Tata Nexon To Get A Panoramic Sunroof
By car&bike Team
1 mins read
Published on May 16, 2024
Highlights
- Short video shows the top variant getting a panoramic sunroof
- New variant could cost up to Rs 1 lakh more than the non-sunroof model
- Other features expected to remain uncahnged
Tata recently updated the internal combustion Nexon with new entry-level variants for both the petrol and diesel powerplants. Now the carmaker looks to be readying another update but this time focused on the top-spec variants. As per a video doing the rounds online, Tata Motors is set to add a panoramic sunroof to its subcompact SUV – a feature that for the past month has been exclusive to the Mahindra XUV 3XO.
Aside from the new panoramic sunroof, the video shows little to have changed with the car with the other visible features already present in the current model. Expect the panoramic sunroof-equipped variants to get a notable markup in pricing. The current sunroof-equipped Nexon variants cost about Rs 50,000 more than the non-sunroof variant. In contrast, in the Harrier, the price difference between the panoramic sunroof-equipped variant and the respective standard variant is a cool Rs 1 lakh.
It remains to be seen if Tata will continue to offer the smaller sunroof-equipped models alongside the panoramic sunroof models or if said variants will be replaced entirely.
Mechanically, we expect Tata to make no changes with the familiar 1.2-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines continuing to do duty under the hood. Both units are offered with manual and automated manual transmission options with the turbo-petrol also offered with a dual-clutch automatic.
In terms of rivals, the Nexon goes up against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonet.
