Login

Tata To Roll Out EVs From Sanand Plant From April 2024

The carmaker is expected to unveil the production Curvv and Harrier by end-2024.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on January 23, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story
  • Nexon EV will be the first electric car to roll out of the former Ford plant
  • Carmaker to launch the Curvv EV and Harrier EV by end-2024
  • Sierra EV and Altroz EV also confirmed for production

Having commenced vehicle production at the former Ford India plant in Sanand, Gujarat, Tata Motors has said it will roll out its first EVs from the facility from April 2024. The carmaker recently announced the rollout of the first batch of internal combustion Nexons from the new Tata Passenger Electric Mobility-owned facility in Sanand that the company acquired last year.

 

Also read: Tata Curvv Test Mule Spotted
 

Speaking to PTI, Shailesh Chandra, MD, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility said that the company would roll out the Nexon EV from its new plant starting April 2024. The electric subcompact SUV would be the first EV to roll out from the facility. The new plant expands Tata’s annual passenger vehicle capacity by 3 lakh units which can be scaled further to 4.2 lakh units per year.

 

Also Read: Tata Motors Hiking Prices Of Its Entire Range In February 2024

 

The Nexon EV will be the first electric vehicle to roll out of the former Ford India plant.

 

Chandra also revealed details on the launch of the much-anticipated Curvv and the Harrier EV that made its debut as a concept at last year’s Auto Expo. Chandra said that the production Curvv EV would debut in India by Q3 2024 with the Harrier EV expected to follow in the following quarter. He also said that the company planned to unveil the internal combustion Curvv SUV around the same time as the Harrier EV.

 

Also Read: Tata Punch EV Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 10.99 Lakh

 

Tata says that the Curvv EV will be launched by Q3 2024.

 

Also read: Tata Punch Facelift To Be Launched In 2025
 

At the launch of the Tata Punch EV, the carmaker had confirmed that it intended to launch five EVs in India by end-2025 based on the new Acti-ev platform. The Punch EV was the first model to be underpinned by the new platform followed by the Curvv EV, Harrier EV, Sierra EV and the long-awaited Altroz EV.

 

With inputs from PTI

# Tata Motors# Tata Electric Vehicles# Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited# Tata Sanand Plant# Tata Motors EV# Tata Curvv EV# Tata Harrier EV
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
8.0
0
10
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ignis
  • 64,370 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 3.75 Lakh
Indraprastha  Automobiles Pvt.Ltd. (L2) - Wazirpur Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift, Amberhai, New Delhi
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 35,249 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 7.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.6
0
10
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
  • 12,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 48.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Mahindra XUV500, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.3
0
10
2019 Mahindra XUV500
  • 77,700 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 10.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
  • 65,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 10.25 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 SsangYong Rexton W, Amberhai, New Delhi
6.3
0
10
2014 SsangYong Rexton W
  • 72,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Hyundai Alcazar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.8
0
10
2022 Hyundai Alcazar
  • 24,110 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 20.75 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV, Amberhai, New Delhi
2022 Tata Nexon EV
  • 20,156 km
  • Electric
  • Automatic
₹ 15.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Audi Q3, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.3
0
10
2018 Audi Q3
  • 88,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 18.45 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Volvo V40, Amberhai, New Delhi
2016 Volvo V40
  • 75,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 11.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Popular Tata Models

Upcoming Cars

Upcoming Bikes

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Hyundai Introduces The Kona N Line Variant For The European Market
Hyundai Introduces The Kona N Line Variant For The European Market
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-7435 second ago

The car is scheduled for production in February 2024 and is expected to be on European roads in spring 2024

Revolt RV400 BRZ Launched At Rs 1.38 lakh
Revolt RV400 BRZ Launched At Rs 1.38 lakh
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-2829 second ago

At this introductory price, it undercuts the standard model by Rs 5,000.

Skoda Auto Produced 8.88 Lakh Vehicles Globally In 2023; Over 52,000 Units Were From India
Skoda Auto Produced 8.88 Lakh Vehicles Globally In 2023; Over 52,000 Units Were From India
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-900 second ago

The majority, 7.81 lakh units, were manufactured at its Czech plants while the remainder was from international facilities.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza Mild-Hybrid Re-Introduced On Top Manual Variants, Priced From Rs. 11.05 Lakh
Maruti Suzuki Brezza Mild-Hybrid Re-Introduced On Top Manual Variants, Priced From Rs. 11.05 Lakh
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

The mild-hybrid technology has been re-introduced only on the Maruti Suzuki Brezza ZXI and ZXI+ manual variants, improving the fuel efficiency by 2.51 kmpl

Hero MotoCorp Unveils All-New Mavrick; Price Announcement In February 2024
Hero MotoCorp Unveils All-New Mavrick; Price Announcement In February 2024
c&b icon By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

Hero will open bookings for the motorcycle in February, with deliveries commencing in April 2024.

Hero Xtreme 125R Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 95,000
Hero Xtreme 125R Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 95,000
c&b icon By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

4 hours ago

The 125R is the latest model in the Hero Xtreme series and is powered by a 11.4 bhp, 125 cc engine.

BMW CE02 Electric Scooter Spied Testing In India, Launch Likely This Year
BMW CE02 Electric Scooter Spied Testing In India, Launch Likely This Year
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 hours ago

The BMW CE02 electric scooter will be the brand's most accessible EV and is likely to be one of the six new models planed for India this year

Tata Curvv Test Mule Spotted
Tata Curvv Test Mule Spotted
c&b icon By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

21 hours ago

The Curvv EV is slated to launch later this year with the ICE powered version to follow thereafter

Hero Mavrick 440 India Launch Today: What To Expect
Hero Mavrick 440 India Launch Today: What To Expect
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

21 hours ago

Hero MotoCorp is all set to bring the Mavrick 440 as its new flagship but the brand will also preview a host of new offerings at Hero World 2024.

Hyundai Bayon Facelift Revealed With Updated Styling, More Tech
Hyundai Bayon Facelift Revealed With Updated Styling, More Tech
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

22 hours ago

The Bayon gets a refreshed exterior design and packs in more tech inside the cabin.

Tata Punch EV Review: This Packs An Electric Punch
Tata Punch EV Review: This Packs An Electric Punch
c&b icon By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

46 minutes ago

The Tata Punch EV is the fourth electric vehicle from Tata Motors, but the first one to be built on the company’s new pure EV architecture Acti.ev. So, has Tata Motors finally managed to make the perfect EV? Let’s find out.

Tata Curvv Test Mule Spotted
Tata Curvv Test Mule Spotted
c&b icon By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

21 hours ago

The Curvv EV is slated to launch later this year with the ICE powered version to follow thereafter

Tata Motors Hiking Prices Of Its Entire Range In February 2024
Tata Motors Hiking Prices Of Its Entire Range In February 2024
c&b icon By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

2 days ago

Tata Motors will hike the price of its passenger vehicles including electric vehicles by 0.7 per cent.

Punch EV vs Tiago, Tigor And Nexon: How Tata's Electric Cars Compare On Price
Punch EV vs Tiago, Tigor And Nexon: How Tata's Electric Cars Compare On Price
c&b icon By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

5 days ago

Here’s how the Tata Punch EV lines up against all other Tata EVs on price

Tata Punch EV Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 10.99 Lakh
Tata Punch EV Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 10.99 Lakh
c&b icon By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

6 days ago

The Punch EV is Tata’s fourth EV to go on sale in India and the first to be built on the 'Acti.ev' platform. Prices range from Rs. 10.99 lakh to Rs. 14.49 lakh (ex-showroom)

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Tata To Roll Out EVs From Sanand Plant From April 2024
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved