New Cars and Bikes in India

2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class To Debut In September 2020

The teaser image and previous spy pictures suggest that the new-generation Mercedes-Benz S-Class will be a leap over its predecessor both in terms of design and technology and will up the ante as far as luxury is concerned.

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos
The 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class has been significantly updated in terms of design.

Highlights

  • The 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class will get a new design language.
  • It will also get big updates in the technology and feature department
  • It will get a plug-in hybrid variant as well.

A lot of anticipation started building up ever since Mercedes-Benz teased the new S-Class a few days ago. That said, the long wait will soon over as Mercedes-Benz has confirmed that the new-generation S-Class will make its global debut in September this year and is expected to arrive in India early next year. The teaser image and previous spy pictures suggest that the new-generation Mercedes-Benz S-Class will be a leap over its predecessor both in terms of design and technology and will up the ante as far as luxury is concerned.

Also Read: 2021 Mercedes-AMG E63 S Unveiled

Mercedes-Maybach S-Class

1.36 Crore * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Mercedes-Maybach S-Class

qmqc9pf8

The 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class will get a huge vertical touchscreen.

From what we have gleaned from the teaser image and some spy pictures that previously had surfaced online, the front grille is now looks quite bigger than before making it look bolder and there has been generous use of chrome as well. The LED headlamps look similar to the ones seen on the recently launched facelift of the E-class sedan while they are advanced LED laser units. Previous spy shots of the S-class have also revealed E-class like wraparound LED tail lamps as well as a revamped cabin with a new instrument cluster and a huge vertically stacked touchscreen that is likely to get the latest version of company's MBUX infotainment system.

Also Read: 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS: Key Features Explained

8h9oej4o

The new Mercedes-Benz S-Class will also get a mild-hybrid variant.

0 Comments

Powertrain options include a mild-hybrid and Plug-in hybrid, 3.0-litre six-cylinder petrol and diesel options while the AMG sourced 4.0-litre V8 engine is expected to be on offer in higher variants. The carmaker has already said that the production of the car will begin in the second half of 2020.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Mercedes-Maybach S-Class with Immediate Rivals

Mercedes-Maybach S-Class
Mercedes-Maybach
S-Class

Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Alternatives

Mercedes-Benz S-Class
Mercedes-Benz S-Class
₹ 1.36 - 1.4 Crore *
BMW 7 Series
BMW 7 Series
₹ 1.22 - 2.43 Crore *
Audi A8
Audi A8
₹ 1.56 Crore *
Jaguar XJ
Jaguar XJ
₹ 1.11 Crore *
Maserati Quattroporte
Maserati Quattroporte
₹ 1.63 - 2.51 Crore *
Bentley Flying Spur
Bentley Flying Spur
₹ 3.2 - 3.4 Crore *
Rolls-Royce Ghost
Rolls-Royce Ghost
₹ 5.2 - 5.6 Crore *
Rolls-Royce Wraith
Rolls-Royce Wraith
₹ 5.5 Crore *
Bentley Mulsanne
Bentley Mulsanne
₹ 5.55 - 6.6 Crore *
View More
x
Bajaj Pulsar 125 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 125 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
2020 Hyundai Creta 1.4 Turbo Petrol Review
2020 Hyundai Creta 1.4 Turbo Petrol Review
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Split Seat Variant Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 79,091
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Split Seat Variant Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 79,091
Select your City
or select from popular cities