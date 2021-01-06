2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift vs MG Gloster vs Ford Endeavour vs Mahindra Alturas G4: Price Comparison

The Toyota Fortuner facelift is finally on sale in India and brings comprehensive upgrades to the popular SUV. The changes comprise a heavily revised front with a larger grille, new bumper, revamped LED projector headlamps with a new signature pattern for the LED DRLs. The SUV also gets new alloy wheels and taillight design to differentiate it over the pre-facelift model. The cabin has been updated with new features that make the SUV more future-ready and on par with some of its rivals. With the revision in aesthetics and features, prices have been revised on the new Fortuner facelift and it is time to see how does the 2021 model fare against its competition that includes the MG Gloster, Ford Endeavour and the Mahindra Alturas G4.

The MG Gloster is not only larger in comparison but packs more features than the Toyota Fortuner facelift

Toyota Fortuner Facelift vs MG Gloster

Starting with the newest offering in this segment, the MG Gloster was launched late last year and is priced quite attractively too, given its sheer size and the plethora of features on offer. The Gloster range starts from ₹ 29.98 lakh, going up to ₹ 35.58 lakh. It is offered with two 2.0-litre diesel engine options, while the feature list is extensive and comes with several segment-firsts including Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), 12-way power-adjustable driver's seat with massage and heating function. It also gets an air filter, wireless charging, Blind-Spot Detection, Lane Departure Warning, and more. Compared to the MG Gloster, the 2021 Toyota Fortuner diesel range starts from 32.48 lakh and tops out at ₹ 37.58 lakh for the new Legender variant. That makes the Japanese SUV a good ₹ 2.5 lakh more expensive than the Gloster. The top AWD variant is about ₹ 1.85 lakh more expensive on the Fortuner facelift.

Toyota Fortuner Facelift Diesel MG Gloster ₹ 32.48 Lakh - ₹ 37.58 Lakh ₹ 29.98 Lakh - ₹ 35.58 Lakh

The Ford Endeavour is offered in a single diesel-automatic combination

Toyota Fortuner Facelift vs Ford Endeavour

The oldest rivalry in the segment, the Ford Endeavour has managed to do one better than the Fortuner on several occasions and was also crowned the carandbike SUV of the Year 2017 by our jury when the pre-facelift models were pitted against each other. In their 2021 iterations, the Ford Endeavour continues to be more affordable than the Fortuner facelift starting at ₹ 29.99 lakh for the base diesel variant. The range-topping variant though is on par with the standard Fortuner diesel automatic that is on sale for ₹ 35.45 lakh. In terms of a variant-to-variant comparison, the base Fortuner diesel automatic is priced at ₹ 34.84 lakh, making it substantially more expensive than the Endeavour that is only offered with an automatic transmission.

Toyota Fortuner Facelift Diesel Ford Endeavour ₹ 32.48 Lakh - ₹ 37.58 Lakh ₹ 29.99 Lakh - ₹ 35.45 Lakh

The Mahindra Alturas G4 remains the most competitively priced offering in its segment

Toyota Fortuner Facelift vs Mahindra Alturas G4

The Mahindra Alturas G4 has always been the most affordable offering in this segment and continues even now. Mahindra's flagship SUV is priced from ₹ 28.72 lakh for the 4x2 automatic variant, going up to ₹ 31.72 lakh for the top-spec 4x4 automatic version. The model is loaded on the feature front and comes with Nappa leather upholstery, ventilated seats, Hill Start/Descent Control, electric sunroof, and more. It also gets memory seats along with an 8-inch infotainment screen that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. In terms of sheer price, the Alturas G4 feels more value-friendly compared to the Fortuner facelift.

Toyota Fortuner Facelift Diesel Mahindra Alturas G4 ₹ 32.48 Lakh - ₹ 37.58 Lakh ₹ 28.72 Lakh - ₹ 31.72 Lakh

