2021 Tata Safari Official Debut Live Updated; Features, Specifications, Images, Launch Date

The 2021 Tata Safari is all set to make its official debut in India today, and we'll be bringing you all the live updates from the event here. The new Safari was first unveiled as a pre-production concept, Tata Gravitas, at the 2020 Auto Expo, and it is essentially the three-row version of the company's compact SUV, the Tata Harrier. Tata Motors has already commenced the SUV's production and had announced that the new Safari will hit the showrooms this month itself. So, we would expect the SUV, to officially go on sale in India, soon.

Based on Tata Motors' OMEGARC platform, the new Safari's design is very similar to the Harrier, however, the SUV does come with styling elements that differentiate it from its smaller counterpart. Visual updates include a revised chrome-finished grille, new split LED headlamps with projector lens, dual-tone machine cut alloy wheels, flared wheel arches, and the stepped roof with silver roof rails that pays homage to the original Safari.

The 2021 Tata Safari comes with some new styling elements along with updated features and a 3-row cabin

At the rear, the 2021 Safari SUV comes with wraparound LED taillights with a signature pattern, skid plate, a panoramic sunroof and gloss-black finish on the tailgate. The roof rails also carry the Safari moniker on the sides. While the cabin is yet to be properly revealed based on the teaser photos, we know that it will come with new black and grey dual-tone interior with the option of second-row captain seats.

Under the hood, the 2021 Tata Safari SUV will be powered by the same BS6-compliant Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder diesel engine, which also powers the 5-seater Harrier SUV. The motor is capable of generating maximum power of 168 bhp against the peak torque of 350 Nm. It will be mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox along with an optional 6-speed automatic torque converter.

Get All The Live Updates From The Official Unveiling Of The 2021 Tata Safari Here: