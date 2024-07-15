Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Launch Tomorrow: What To Expect

Royal Enfield is all set to launch the all-new Guerrilla 450 tomorrow at an event held in Barcelona, Spain, which begins at 11:30 PM IST. Arguably the most anticipated launch of the month, the Guerrilla 450 will be the second motorcycle to be built on the Himalayan 450’s platform and equipped with the Sherpa 450 cc powertrain. Here’s what you can expect from Royal Enfield’s latest offering.

Also Read: Siddhartha Lal Teases New Royal Enfield Guerrilla



The Guerrilla 450's design will be along the lines of a neo-retro roadster (Image Credits: Drivespark)

Design

Although based on the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450, the Guerrilla 450’s design will be largely different from it. Courtesy of a few spy shots, we already have a good idea of what the motorcycle will look like. The Guerrilla 450’s design is expected to be along the lines of a neo-retro roadster with styling cues such as a round headlamp, a split seat setup, and 17-inch alloy wheels. Aside from this, spy shots have also revealed that the motorcycle will feature the same round TFT display as the Himalayan 450 and should offer similar features, including built-in Google Maps navigation. Lower-spec variants, however, are expected to feature a semi-digital console.

A teaser released by Royal Enfield shows the rear end of the motorcycle which is reminiscent of the Himalayan 450 with a similar-looking mudguard, no tail lamp, and what looks like the same set of indicators with the brake lights integrated. The bike is also expected to be offered in a range of dual-tone liveries as seen in spy images.

The Guerrilla 450 will be offered in a range of dual-tone colour schemes (Image Credits)

Also Read: Royal Enfield Guerrilla Revealed In Latest Spy Shot



Cycle Parts

While the Himalayan comes with a Showa upside-down fork with long travel for off-road use, the Guerrilla will feature a more basic telescopic front fork setup and a monoshock at the rear. Braking duties will be handled by disc brakes at both ends. The bike will be shod with tubeless street-spec tyres. The motorcycle is also expected to feature a low seat height and less ground clearance compared to the Himalayan.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450, Bullet 650 Spotted On Test

The Guerrilla 450 will have the same engine as the Himalayan 450 (Image Credits)

Engine and Performance

The liquid-cooled 452 cc engine churns out 39.5 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 40 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm on the Royal Enfield Himalayan. We expect the engine to be offered in a similar state of tune on the Guerrilla 450 and hence deliver a similar peak power and peak torque output. The six-speed gearbox is also expected to be retained, although if there are any changes to the final gearing and if there are any changed to the ECU mapping for the Guerrilla, will only be known at its launch event.

Also Read: Production-Ready Royal Enfield Guerrilla Spotted On Test

The motorcycle's main rivals will include the Triumph Speed 400, Hero Mavrick 440, and Harley-Davidson X440

Price and Competition

The Guerrilla 450 is expected to be offered at a lower price tag than its ADV sibling. For reference, the Himalayan is priced from Rs 2.85 lakh to Rs 2.98 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom), so expect the Guerrilla to start at Rs 2.30 lakh (ex-showroom). Once launched, the motorcycle’s rivals will include the likes of the Triumph Speed 400, Hero Mavrick 440, Harley-Davidson X440 and Bajaj Dominar 400.