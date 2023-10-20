Tata Safari Automatic Prices Revealed: Top-Spec AT Priced At Rs 26.89 Lakh

Tata Motors has recently launched an updated version of Safari, along with its five-seater sibling, the Harrier. The 2023 Tata Safari facelift has received a cosmetic overhaul and features more advanced technology than its predecessor. We had previously reported the prices of the initial manual variants of the facelifted model, which start at Rs. 16.19 lakhs and go up to Rs. 25.49 lakhs. The automaker did not initially reveal the wide-ranging prices for its automatic and Dark edition variants at its launch. However, we now have the full variant-wise prices for the Safari facelift.

Moreover, the 2023 Safari facelift is available in six- and seven-seater configurations across ten variants: Smart (O), Pure (O), Adventure, Adventure+, Adventure+ Dark, Accomplished, Accomplished Dark, Accomplished+ Dark, Adventure+ A, and Accomplished+.

The following are the prices of the Automatic variants of the 2023 Tata Safari

Variants Price (ex-showroom) Tata Safari Pure+ Rs 20.69 lakh Tata Safari Pure+ S Rs 21.79 lakh Tata Safari Adventure+ Rs 23.89 lakh Tata Safari Adventure+ A Rs 24.89 lakh Tata Safari Accomplished Rs 25.39 lakh Tata Safari Accomplished+ (6-seater) Rs 26.69 lakh Tata Safari Accomplished+ Rs 26.89 lakh

Tata is offering the automatic transmission option for its flagship SUV starting from the Pure+ variant which is priced at Rs 20.69 lakh and goes up to the Accomplished+ trim at Rs 26.89 lakh.

On the other hand, the Manual Transmission option starts from the base Smart variant at Rs 16.19 lakh and goes up to the Accomplished+ Variant, priced at Rs 25.59 lakh (all prices ex-showroom). The facelifted Safari has several first-in-segment features and a refreshed exterior and interior design, commanding a premium over its predecessor.

Tata Safari Dark Variants

Tata Safari Pure+ S Dark Rs 22.09 lakh Tata Safari Adventure+ Dark Rs 24.44 lakh Tata Safari Accomplished Dark Rs 25.74 lakh Tata Safari Accomplished+ Dark Rs 27.24 lakh Tata Safari Accomplished+ Dark (6-seater) Rs 27.34 lakh

As for the Dark edition of the Safari, it is offered from the Pure+ variant and goes up to the range-topping Accomplished+ Dark variant priced at Rs 22.09 lakh and Rs 27.34 lakh, respectively (all prices ex-showroom). The Dark variant features an Oberon Black colour shade on the exterior and a Blackstone theme on the inside. Moreover, it gets 19-inch Blackstone Alloys with Aero inserts and Dark Badging. These additions set apart the dark models from their standard counterparts.

Both the Tata Safari and the Harrier will eventually be equipped with a lane departure assist feature. Thanks to the electric power steering used in these two SUVs, Tata Motors will add this feature to the radar-based ADAS suite. Unfortunately, the initial batch of facelifted models is not equipped with this feature, but it will be available in upcoming units. For those who have already booked the SUVs, Tata Motors will provide an over-the-air (OTA) update to add this feature.

Both SUVs from Tata have recently achieved the highest-ever score for any made-in-India car in the Global NCAP crash tests, indicating their exceptional safety standards. These SUVs come equipped with a range of safety features such as six airbags, electronic stability control, traction control, TPMS, hill start assist and rollover mitigation that are included as standard.