Toyota To Produce Record 11 Million Cars In Fiscal 2022 If Chip Supply Stable
Hitting that production target would depend on a stable supply of chips
Toyota Motor Corp plans to produce a record 11 million cars in fiscal 2022, according to a person familiar with the matter.
Hitting that production target would depend on a stable supply of chips, the person said. The Nikkei newspaper earlier reported on the production plan. A Toyota spokesperson said the company was not the source of the production report.
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Quick Links
Exciting Deals for Used Cars
Explore New Arrivals
Shop Top-Rated Cars
Used Cars Under ₹10 Lakh
Best-Selling Pre-Owned SUVs