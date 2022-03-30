  • Home
  • News
  • Tesla Submits Partial Response In U.S. Auto Safety Probe: Report

Tesla Submits Partial Response In U.S. Auto Safety Probe: Report

A memo released by NHTSA says that Tesla's response "has been received and is being reviewed. The company has requested confidential business information (CBI) treatment for the entirety of the information request."
authorBy Carandbike Team
30-Mar-22 01:01 PM IST
Tesla Submits Partial Response In U.S. Auto Safety Probe: Report banner

Tesla Inc has submitted a partial response to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's (NHTSA) information request issued as part of the agency's formal auto safety probe into the automaker's driver assistance system Autopilot.

NHTSA said in an Oct. 22 memo released Monday that Tesla's response "has been received and is being reviewed. The company has requested confidential business information (CBI) treatment for the entirety of the information request."

On Aug. 31 NHTSA sent Tesla a 11-page letter with numerous questions it was required to answer by Oct. 22, as part of its investigation.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Related Articles
Analysis-Musk's Bold Goal Of Selling 20 Million EVs Could Cost Tesla Billions
Analysis-Musk's Bold Goal Of Selling 20 Million EVs Could Cost Tesla Billions
2 days ago
Tesla Recalls Nearly 1.1 Million U.S. Vehicles To Update Window Reversing Software
Tesla Recalls Nearly 1.1 Million U.S. Vehicles To Update Window Reversing Software
2 days ago
Elon Musk Faces Skeptics As Tesla Gets Ready To Unveil 'Optimus' Robot
Elon Musk Faces Skeptics As Tesla Gets Ready To Unveil 'Optimus' Robot
2 days ago
Factbox - The Challenges Automakers, And Now Tesla, Face With Humanoid Robots
Factbox - The Challenges Automakers, And Now Tesla, Face With Humanoid Robots
2 days ago

Top trending

1Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
2Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
5000+ Certified Used Cars Near Youline
Shop from India's Largest
Collection of Certified Cars

Top Festive Picks

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh

Question Of The Day

This Navratri, which car launch are you looking forward to?