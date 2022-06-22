Yamaha Motor Establishes $100 Million Sustainability Investment Fund

Japanese motorcycle giant Yamaha Motor Co Ltd has announced that it has established the Yamaha Motor Sustainability Fund, that will look to invest in companies working to address problems with the environment. The aim of the Sustainability Fund is to combine carbon offsetting with an actual reduction in the carbon footprint of Yamaha's existing businesses. In total, the Fund has $100 million of investment value, and will be run for a period of 15 years, a statement from the company announced.

Yamaha Motor's corporate mission is to "offer new excitement and a more fulfilling life for people all over the world," and eco-focused initiatives are among the most important themes for achieving this mission. "Through this fund, Yamaha Motor intends to foster collaborative relationships with the numerous companies striving to solve environmental issues and to contribute as a like-minded partner toward creating a better world while mutually enhancing each company's own pursuits," a company statement said.

Yamaha Motor has made strengthening its efforts for sustainability a central theme in addition to the growth strategies and reinforcement of management foundations that the Company has pushed to date. The Company is exploring new technologies and business models that contribute to sustainability in order to accelerate the carbon offsetting efforts necessary to achieve its carbon neutrality goals.