TVS Motor Company has reported revenue from operations of ₹ 5,322 crore during the fourth quarter of financial year 2020-21, registering 53 per cent growth against ₹ 3,481 crore reported during January to April, 2020. Net profit is reported at ₹ 289 crore for the fourth quarter of FY 2021, recording a growth of 292 per cent as against ₹ 74 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal. However, it has to be noted that the fourth quarter of the last fiscal was also during the complete lockdown due to COVID-19 in March and April, 2020. During Q4 of FY21, two-wheeler sales in the domestic market grew 41% and international markets 74%, ahead of industry growth of 24% and 33%, respectively. In March, the company crossed the one-lakh unit milestone for two-wheelers in international business for the first time, a statement from TVS Motor said.

Operating EBITDA for the quarter is at 10.1% against 7.0% reported in fourth quarter of 2019-20. TVS reported highest ever Operating EBITDA of ₹ 536 crore for the fourth quarter recording a growth of 119% as against ₹ 245 crore in fourth quarter of 2019-20. TVS Motor Company also reported Profit Before Tax (PBT) of ₹ 387 crore in the fourth quarter of 2020-21 recording a growth of 331% as against ₹ 90 crore in the fourth quarter of 2019-20. During the financial year 2020-21, Revenue from Operations grew by 2% from ₹ 16,423 crore to ₹ 16,751 crore despite COVID-19 related lockdown during the Q1 of 2020-21, TVS said in a statement.

The overall two-wheeler and three-wheeler sales including exports registered a growth of 47% at 9.28 Lakh units in the quarter ended March 2021 as against 6.33 Lakh units registered in the quarter ended March 2020. Motorcycle sales registered a growth of 54% at 4.31 Lakh units in the quarter ended March 2021 as against 2.80 Lakh units in quarter March 2020. Scooter sales for the quarter ended March 2021 registered a growth of 78% at 2.98 Lakh units against the sales of 1.67 Lakh units in the fourth quarter of 2019-2020.

The Company's total export of two-wheelers and three-wheelers registered a growth of 58% at 3.22 Lakh units in the quarter under review as against 2.04 Lakh units in the quarter ended March 2020. Three-wheeler sales for the quarter under review is 0.41 Lakh units as against 0.43 Lakh units during fourth quarter of 2019-20.

During the year ended March 2021, the overall two and three-wheeler sales of TVS Motor Company, including exports was 30.52 Lakh units as against 32.63 Lakh units in the year 2019-20. Motorcycles sales during the fiscal year is 13.42 Lakh units as against 13.64 Lakh units in the year ended March 2020. Scooter sales registered 9.61 Lakh units in the year ended March 2021 as against 10.75 Lakh units in the year ended March 2020.

