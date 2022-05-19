Ola To Open Next Purchase Window For S1 Pro Electric Scooters On May 21

  • Home
Announcing the opening of the purchase window, Ola Electric's Co-Founder and CEO, Bhavish Aggarwal, also added that customers who have already reserved the electric scooter will get early access.
authorBy Seshan Vijayraghvan
19-May-22 09:08 PM IST
Highlights
  • Ola's next purchase window will open on May 21
  • A price hike is expected along with the opening of the purchase window
  • Ola will commence test ride camps in 5 cities from May 19 onwards

Ola Electric will open its next purchase window for its electric scooter later this weekend, on May 21, 2022. In fact, this time around the company will on have the S1 Pro in sale. The announcement came from the company's Co-Founder and CEO, Bhavish Aggarwal, in the form of a Twitter post, which also added that customers who have already reserved the electric scooter will get early access. Ola will share more information with those customers over email. Bhavish in his Tweet also said that the company will commence test ride camps in 5 cities from May 19 onwards.

Also Read: Ola Electric Chief Says E-Scooter Fires Rare But Can Happen In Future

Last Ola Electric had opened the purchase window for the electric scooters was in March 2022 which again lasted 48 hours, between March 17 and 18. Back then the company had announced that the next time the purchase window is opened it will also hike prices. Right now, the Ola S1 is priced at Rs. 85,099, while the top-spec S1 Pro is priced at Rs. 1.10 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi, after FAME II and state subsidies).

Also Read: Ola Electric To Launch Autonomous Car By 2024, Says CEO Bhavish Aggarwal

The announcement regarding the opening of the purchase window comes at a time when customer sentiments towards electric two-wheelers have been quite mixed. Especially, following the several e-scooter fires and mishaps, which also involve Ola scooters. In fact, earlier in March 2022, Ola even issued a recall for 1,441 units of its S1 pro electric scooter to run 'pre-emptive diagnostics and health check-ups'. Ola however has said that the S1 Pro fire was likely an isolated incident based on its preliminary investigation. The investigation is still ongoing the company added.

Also Read: Varun Dubey, Ola Electric's Chief Marketing Officer Quits Company

Ola is also expected to increase the price of its electric scooters with the upcoming purchase window

The base model Ola S1 will come with a top speed of 90 kmph and a range of up to 121 km on a single charge. The S1 Pro, on the other hand, will offer a top speed of around 115 kmph and a range of up to 181 km. Ola Electric is building the S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters, with an all-women work crew, at its Futurefactory in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu.

