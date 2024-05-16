Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Mahindra Bolero Neo PlusForce Motors Trax Cruiser2024 Skoda SuperbToyota Urban Cruiser TaisorHyundai Creta N Line
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUVMG Marvel XNissan QashqaiHonda HR-VHyundai Casper
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Aprilia RS 660Aprilia Tuono 660Aprilia Tuareg 660Ather RiztaSuzuki V-Strom 800 DE
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Keeway Benda Dark FlagKeeway Benda LFS 700KTM 890 DukeRoyal Enfield Classic 350 BobberSuzuki V-Strom 800 DE
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Tata Nexon To Get A Panoramic Sunroof

A short video showcasing a new feature has been doing the rounds online.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 16, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Short video shows the top variant getting a panoramic sunroof
  • New variant could cost up to Rs 1 lakh more than the non-sunroof model
  • Other features expected to remain uncahnged

Tata recently updated the internal combustion Nexon with new entry-level variants for both the petrol and diesel powerplants. Now the carmaker looks to be readying another update but this time focused on the top-spec variants. As per a video doing the rounds online, Tata Motors is set to add a panoramic sunroof to its subcompact SUV – a feature that for the past month has been exclusive to the Mahindra XUV 3XO.

 

Also read: Tata Nexon Gets New Entry Variants; Prices Now Start From Rs. 7.99 Lakh 
 

Aside from the new panoramic sunroof, the video shows little to have changed with the car with the other visible features already present in the current model. Expect the panoramic sunroof-equipped variants to get a notable markup in pricing. The current sunroof-equipped Nexon variants cost about Rs 50,000 more than the non-sunroof variant. In contrast, in the Harrier, the price difference between the panoramic sunroof-equipped variant and the respective standard variant is a cool Rs 1 lakh.

 

Also read: Tata Nexon Road Test Review: 5 Reasons To Buy, 3 To Reconsider
 

Tata Nexon panoramic sunroof

 

Also read: Tata Altroz Racer To Be Launched In June 2024 
 

It remains to be seen if Tata will continue to offer the smaller sunroof-equipped models alongside the panoramic sunroof models or if said variants will be replaced entirely.

Mechanically, we expect Tata to make no changes with the familiar 1.2-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines continuing to do duty under the hood. Both units are offered with manual and automated manual transmission options with the turbo-petrol also offered with a dual-clutch automatic.

 

In terms of rivals, the Nexon goes up against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonet.

 

Image source

# Tata Nexon# Tata Nexon SUV# Tata Nexon subcompact SUV# Nexon# Nexon petrol# Nexon diesel# Internal Combustion Tata Nexon# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Research More on Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon
7.8

Tata Nexon

Starts at ₹ 8.15 - 15.8 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Nexon Specifications
View Nexon Features

Popular Tata Models

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

  • The brand currently has a production capacity of 49,000 units a month, which it plans to scale up to 64,000 units by the end of FY25
    Mahindra Reports Open Bookings Of Over 2.20 Lakh Units; Targets Further Ramp-Up in Production
  • The social media post hints at the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR arriving in limited numbers and as a Completely Built Unit (CBU).
    Kawasaki Teases Ninja ZX-4RR For India, To Be Brought In Limited Numbers
  • This special edition variant gets a range of cosmetic tweaks and is available with BMW Driving Assistant as standard
    BMW X3 xDrive20d M Sport Shadow Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs 74.9 Lakh
  • The brand is all set to introduce its offerings in the Italian market, such as the TVS Apache 310 Series, Ronin 250, Raider, and more.
    TVS Motor Company Commences Operation In Italy
  • The brand currently retails five electric scooters in the Indian market, of which two have undergone price revisions.
    Ampere Magnus Electric Scooter Prices Slashed; Range Now Starts At 84,900
  • The M5 will make its global debut later in the year and will be offered in both sedan and wagon guises in the foreign market
    BMW M5 Teased Ahead Of Global Debut
  • Named Vegas, Ryd Plus, One Plus Pro and Drive Pro, the e-scooters are being offered with a 5-year warranty
    GT Force Introduces Four New Electric Scooters In India; Prices Range From Rs 55,555 to Rs 84,555
  • The company claims to achieve this booking milestone within about 60 minutes of opening the order book.
    Mahindra XUV 3XO Bookings Cross 50,000 Units
  • The zonal selection rounds begin in Guwahati, followed by Bangalore, Pune, and New Delhi, while the racing season will start in June at Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore.
    2024 Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup Season 4 Dates Announced
  • These chargers are available in three frame sizes, with power outputs ranging from 60 kW to 400 kW.
    Exicom Launches DC Chargers With Power Outputs Of Up To 400 kW
  • With the launch of the XUV 3XO, the facelifted subcompact SUV gets more features than its predecessor, but how does it stack up against its rivals in the Indian market? Let's find out.
    Mahindra XUV 3XO Vs Nexon, Sonet, Venue And Brezza: Features Comparison
  • The XUV 3XO goes up against other subcompact SUVs such as the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue and Tata Nexon.
    Mahindra XUV 3XO vs Nexon, Brezza, Sonet And Venue: Dimensions, Engines, Prices Compared
  • The Nexon has gone on to become one of the most popular subcompact SUV in the Indian market in recent months, but is it the SUV for you?
    Tata Nexon Road Test Review: 5 Reasons To Buy, 3 To Reconsider
  • The entry point to the Nexon AMT range now starts with the Smart+ petrol variant.
    Tata Nexon Gains 5 New AMT Variants; Range Starts At Rs 10 Lakh
  • Prices for the Nexon Dark Edition will start at Rs 11.45 lakh, while the Nexon EV Dark Edition will start at Rs 19.49 lakh
    Tata Nexon, Nexon EV Dark Edition Launched
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Tata Punch
Mahindra Scorpio-N
Mahindra XUV300
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved