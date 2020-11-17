New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Volkswagen Accelerates Shift To Electric, Autonomous Era

Volkswagen is legally separating its Lamborghini supercar and Ducati motorbike brands, confirming an earlier Reuters report, as the German automaker seeks to streamline its operations and focus on mass-producting electric cars.

By  Reuters | Published:
eye
0  Views
The Volkswagen factory in Hanover will be retooled to build the all-electric VW ID.BUZZ microbus expand View Photos
The Volkswagen factory in Hanover will be retooled to build the all-electric VW ID.BUZZ microbus

Volkswagen is paring back the variety of combustion-engined cars and retooling more factories to build electric vehicles in an effort to keep up with rival Tesla, the chief executive of the world's largest carmaker said. German factories in Emden and Hanover will be converted to build electric cars as part of a 73 billion euros ($86 billion) investment plan to ramp up development of zero-emission and self-driving cars, the company said on Monday.

"Our business so far has been running valuable brands. To increase brand value, driving margins," Herbert Diess explained in a call with investors and analysts on Monday. "We have to be seen as a tech company."

On top of focussing on achieving economies of scale in electric and combustion engine components, Volkswagen is seeking to also gain expertise in software programming, so it can build and develop intelligent self-driving vehicles.

"Yes, it is going to be a race with Tesla," Diess said.

"They are also ramping up fast. We have more different body styles, and when it comes to an established dealership network, we should have an advantage over Tesla," Diess said.

Newsbeep

Policymakers have clamped down on exhaust emissions, forcing carmakers to accelerate the development of low-emission technology or face a penalty of 95 euros for each gram of excess CO2 they emit in Europe.

The Volkswagen factory in Hanover will be retooled to build the all-electric VW ID.BUZZ microbus, as well as large premium-branded electric sports utility vehicles for Audi, Bentley and Porsche, which will share common vehicle underpinnings.

qs8gro6

The Volkswagen factory in Emden will be retooled to build electric cars

"The rationale was keeping those cars together in one manufacturing site," Diess explained.

The VW factory in Emden will be retooled to build electric cars and production of the combustion-engined VW Passat sedan will be shifted to a factory in Bratislava, Slovakia where VW will also build the next generation Skoda Superb.

Low end Volkswagen variants will see their prices increased or be struck from the lineup altogether, Diess said, adding that European policymaker proposals for further tightening emissions rules are effectively putting combustion engines at risk.

"So long as you have to burn coal to make electric vehicles' run it doesn't make any sense," Diess said, commenting about the need for burning fossil fuels to generate power for the electricity grid.

"It would make a lot more sense to postpone those targets because those engines are really clean now," Diess said of his wish to see combustion engined cars on sale for longer. Volkswagen needs the profits from combustion engined sports utility vehicles to generate the cash for investing in cleaner technologies, he said.

Shifting the Golf segment of passenger cars to becoming electric will take up to a decade, the carmaker said. It has also forced managers to question the need for some of the more exotic niche brands.

Volkswagen is legally separating its Lamborghini supercar and Ducati motorbike brands, confirming an earlier Reuters report, as the German automaker seeks to streamline its operations and focus on mass-producting electric cars.

"We are working on our Italian legal structure," Diess said, referring to the creation of a separate legal entity for housing the Lamborghini, Ducati and the Italdesign design studio.

Luxury brands which owe their attractiveness in large part due to high horsepower high-cylinder combustion engines, may not fit in to the era of intelligent, networked vehicles which provide on-demand mobility, Diess said.

"Are those really valuable in the new world, we don't know yet," Diess said.

0 Comments

The CEO said on Monday that Volkswagen would miss its CO2 compliance target this year by "a gram or so" but would meet emissions goals for 2021 thanks to a mass production push of electric vehicles. He saw business recovering next year, with the company planning for a return to pre-COVID crisis levels in 2022, he added.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

2021 Mercedes-Maybach Makes Global Debut; India Launch Next Year
2021 Mercedes-Maybach Makes Global Debut; India Launch Next Year
Repsol Honda Editions Launched For Dio And Hornet 2.0; Prices Start At Rs. 69,757
Repsol Honda Editions Launched For Dio And Hornet 2.0; Prices Start At Rs. 69,757
Bollywood Director Sanjay Gupta Brings Home The Kawasaki Versys 1000 On Diwali
Bollywood Director Sanjay Gupta Brings Home The Kawasaki Versys 1000 On Diwali
Tata Motors Achieves 4 Million Passenger Vehicle Sales Milestone In India
Tata Motors Achieves 4 Million Passenger Vehicle Sales Milestone In India
2021 Ducati Panigale V4 SP Announced
2021 Ducati Panigale V4 SP Announced
F1: Lewis Hamilton And Ferrari's Stars Never Aligned 
F1: Lewis Hamilton And Ferrari's Stars Never Aligned 
Yamaha YZF-R6 Discontinued
Yamaha YZF-R6 Discontinued
2021 Mercedes-Maybach Makes Global Debut; India Launch Next Year
2021 Mercedes-Maybach Makes Global Debut; India Launch Next Year
2021 Ducati Panigale V4 SP Announced
2021 Ducati Panigale V4 SP Announced
Repsol Honda Editions Launched For Dio And Hornet 2.0; Prices Start At Rs. 69,757
Repsol Honda Editions Launched For Dio And Hornet 2.0; Prices Start At Rs. 69,757
F1: Lewis Hamilton And Ferrari's Stars Never Aligned 
F1: Lewis Hamilton And Ferrari's Stars Never Aligned 
Yamaha YZF-R6 Discontinued
Yamaha YZF-R6 Discontinued
Tata Motors Achieves 4 Million Passenger Vehicle Sales Milestone In India
Tata Motors Achieves 4 Million Passenger Vehicle Sales Milestone In India
Kawasaki Revives Historic Meguro Brand
Kawasaki Revives Historic Meguro Brand
F1: Haas Has Reportedly Settled In On Mick Schumacher And Nikita Mazepin For 2021
F1: Haas Has Reportedly Settled In On Mick Schumacher And Nikita Mazepin For 2021
Tesla V11 Software Update Teased By Elon Musk 
Tesla V11 Software Update Teased By Elon Musk 
Tesla’s Stock Near Record High As Warren Buffett Investment Rumour Spirals 
Tesla’s Stock Near Record High As Warren Buffett Investment Rumour Spirals 
Bugatti Boss Stephan Winkelmann To Take Up Additionally Responsibility As Head Of Lamborghini
Bugatti Boss Stephan Winkelmann To Take Up Additionally Responsibility As Head Of Lamborghini
Nissan's Britain Business Tough To Sustain Without Brexit Trade Deal - COO Ashwani Gupta
Nissan's Britain Business Tough To Sustain Without Brexit Trade Deal - COO Ashwani Gupta
Bollywood Director Sanjay Gupta Brings Home The Kawasaki Versys 1000 On Diwali
Bollywood Director Sanjay Gupta Brings Home The Kawasaki Versys 1000 On Diwali
Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series Sets New Nurburgring Record
Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series Sets New Nurburgring Record
2021 Ducati SuperSport 950, 950 S Revealed; India Launch Next Year
2021 Ducati SuperSport 950, 950 S Revealed; India Launch Next Year
New Generation Maruti Suzuki Celerio Interior Spied
New Generation Maruti Suzuki Celerio Interior Spied
2020 Ford Endeavour Review
2020 Ford Endeavour Review
Bollywood Director Sanjay Gupta Brings Home The Kawasaki Versys 1000 On Diwali
Bollywood Director Sanjay Gupta Brings Home The Kawasaki Versys 1000 On Diwali
2020 Ford Endeavour Sport Review
2020 Ford Endeavour Sport Review
2020 Ford Endeavour Sport Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 35.10 Lakh
2020 Ford Endeavour Sport Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 35.10 Lakh

Volkswagen Polo

Hatchback, 17.75 - 18.24 Kmpl
Volkswagen Polo
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 12,403 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Volkswagen T-Roc

SUV, 16 Kmpl
Volkswagen T-Roc
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 19.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 41,496 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Volkswagen Vento

Sedan, 16.09 - 18.19 Kmpl
Volkswagen Vento
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.04 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 18,755 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace

SUV, 11 Kmpl
Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 33.12 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 68,752 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews
Skoda Karoq Vs Volkswagen T-Roc: Whatâs Different
08:59
Skoda Karoq Vs Volkswagen T-Roc: Whatâs Different
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 31-Oct-20 05:16 PM IST
Volkswagen Polo 1.0 TSI Vs Hyundai Grand i10 Nios 1.0
11:30
Volkswagen Polo 1.0 TSI Vs Hyundai Grand i10 Nios 1.0
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 27-Oct-20 12:20 AM IST
Volkswagen Polo GT TSI Review
05:52
Volkswagen Polo GT TSI Review
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 14-Oct-20 10:58 PM IST
Volkswagen Vento 1.0 TSI Review
05:48
Volkswagen Vento 1.0 TSI Review
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 17-Sep-20 02:00 PM IST
2020 Volkswagen Polo 1.0 TSI Review
07:38
2020 Volkswagen Polo 1.0 TSI Review
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 28-Jul-20 04:47 PM IST
Volkswagen Polo, Vento TSI Edition, Hero Destini Price Hike, Bajaj Auto Opens Showrooms
03:07
Volkswagen Polo, Vento TSI Edition, Hero Destini Price Hike, Bajaj Auto Opens Showrooms
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 12-May-20 06:26 PM IST
Launch And Prices: Volkswagen T-Roc Compact SUV
03:26
Launch And Prices: Volkswagen T-Roc Compact SUV
  • News
  • 31-Mar-20 07:35 PM IST
Volkswagen T-Roc Compact SUV Launch And Price
08:53
Volkswagen T-Roc Compact SUV Launch And Price
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 19-Mar-20 09:56 AM IST
Volkswagen T-Roc Launch, Renault Duster BS6, Honda CBR250R
03:41
Volkswagen T-Roc Launch, Renault Duster BS6, Honda CBR250R
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 18-Mar-20 11:00 PM IST
Exclusive Review: Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace- How Spacious Is It?
10:09
Exclusive Review: Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace- How Spacious Is It?
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 13-Mar-20 07:23 PM IST
Polo Gt Headlight
Polo Gt Headlight
Polo Gt Alloywheel
Polo Gt Alloywheel
Polo Gtsport Foil Gallery Copy
Polo Gtsport Foil Gallery Copy
Volkswagen Polo Alloy
Volkswagen Polo Alloy
Volkswagen Polo Grill
Volkswagen Polo Grill
Volkswagen Polo Headlight
Volkswagen Polo Headlight
Vw Polo Gti Front Profile
Vw Polo Gti Front Profile
Vw Polo Gti Side
Vw Polo Gti Side
Vw Polo Gti Rear
Vw Polo Gti Rear
Volkswagen T Roc Alloy Wheels
Volkswagen T Roc Alloy Wheels
Volkswagen T Roc Panoramic Sunroof
Volkswagen T Roc Panoramic Sunroof
Volkswagen T Roc Look
Volkswagen T Roc Look
Volkswagen Vento Indicator
Volkswagen Vento Indicator
Volkswagen Vento Alloywheels
Volkswagen Vento Alloywheels
Volkswagen Vento Grill
Volkswagen Vento Grill
Jetta Front 3 4th View
Jetta Front 3 4th View
Jetta Grille
Jetta Grille
Jetta Headlight
Jetta Headlight
Volkswagen Beetle Front View
Volkswagen Beetle Front View
Volkswagen Beetle Rear View
Volkswagen Beetle Rear View
Volkswagen Beetle Rear Profile
Volkswagen Beetle Rear Profile
Passat Side Profile View
Passat Side Profile View
Passat Front Grille View
Passat Front Grille View
Passat Rear Side View
Passat Rear Side View
Volkswagne Tiguan Front Profile
Volkswagne Tiguan Front Profile
Volkswagen Tiguan Front 3 4th View
Volkswagen Tiguan Front 3 4th View
Volkswagen Tiguan Climb Side View
Volkswagen Tiguan Climb Side View
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace Headlight
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace Headlight
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace Bootspace
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace Bootspace
Mercedes Benz Glc Desktop
x
New Generation Maruti Suzuki Celerio Interior Spied
New Generation Maruti Suzuki Celerio Interior Spied
2020 Ford Endeavour Review
2020 Ford Endeavour Review
Bollywood Director Sanjay Gupta Brings Home The Kawasaki Versys 1000 On Diwali
Bollywood Director Sanjay Gupta Brings Home The Kawasaki Versys 1000 On Diwali
2020 Ford Endeavour Sport Review
2020 Ford Endeavour Sport Review
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities