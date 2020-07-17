New Cars and Bikes in India

Volkswagen Sees Mild Growth In China's Premium Car Segment This Year

In China, the world's biggest auto market, Volkswagen has joint ventures with local partners including SAIC Motor, FAW Group, and JAC. The company expects a slight growth in China's premium car segment this year.

In China, Volkswagen has joint ventures with local partners including SAIC Motor, FAW Group, and JAC

German automaker Volkswagen AG expects a slight growth in China's premium car segment this year despite a slide in broader market sales, a senior executive said.

Volkswagen Group's China chief, Stephan Woellenstein, made the remarks to reporters in Beijing on Friday.

In China, the world's biggest auto market, Volkswagen has joint ventures with local partners including SAIC Motor, FAW Group, and JAC.

