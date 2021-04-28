carandbike logo
search

TVS Motor Q4 Net Profit Up Three Times At ₹ 289 Crore

TVS Motor Company reported a standalone profit of Rs. 289 crore during January to March, 2021 as against Rs. 74 crore in the same period a year ago.

Preetam Bora By  Preetam Bora | Published:
eye
0  Views
TVS reports three times increase in net profit in Q4 of 2020-21 expand View Photos
TVS reports three times increase in net profit in Q4 of 2020-21

Highlights

  • Revenue from operations in Q4 2021 is reportd at Rs. 5,322 crore
  • Motorcycle sales grow 54 per cent with 4.31 lakh units in Q4 2021
  • Scooter sales grow 78 per cent with 2.98 lakh units in Q4 2021

TVS Motor Company has reported revenue from operations of ₹ 5,322 crore during the fourth quarter of financial year 2020-21, registering 53 per cent growth against ₹ 3,481 crore reported during January to April, 2020. Net profit is reported at ₹ 289 crore for the fourth quarter of FY 2021, recording a growth of 292 per cent as against ₹ 74 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal. However, it has to be noted that the fourth quarter of the last fiscal was also during the complete lockdown due to COVID-19 in March and April, 2020. During Q4 of FY21, two-wheeler sales in the domestic market grew 41% and international markets 74%, ahead of industry growth of 24% and 33%, respectively. In March, the company crossed the one-lakh unit milestone for two-wheelers in international business for the first time, a statement from TVS Motor said.

Also Read: TVS Motor Company Reports Highest-Ever Quarterly Revenue of ₹ 5,404 Crore In Q3 2021

4migmn9k

Motorcycle sales accounted for 4.31 lakh units during January to March 2021, registering a growth of 54 per cent over the same period a year ago

Operating EBITDA for the quarter is at 10.1% against 7.0% reported in fourth quarter of 2019-20. TVS reported highest ever Operating EBITDA of ₹ 536 crore for the fourth quarter recording a growth of 119% as against ₹ 245 crore in fourth quarter of 2019-20. TVS Motor Company also reported Profit Before Tax (PBT) of ₹ 387 crore in the fourth quarter of 2020-21 recording a growth of 331% as against ₹ 90 crore in the fourth quarter of 2019-20. During the financial year 2020-21, Revenue from Operations grew by 2% from ₹ 16,423 crore to ₹ 16,751 crore despite COVID-19 related lockdown during the Q1 of 2020-21, TVS said in a statement.

Also Read: TVS Sales Grow By 123 Per Cent In March 2021

72d8663k

Scooter sales during January and March 2021 grew by 78 per cent at 2.98 lakh units

The overall two-wheeler and three-wheeler sales including exports registered a growth of 47% at 9.28 Lakh units in the quarter ended March 2021 as against 6.33 Lakh units registered in the quarter ended March 2020. Motorcycle sales registered a growth of 54% at 4.31 Lakh units in the quarter ended March 2021 as against 2.80 Lakh units in quarter March 2020. Scooter sales for the quarter ended March 2021 registered a growth of 78% at 2.98 Lakh units against the sales of 1.67 Lakh units in the fourth quarter of 2019-2020.

Also Read: TVS Reports Highest-Ever Monthly Two-Wheeler Exports In March 2021

rq7kevac

TVS Motor Company's overall two-wheeler and three-wheeler exports grew by 58 per cent in Q4 2021

The Company's total export of two-wheelers and three-wheelers registered a growth of 58% at 3.22 Lakh units in the quarter under review as against 2.04 Lakh units in the quarter ended March 2020. Three-wheeler sales for the quarter under review is 0.41 Lakh units as against 0.43 Lakh units during fourth quarter of 2019-20.

Also Read: Former JLR CEO Ralf Speth To Be TVS Chairman

0 Comments

During the year ended March 2021, the overall two and three-wheeler sales of TVS Motor Company, including exports was 30.52 Lakh units as against 32.63 Lakh units in the year 2019-20. Motorcycles sales during the fiscal year is 13.42 Lakh units as against 13.64 Lakh units in the year ended March 2020. Scooter sales registered 9.61 Lakh units in the year ended March 2021 as against 10.75 Lakh units in the year ended March 2020.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Research on TVS Bikes

  • Tvs Apache Rtr V160abs With Rlp Control
    Tvs Apache Rtr V160abs With Rlp Control
  • Tvs Apache Rtr V160 Aerodynamic Claw Mirrors
    Tvs Apache Rtr V160 Aerodynamic Claw Mirrors
  • Tvs Apache Rtr V160 Aggressive Tank Cowl
    Tvs Apache Rtr V160 Aggressive Tank Cowl
  • Front View
    Front View
  • Front Look
    Front Look
  • Side Look View
    Side Look View
  • Tvs Apache Rtr 160 Abs
    Tvs Apache Rtr 160 Abs
  • Tvs Apache Rtr 160 Aerodynamics
    Tvs Apache Rtr 160 Aerodynamics
  • Tvs Apache Rtr 160 Digital Display
    Tvs Apache Rtr 160 Digital Display
  • 360 01
    360 01
  • 360 02
    360 02
  • 360 03
    360 03
  • Tvs Star City Plus Bs Vi Dig Console
    Tvs Star City Plus Bs Vi Dig Console
  • Tvs Star City Plus Bs Vi Dual Tone Seat
    Tvs Star City Plus Bs Vi Dual Tone Seat
  • Tvs Star City Plus Bs Vi Etfi Technology
    Tvs Star City Plus Bs Vi Etfi Technology
  • Alloy
    Alloy
  • Front
    Front
  • Tank
    Tank
  • Tvs Apache Rtr 200 Engine Cowl200
    Tvs Apache Rtr 200 Engine Cowl200
  • Tvs Apache Rtr 200 Aggressive Tank Cowl
    Tvs Apache Rtr 200 Aggressive Tank Cowl
  • Tvs Apache Rtr 200 Aerodynamic Claw Mirrors
    Tvs Apache Rtr 200 Aerodynamic Claw Mirrors
  • Tvs Apache Rtr 180 Tyre
    Tvs Apache Rtr 180 Tyre
  • Tvs Apache Rtr 180 Crash Guard
    Tvs Apache Rtr 180 Crash Guard
  • Tvs Apache Rtr 180 Abs
    Tvs Apache Rtr 180 Abs
  • Tvs Sport Headlamp
    Tvs Sport Headlamp
  • Tvs Sport Stylish Day Time Running Light
    Tvs Sport Stylish Day Time Running Light
  • Tvs Sport Tail Light
    Tvs Sport Tail Light
  • Blue 01
    Blue 01
  • Tvs Victor Mix Front
    Tvs Victor Mix Front
  • Tvs Victor Mix
    Tvs Victor Mix
x
Bajaj Pulsar Dagger Edge Edition Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 1.02 Lakh
Bajaj Pulsar Dagger Edge Edition Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 1.02 Lakh
Maruti Suzuki Production Not Hampered Due To COVID-19 So Far: Chairman RC Bhargava
Maruti Suzuki Production Not Hampered Due To COVID-19 So Far: Chairman RC Bhargava
2021 Suzuki GSX-S1000: All You Need To Know
2021 Suzuki GSX-S1000: All You Need To Know
2021 Renault Triber Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 5.30 Lakh
2021 Renault Triber Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 5.30 Lakh
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities