Two-Wheeler Sales October 2023: Royal Enfield Registers 3 Per Cent Overall Growth
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
02-Nov-23 10:53 AM IST
Highlights
- Royal Enfield sees 6 per cent growth in monthly sales for October 2023
- Last month's exports dropped 39 per cent
- Royal Enfield has despatched 541,421 units between April and October 2023
Royal Enfield despatched a total of 84,435 units in October 2023, which is a growth of 3 per cent over 82,235 units sold in October last year. The company sold 80,958 units domestically, which is a growth of 6 per cent over October 2022. Exports dropped 39 per cent with RE managing to despatch 3,477 units overseas in comparison to 5,707 units exported during the same month last year.
Speaking about the performance for the month of October 2023, B Govindarajan, CEO, Royal Enfield said, “With festive season right around the corner, we are thrilled to see the consumer sentiment. While our recently launched Bullet 350 has been performing well, we are soon getting ready to launch the most awaited motorcycle of the year, next month. We are confident that our upcoming motorcycles and initiatives will propel our growth momentum further.”
For year-till-date figures, Royal Enfield despatched 541,421 units between April and October 2023, which is 13 per cent more than 477,204 units sold during the same time last year.
The next big launch from Royal Enfield will be the highly anticipated Himalayan 452. The prices of RE’s flagship motorcycle will be revealed at Motoverse 2023, which will be held in Goa from 24th to 26th November 2023.
