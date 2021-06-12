  • Home
Tata Motors Supplies 25 Winger Ambulances To The Health Department Of Gujarat

The Winger ambulance is engineered specially for COVID-19 patient transportation, with a driver partition.
By Ameya Naik
12-Jun-21 09:23 AM IST
Tata Motors announced that it has supplied 25 Winger Ambulances to the Health Department of Gujarat, as a part of the larger order of 115 ambulances. The 25 Tata Winger Ambulances are equipped with basic life support and will be deployed for the aid of patients in the city. Tata Motors won the bid for the order under the Government e-Marketplace, and the vehicles are designed for patient transport as per AIS 125 Part 1. Tata Motors will phase-wise supply the remaining 90 ambulance shells, as per the contract.

The Winger ambulance is engineered specially for COVID-19 patient transportation, with a driver partition. Its modular underpinnings and monocoque chassis, in addition to the independent suspension, offer a smooth driving experience according to the company.

Vinay Pathak, Vice President, Product Line, SCV, Tata Motors, said, "The Winger ambulance has proven to be a trusted partner to healthcare organisations and has saved countless lives as a result of its ergonomic, efficient design and performance. Tata Motors is firmly committed to bringing top-notch healthcare mobility solutions to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the country and support the governments in their fight against this pandemic."

