2022 World Car Awards Calendar Announced

The annual journey of the World Car Awards has begun and the 2022 edition is all about embracing the best the future has to offer. Now, of course, to begin with, the 100+ international automotive journalists will get a chance to test-drive, and vote on, the 2022 eligible vehicles and that journey starts with today's official launch. The test drives will take place in Los Angeles in November, followed by the World Car Finals in March when the finalists are declared. The overall grande finale celebration of the winners will take place at the New York International Auto Show when six category winners will be announced on April 13, 2022. 2022 will marks the 17th year of the World Car Awards' partnership with the New York International Auto Show.

While this pretty much follows the standard protocol that we are used to see every year, there's a second platform which is 'The Road to Future Mobility'. This initiative is focused on the future trends that are changing the global industry right now; thereby embracing the best of tomorrow. And this will see journalists across the globe share stories about emerging technologies through their media outlets, video channels and on social media.

Cars like the EQS will be eligible for the World Electric Vehicle Of The Year award, though the nominations are yet to be announced

A new highlight of the 2022 awards program is the debut of the World Electric Vehicle of the Year award. This new award is intended to recognize, support and celebrate the global transition to electrically-powered vehicles that is now underway and to acknowledge the efforts of automakers around the world in developing these climate-conscious vehicles.

New York Auto Show president, Mark Schienberg, said, "There has never been a better time to highlight and celebrate the world's best electric vehicles. We are thrilled to once again be part of this year's World Car Awards. With the importance of EVs and growing consumer interest, the need for trusted sources for consumers to turn to is paramount, and like the New York Auto Show, the industry's top journalists that make up the World Car Awards are a trusted resource for buyers as they research their next new vehicle."