  • Home
  • News
  • Stellantis Strikes Deal With Infineon To Secure Silicon Carbide Chips

Stellantis Strikes Deal With Infineon To Secure Silicon Carbide Chips

According to the agreement, Infineon will reserve production capacity and supply the power semiconductors directly to Stellantis suppliers
authorBy Reuters
1 mins read
30-Nov-22 12:56 PM IST
Stellantis Strikes Deal With Infineon To Secure Silicon Carbide Chips banner

Global carmaker Stellantis has signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) with German chipmaker Infineon for a multi-year supply of silicon carbide semiconductors, Infineon said in a statement on Monday.

According to the agreement, Infineon will reserve production capacity and supply the power semiconductors directly to Stellantis suppliers in the second half of the 2020s.

Well over 1 billion euros' ($1.03 billion) worth of chips could be involved, said Infineon, adding that the chips would be meant for electric vehicles under the Stellantis brands.

Chip shortages over the past couple of years have forced global automakers to scrap production plans for millions of cars. Stellantis chief Carlos Tavares told French newspaper Le Parisien last month he expects the semiconductor supply chain to remain tight until the end of next year.

($1 = 0.9696 euros)

 

(Reporting by Christina Amann; Writing by Miranda Murray; Editing by Jan Harvey)

 

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
Related Articles
Peugeot To Preview Electric Future With New Inception Concept At CES 2023
Peugeot To Preview Electric Future With New Inception Concept At CES 2023
1 day ago
Stellantis To Refocus China Strategy With Jeep, Maserati Brands
Stellantis To Refocus China Strategy With Jeep, Maserati Brands
3 days ago
Stellantis Strikes Deal With Infineon To Secure Silicon Carbide Chips
Stellantis Strikes Deal With Infineon To Secure Silicon Carbide Chips
14 days ago
Stellantis To Refocus China Strategy With Jeep, Maserati Brands
Stellantis To Refocus China Strategy With Jeep, Maserati Brands
23 days ago

Question Of The Day

What is the ideal speed limit on expressways in your view?

Top Festive Picks

Under 6 Lakh
Between 6 Lakh - 9 Lakh
Between 9 Lakh - 12 Lakh
Between 12 Lakh - 18 Lakh
Above 18 Lakh

Top trending

1Mahindra XUV400
Mahindra XUV400
2Honda Amaze
Honda Amaze
Used Cars by lifestyle
line