clutch Automatic

The Nexon EV gets a larger 12.3-inch infotainment system (Nexon-left, Nexon.ev-right)

 

On the Inside, both SUVs get a dual-screen setup with a 10.25-inch infotainment system in the Nexon and a larger 12.3-inch unit in the Nexon.ev. Other features include touch-based HVAC controls, a wireless phone charger, ventilated front seats, a 360-degree camera, cruise control and a new 9-speaker JBL sound system. 

 

Also Read: Tata Nexon EV: Old Vs New

The Nexon gets both petrol and diesel engine options, whereas the EV is powered by a permanent synchronous motor

 

Coming to the powertrain, buyers of the Nexon will be able to choose between the 1.2-litre turbo-petrol that makes 118 bhp and 170 Nm of torque, and the 1.5-litre diesel, that puts out 113 bhp and 260 Nm of torque. The Nexon EV on the other hand, is powered by a permanent synchronous motor that makes 128 bhp in the MR variant and a higher 145 bhp in the LR variant. Torque output stands at 215 Nm and is the same on both variants.

# Tata Motors# Tata Nexon.ev# Tata Nexon# electric SUV# SUV

