Tesla Submits Partial Response In U.S. Auto Safety Probe: Report

Tesla Inc has submitted a partial response to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's (NHTSA) information request issued as part of the agency's formal auto safety probe into the automaker's driver assistance system Autopilot.
25-Oct-21 06:09 PM IST
NHTSA said in an Oct. 22 memo released Monday that Tesla's response "has been received and is being reviewed. The company has requested confidential business information (CBI) treatment for the entirety of the information request."

On Aug. 31 NHTSA sent Tesla a 11-page letter with numerous questions it was required to answer by Oct. 22, as part of its investigation.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

