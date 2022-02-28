  • Home
  • News
  • Toyota To Produce Record 11 Million Cars In Fiscal 2022 If Chip Supply Stable

Toyota To Produce Record 11 Million Cars In Fiscal 2022 If Chip Supply Stable

Hitting that production target would depend on a stable supply of chips
authorBy car&bike Team
28-Feb-22 06:45 PM IST
Toyota To Produce Record 11 Million Cars In Fiscal 2022 If Chip Supply Stable banner

Toyota Motor Corp plans to produce a record 11 million cars in fiscal 2022, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Hitting that production target would depend on a stable supply of chips, the person said. The Nikkei newspaper earlier reported on the production plan. A Toyota spokesperson said the company was not the source of the production report.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Related Articles
Accessories For Toyota Glanza: All You Need To Know
Accessories For Toyota Glanza: All You Need To Know
8 hours ago
Toyota Innova Crysta Diesel Bookings Halted Temporarily
Toyota Innova Crysta Diesel Bookings Halted Temporarily
2 days ago
Italy, Intel Close To $5 Billion Deal For Chip Factory - Sources
Italy, Intel Close To $5 Billion Deal For Chip Factory - Sources
4 days ago
Buying A Used Toyota Etios? We Tell You About The Pros And Cons
Buying A Used Toyota Etios? We Tell You About The Pros And Cons
15 days ago

Top trending

1Mercedes-AMG EQS
Mercedes-AMG EQS
2Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
5000+ Certified Used Cars Near You
Shop from India's Largest
Collection of Certified Cars

Quick Links

Exciting Deals for Used Cars
Explore New Arrivals
Shop Top-Rated Cars
Used Cars Under ₹10 Lakh
Best-Selling Pre-Owned SUVs

Toyota Cars

View All