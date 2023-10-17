Login

Royal Enfield Introduces First-Of-Its-Kind Assured Buyback Program For Motorcyclists

The program allows customers to trade in their existing motorcycle for a new Royal Enfield, keep their bike, or return it at the end of the Assured Buyback tenure.
By Yashraj Singh

2 mins read

17-Oct-23 05:21 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • Royal Enfield has introduced an industry-first Assured Buyback Program, offering flexible tenure options and lower EMIs for customers in the motorcycle industry.
  • Customers can enjoy a guaranteed buyback value of up to 77% based on the tenure, along with a cashback incentive at the end of the program.
  • This innovative initiative, available in 12 cities initially, aims to reduce the cost of ownership.

Motorcycle manufacturer Royal Enfield has taken a significant step forward in reshaping the motorcycle buying experience by launching the Assured Buyback Program in collaboration with OTO Capital. This initiative is the first of its kind in the motorcycle industry, offering motorcycle enthusiasts a new and hassle-free approach to ownership.

 

The Assured Buyback Program is designed to provide customers with a seamless ownership experience and reduce the cost of ownership. Under this program, customers can enjoy flexible tenure options, ranging from 1 to 3 years, resulting in up to 45% lower Equated Monthly Installments (EMIs). Additionally, the program assures a buyback value of up to 77% based on the tenure and offers a cashback incentive at the end of the tenure.

B Govindarajan, CEO of Royal Enfield, emphasised the company's customer-centric approach, stating, "At Royal Enfield, we prioritise the customer's experience. The Assured Buyback Program reflects our commitment to make motorcycle ownership more accessible and enjoyable for riders. This innovative solution is a promise to our consumers, ensuring complete peace of mind and allowing them to immerse themselves in the pure joy of motorcycling."

At the end of the Assured Buyback tenure, customers are presented with various options. They can trade in their motorcycle for a brand-new Royal Enfield bike, retain their existing bike, or choose to return it. This program offers customers lower monthly EMIs along with a guaranteed buyback value for their Royal Enfield motorcycle.

 

Initially, this program will be available across authorised Royal Enfield dealerships in 12 cities: Delhi, Ghaziabad, Noida, Lucknow, Jaipur, Bhopal, Indore, Ahmedabad, Pune, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. Royal Enfield has plans to extend the program to more cities in the near future, broadening accessibility to this innovative and customer-centric initiative.

 

