  • Home
  • News
  • Tesla's China Orders Fall By Nearly Half In May: Report

Tesla's China Orders Fall By Nearly Half In May: Report

Tesla Inc's vehicle orders in China nearly halved in May from April, against the backdrop of increased government scrutiny on the U.S. electric carmaker, the Information reported on Thursday, citing internal data.
authorBy car&bike Team
04-Jun-21 04:45 PM IST
Tesla's China Orders Fall By Nearly Half In May: Report banner

Tesla Inc's vehicle orders in China nearly halved in May from April, against the backdrop of increased government scrutiny on the U.S. electric carmaker, the Information reported on Thursday, citing internal data. The company's monthly net orders in China dropped to about 9,800 in May from more than 18,000 in April, the report said, sending shares down nearly 5% in afternoon trading. Tesla did not immediately respond to a request from Reuters for comment.

China is the electric car maker's second-biggest market after the United States and accounts for about 30% of its sales. Tesla makes electric Model 3 sedans and Model Y sport-utility vehicles in a Shanghai plant.

Tesla had won strong backing from Shanghai when it built its first overseas factory there in 2019. Tesla's Model 3 sedans were the best-selling electric vehicles in the country before they were overtaken by a much cheaper micro EV made by the joint venture between General Motors and SAIC Motor.

tnqbasfg

Tesla is trying to boost its engagement with mainland regulators and is beefing up its government relations team

But the U.S. company is now facing scrutiny over its handling of customer complaints over quality issues.

Last month, Reuters reported that staff at some Chinese government offices have been told not to park their Tesla cars inside government compounds due to security concerns over cameras installed on the vehicles.

In response, Tesla is trying to boost its engagement with mainland regulators and is beefing up its government relations team, sources have told Reuters. It has set up a data centre in China to store data locally and plans to open a data platform for customers.

Tesla sold 11,671 Model 3 and Model Y vehicles in April in China compared with March, when it sold most of its 35,478 China-made cars locally, according to Chinese auto industry body CPCA.

In China, Tesla competes with several EV startups including Nio Inc, Xpeng Inc as well as conventional EV companies like BYD.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Related Articles
German Authority's Probe Finds 'Abnormalities' In Tesla Autopilot - Report
German Authority's Probe Finds 'Abnormalities' In Tesla Autopilot - Report
14 hours ago
Tesla Considering Lithium Refinery In Texas, Seeks Tax Relief
Tesla Considering Lithium Refinery In Texas, Seeks Tax Relief
14 hours ago
Tesla To Host Town Hall Event Near Brandenburg Plant On Sunday
Tesla To Host Town Hall Event Near Brandenburg Plant On Sunday
1 day ago
Buying A Used Tata Nexon EV?: 5 Things You Need To Know
Buying A Used Tata Nexon EV?: 5 Things You Need To Know
2 days ago

Top trending

1Citroen C5 Aircross
Citroen C5 Aircross
2Mercedes-AMG EQS
Mercedes-AMG EQS
5000+ Certified Used Cars Near Youline
Shop from India's Largest
Collection of Certified Cars

Quick Links

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh